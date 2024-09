Only just heard about this. Hes one of those players I mainly remember due to Panini sticker books in the early/mid 80s as I think his best days were behind him by then.



RIP Gary Shaw



Exactly the same for me. I do remember his name and face (and hair) in an early Mita copiers Hummel shirt I think. Obviously for Villa fans all those involved in their European Cup wins will be absolute club legends. RIP