I thought Milner looked good when he came on last night. Absolutely the right attitude, and added a bit of steel in midfield.



Of course, it was far too late to make a difference by that point, and Milner alone wasn't enough to hold back the relentless Villa tide. I wonder if he could have made a difference if he'd come on earlier or even started? We really could have done with his leadership qualities. Easy to say that with hindsight though, and questionable whether he is up to a full 90 minutes these days.

