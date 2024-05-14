« previous next »
ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs

Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
May 14, 2024, 01:32:09 pm
I went the game and didn't hear any of the poverty songs either. I think I heard a bit of national anthem, but couldn't really make it out as we were singing.

Thought in general their atmosphere was really poor, considering how big the match was for them, one home win guarantees CL footy. Only really heard them at 1-1 with some who are ya shite and then at 3-3.
Although I thought we were fucking loud, so maybe I just couldn't hear them over us.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
May 14, 2024, 08:44:03 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 14, 2024, 01:25:39 pm
So loud it made its way from Sky Sports to TNT  :D

Ha, it was THAT loud 🤣
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
May 14, 2024, 08:50:43 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on May 14, 2024, 11:37:40 am
I was at the game and didn't hear the poverty chanting either. Not saying it didn't happen like.  And yeah, I heard the "God Save the King" thing.  Zany bunch with their Bantz aren't they?


Same. Didn't hear GSTK either though to be honest! They gave a nice rendition of Who Are Ya? when they scored though, should mean instant relegation as punishment that.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
May 15, 2024, 10:21:51 am
Still think they go further in the champions league than Arsenal next season.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
May 15, 2024, 11:51:04 am
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
May 15, 2024, 12:04:34 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on May 15, 2024, 11:51:04 am
https://xcancel.com/SwissRamble/status/1790694937819853229
Leicester and Leeds  :o

Villa, like Newcastle last season, have done well to take advantage of bigger spending clubs having poor seasons.  For context though their points and goal difference this season would not have got them top four in either of the previous two seasons.  Being the uncontested premier club from the country's second city (behind Liverpool, of course) they should have the potential to become permanent contenders in the "big four five six seven eight."
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
May 15, 2024, 12:10:34 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on May 15, 2024, 10:21:51 am
Still think they go further in the champions league than Arsenal next season.

He knows how to play in Europe, should be formidable if they can put some depth in the squad.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
May 27, 2024, 07:53:21 pm
Emery signs a new 5-year deal
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
May 27, 2024, 08:39:34 pm
Quote from: kavah on May 15, 2024, 12:10:34 pm
He knows how to play in Europe, should be formidable if they can put some depth in the squad.

Got battered by Olympiakos in the Conference League and needed pens to beat Lille. Won't be doing much in the CL.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
May 28, 2024, 10:33:32 am
No, but if they finish 3rd in their group then you can start etching their name on the Europa trophy :)
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
May 28, 2024, 10:57:45 am
Quote from: GreatEx on May 28, 2024, 10:33:32 am
No, but if they finish 3rd in their group then you can start etching their name on the Europa trophy :)

Except there are no more groups and no one's dropping into the Europa League. :)
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
May 28, 2024, 12:11:52 pm
You got me there 8)
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
June 11, 2024, 04:26:39 pm
their owner is considering legal action over Profit and Sustainability rules (PSR), with him saying in an interview earlier today that "Some of the rules have actually resulted in cementing the status quo more than creating upward mobility and fluidity in the sport. The rules do not make sense and are not good for football."

Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
June 11, 2024, 04:31:54 pm
Quote from: Americano12345 on June 11, 2024, 04:26:39 pm
their owner is considering legal action over Profit and Sustainability rules (PSR), with him saying in an interview earlier today that "Some of the rules have actually resulted in cementing the status quo more than creating upward mobility and fluidity in the sport. The rules do not make sense and are not good for football."

If it's cemented the status quo then how the fuck have they gone from the Championship to the Champions League in 5 seasons?
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
June 11, 2024, 05:12:02 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on June 11, 2024, 04:31:54 pm
If it's cemented the status quo then how the fuck have they gone from the Championship to the Champions League in 5 seasons?


It's just rubbish isn't it.


United have gone backwards despite their spending bucketloads, we've done well despite spending less than Everton (Net), Spurs have been poor, Arsenal have done OK, City have been restrained as well have Newcastle. Villa have thrived.


Football was always about spending what you earned until Chelsea came along (Blackburn were an exception and understandable), Leeds, Portsmouth, Bolton were what you got when you ignored this principle
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
June 11, 2024, 05:56:37 pm
Quote from: Americano12345 on June 11, 2024, 04:26:39 pm
their owner is considering legal action over Profit and Sustainability rules (PSR), with him saying in an interview earlier today that "Some of the rules have actually resulted in cementing the status quo more than creating upward mobility and fluidity in the sport. The rules do not make sense and are not good for football."
Hes only saying what Abu Dhabi have told him to say.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
June 11, 2024, 08:14:26 pm
Quote from: JRed on June 11, 2024, 05:56:37 pm
Hes only saying what Abu Dhabi have told him to say.

