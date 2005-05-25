« previous next »
Author Topic: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico  (Read 335639 times)

Offline JC the Messiah

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3000 on: Yesterday at 09:36:43 PM »
He's got potential, this young lad.

Asked if he thought they targeted his side of the pitch... "probably, I would have"

Offline SenorGarcia

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3001 on: Yesterday at 09:47:58 PM »
Will literally be a Liverpool FC legend when he retires in 15 years.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3002 on: Yesterday at 09:49:14 PM »
Quote from: SenorGarcia on Yesterday at 09:47:58 PM
Will literally be a Liverpool FC legend when he retires in 15 years.
That soon?
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3003 on: Yesterday at 09:51:48 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 09:49:14 PM
That soon?
He'd be forced to retire. The Laws of The Game do not allow foreign objects on the field, so it's tough to bring in a cane.
« Reply #3004 on: Yesterday at 10:12:50 PM »
I struggle to think of many players who have represented us over the years as professionally as James Milner.

His reliability, versatility, effort... Just incredible.

Total legend. His passing in the first half was fantastic and made the difference.
James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3006 on: Yesterday at 10:19:55 PM »
So important to the club, not just the team, to have him around.

His technical ability is very underrated.
Can't believe City let him go, for what, was it £12M?? Bargin.



Die Mensch-Maschine.
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:44:41 PM
Can't believe City let him go, for what, was it £12M?? Bargin.



Die Mensch-Maschine.

He left on a free?
This remains my favourite player thread title, part ridicule of Messis opinion and part owning it in the style of the man himself. His comment about being targeted tonight is just pure James Milner. Season after season, game after game just further highlights the utter arrogance and myopic stupidity of City letting him leave, never mind on a free. As a player, as a leader and as an overall influence in the dressing room.

The new training ground door thing is of course a bit of a joke, but it also reveals just how hugely respected he is at the club, probably more than any other senior player. Used to think it was nailed on hed fancy a final swansong with his beloved Leeds under Bielsa, but Im starting to think hell stay and transition to a coaching career at Anfield. Part of the furniture now, literally.
I think if he went on to coach anywhere he'd be one of those who would automatically get respect in the changing room. Works incredibly hard, on and off the pitch, gives great encouragement especially to the youngsters oh and won lots of shiny trophies.
Quote from: tinkertailor on Yesterday at 10:19:00 PM
Total legend. His passing in the first half was fantastic and made the difference.

This, he set the tone.  Good captains performance from the young man
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:51:55 PM
He left on a free?

I know, a bit of mischief!  ;D

But seriously, what a signing - leadership, fitness, example, inspiration, ability, intelligence, presence. He's got the lot.
My MOTM, brilliant example on and off the pitch
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:57:33 PM
This remains my favourite player thread title, part ridicule of Messis opinion and part owning it in the style of the man himself. His comment about being targeted tonight is just pure James Milner. Season after season, game after game just further highlights the utter arrogance and myopic stupidity of City letting him leave, never mind on a free. As a player, as a leader and as an overall influence in the dressing room.
At the time though he was hugely unfairly a bit of a figure of fun.  He was overshadowed at Man City by the rotating cast of big names and any mention of his international career (61 caps!) was linked back to one wayward pass into the stands.

Joining Liverpool and retiring from England has entirely rewritten how his career will be viewed.
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:23:30 PM
At the time though he was hugely unfairly a bit of a figure of fun. He was overshadowed at Man City by the rotating cast of big names and any mention of his international career (61 caps!) was linked back to one wayward pass into the stands.

Joining Liverpool and retiring from England has entirely rewritten how his career will be viewed.

The only chance he had of winning the European Cup was to join Liverpool.

Embarrassed to say, I loved this bit of time wasting by him to get us through to the final.  ;D



I still find it really hard to believe that he drives a Ferrari.  It just messes my world up.
Zlatan is doing great at 39.

Milner wont play every week but I think he may have 3-4 years left.
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:39:33 PM
The only chance he had of winning the European Cup was to join Liverpool.

Embarrassed to say, I loved this bit of time wasting by him to get us through to the final.  ;D


Hes so good at that, he always wins the foul. Id be so angry if that was an opposition player.
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:39:33 PM
The only chance he had of winning the European Cup was to join Liverpool.

Embarrassed to say, I loved this bit of time wasting by him to get us through to the final.  ;D


Apart from Gini's second and The Assist/Divock leaving Pique and the German goalie in the mud, Millie hogging the ball before the final whistle was the absolute best bit. Mentality colossus.
Would love to know what he was saying to Jota after Firmino's goal.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:35:19 PM
Was worried about him at full back but we did a fantastic job of never letting them have time and stopping their counters ...

After that he was fantastic ... he remains a fantastic and under rated progressive passer

I was worried before the match too! The whole team was so good and Milner was in the thick of the action throughout. Superb performance
In an injury crisis he's probably the most important player we've got currently, able to play 3 roles quite effectively. Brilliant yesterday. Does he get 3x 90mins this week do we think? Would be nice to start atalanta, be comfortably winning at half time and bring him off
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 07:26:55 AM
In an injury crisis he's probably the most important player we've got currently, able to play 3 roles quite effectively. Brilliant yesterday. Does he get 3x 90mins this week do we think? Would be nice to start atalanta, be comfortably winning at half time and bring him off

Who captains the team if there's no Jordan?
