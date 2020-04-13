« previous next »
James Milner - El Burro Magnifico

Dim Glas

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
April 13, 2020, 06:18:56 PM
The latest in Milly's efforts to keep busy during the lock-down  :P

https://twitter.com/JamesMilner/status/1249744177807622144?s=20
Ghost Town

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
April 14, 2020, 01:22:01 AM
Quote from: Dim Glas on April 13, 2020, 06:18:56 PM
The latest in Milly's efforts to keep busy during the lock-down  :P

https://twitter.com/JamesMilner/status/1249744177807622144?s=20
Good to see he appreciates the gravelty of the situation
Perham

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
April 26, 2020, 04:21:36 PM
fish, barrel, etc.

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
May 1, 2020, 02:23:12 PM
From Football365, Nicholson is kind of boringly pompous with his back-to-jumpers-for-goalposts schtick, but he gets things right about El Burro Magnifico...

https://www.football365.com/news/everybody-loves-james-milner-liverpool-man-city-leeds
oojason

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
June 27, 2020, 07:06:20 PM
Red Berry

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Yesterday at 11:21:19 PM
Quote
James Milner claims he's been vindicated in leaving a Manchester City team at the height of their powers - for a Liverpool side striving for success.

Former England star Milner left the Etihad on a free transfer in 2015 after winning two Premier League titles in three years.

But shortly after the midfielder arrived at Anfield, Brendan Rodgers was sacked and replaced by Jurgen Klopp and his high tempo heavy metal football.

Many accused Milner of making a big mistake - especially when Liverpool lost the Europa League and Champions League finals in 2016 and 2018 but now he's having the last laugh.

I like the fact that a lot of people thought I was making a mistake. That is one of the things that drives you says Milner, now vice-captain behind Jordan Henderson.

I was in a fortunate position of staying at City or going to Liverpool. City is a great place and I'm sure if I stayed things would have been good.

But it was a chance to go to Liverpool - a hugely successful club but one that didn't have a recent history of winning things.

There were the near misses a couple of years before where I was on the right side of it.

Coming in at Liverpool I saw the hangover of that and the comments such as 'we nearly won the league'. That thinking had to go.

They had to move on and you can see from the journey it was bit by bit, improving all the time.

Getting 97 points losing out to a special Man City team and not winning the league, now thats make or break really.

Its either 'what else can we do?' Or is it 'you know what, we can do better'.

It was fantastic to win the Champions League but we knew everyone was desperate to win the league.

Especially in the context of the great teams Liverpool had, how long it had been, how close they'd been and how unlucky they had been.

So when I came I thought how special it would be to be part of winning a League title.

Everyone was desperate to do it and so to be able to do that now is incredible and I'm so proud to be part of a side to do that, especially when you see the scenes and how much it means to the fans.


https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/james-milner-enjoying-having-last-22263269

Some of the comments from Bitter City fans are priceless. ;D
fish, barrel, etc.

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Yesterday at 11:44:00 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:21:19 PM
Some of the comments from Bitter City fans are priceless. ;D

Comment from El Burro wasn't quite boring enough, slightly out of character with how well spoken and eloquent it was.

But there you go... :D
Red Berry

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Yesterday at 11:47:36 PM
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on Yesterday at 11:44:00 PM
Comment from El Burro wasn't quite boring enough, slightly out of character with how well spoken and eloquent it was.

But there you go... :D

Couple of other articles on there where he talks.  Nice stuff. :)
MNAA

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Today at 12:20:18 AM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:21:19 PM
Some of the comments from Bitter City fans are priceless. ;D
Insecure bunch of knobheads. Milner has always been respectful of City and his time there. They should show him more respect
Red Berry

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Today at 12:21:43 AM
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 12:20:18 AM
Insecure bunch of knobheads. Milner has always been respectful of City and his time there. They should show him more respect

They're never going to show respect to any player who walked away before letting City discard them. It's not in their nature.