And they don't even have to raise their voices, as handily he's moved his office to Abu Dhabi.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
June 13, 2024, 10:43:41 pm
Go right ahead, it's easier to arrange the fixtures with an 18-team comp.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
July 23, 2024, 08:20:29 pm
Anyone seen the Villa/Adidas advert with Black Sabbath on it?
It on Twitter or whatever that prat calls it now
I think this is the link...

https://xcancel.com/AVFCOfficial/status/1815643196623360335

Quite like the line... "Sharrrron, have you seen my preds?"
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
September 4, 2024, 12:48:57 pm
Villas champions league ticket prices have been announced

https://www.avfc.co.uk/news/2024/september/04/champions-league-ticket-details/

Between £85-97 a ticket for an adult

Vile
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
September 4, 2024, 03:02:53 pm
That is a disgrace.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
September 4, 2024, 03:11:14 pm
I am genuinely staggered. Its disgusting.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
September 4, 2024, 03:13:04 pm
Why do they do this? What a club makes off tickets is pretty tiny in the grand scheme of things, so why piss off your fans?
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
September 4, 2024, 03:13:39 pm
They did this to a lesser extent last season when they faced Everton in the League Cup and the ground was half empty and they got beat.

Villa fans need to raise hell over it. We did over the '77 pound' ticket back in 2016.

The extra revenue they'll get is maybe a million quid over a few games, it's irrelevant.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
September 4, 2024, 03:27:46 pm
Was just coming to post this in the thread as I've only just seen it but see I'm beaten to it

What the fuuucckkkkkkk!

That is absolutely disgusting
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
Yesterday at 03:17:40 pm
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cn0ldxngke2o#comments
Aston Villa defend Champions League ticket prices

Aston Villa have defended their Champions League ticket prices after a backlash from supporters, and insist they must make "difficult decisions" to stay competitive.

The club were labelled "out of touch" last week after revealing they were charging up to £97 a ticket for home Champions League matches this season.

Adult tickets for their four home matches in the new 36-team league format will be £85, £94 and £97, while season-ticket holders get discounted rates of £70, £79 and £82.

The Premier League club host Bayern Munich, Bologna, Juventus and Celtic in their return to Europe's top club competition for the first time in 41 years.

Aston Villa Supporters' Trust (AVST) criticised the move, but president of business operations Chris Heck has outlined why the club have charged so much.

He said: "We recognise and understand the depth of passion felt aperson that I find irritatingst fans and their recent frustration around ticket pricing. Achieving our sporting ambitions while complying with financial stability regulations requires difficult decisions.

"Financial fair play (FFP) rules prohibit owners from covering shortfalls to finance this ambition, so we need to generate as much revenue as possible through sponsorships, merchandise and ticket sales to ensure that we can keep the club where it rightfully belongs - competing and winning at the top of English and European football.

"Our priority will always be to match our collective ambition while ensuring that we are able to increase stadium capacity each season and provide the best matchday experience for all our fans."
Ahhh, yes, it's all the fault of FFP.

Maybe they shouldn't have spent £10m on Lewis Dobbin.  Ohhh, that was also the fault of FFP.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
Yesterday at 03:44:01 pm
Not soft are they the fucking arl arses, blame FFP, not us, for rinsing you to pieces
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
Yesterday at 06:36:47 pm
The ticket price rise for the 4 games will earn them what? Maybe an extra million pound or two, if that. It's chicken feed in the grand scheme of things, might cover Dobbin's salary for the season. Makes no odds in terms of FFP.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
Yesterday at 07:15:08 pm
Just shows a lack of ambition on their part, it is basically them conceding that they won't be back in the competition in the foreseeable future and so they intend to squeeze out every penny they can from it, rather than taking a more positive approach that the tv money is the bigger deal financially and having a full.eager crowd roaring you on would increase your chances of progressing.

How much is a regular ticket for their games anyway?
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
Yesterday at 07:22:12 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:36:47 pm
The ticket price rise for the 4 games will earn them what? Maybe an extra million pound or two, if that. It's chicken feed in the grand scheme of things, might cover Dobbin's salary for the season. Makes no odds in terms of FFP.

Prob somewhere around £2m I expect, maybe a tad more. In the grand scheme of how much extra being in the CL will bring in regardless it's a bit of a kick in the teeth to fans who have stuck with them during some shite times.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
Yesterday at 07:25:01 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 07:15:08 pm
Just shows a lack of ambition on their part, it is basically them conceding that they won't be back in the competition in the foreseeable future and so they intend to squeeze out every penny they can from it, rather than taking a more positive approach that the tv money is the bigger deal financially and having a full.eager crowd roaring you on would increase your chances of progressing.

How much is a regular ticket for their games anyway?

Prize money:

Round of 16   11m ($12.2)
Reaching knockout round playoff   1m ($1.1m)
League-phase wins   2.1m ($2.3m)
League-phase draws   700k ($777,883)

So basically a win, would earn them more money, or around the same, than ripping the fans off to the extent they are. Having an up for it crowd could be the difference between drawing and winning a game. It's a false economy, there's no real economic benefit, yet they've massively pissed off their customer base.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
Today at 01:57:41 pm
 Their customer base are Villa fans.  Good luck to em.

(sorry, I have an irrational , almost worrying dislike of Villa fans)
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
Today at 02:48:00 pm
Just burnt some toast there.

Fuck off FFP  :wanker
