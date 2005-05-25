This remains my favourite player thread title, part ridicule of Messis opinion and part owning it in the style of the man himself. His comment about being targeted tonight is just pure James Milner. Season after season, game after game just further highlights the utter arrogance and myopic stupidity of City letting him leave, never mind on a free. As a player, as a leader and as an overall influence in the dressing room.



The new training ground door thing is of course a bit of a joke, but it also reveals just how hugely respected he is at the club, probably more than any other senior player. Used to think it was nailed on hed fancy a final swansong with his beloved Leeds under Bielsa, but Im starting to think hell stay and transition to a coaching career at Anfield. Part of the furniture now, literally.