Just shows a lack of ambition on their part, it is basically them conceding that they won't be back in the competition in the foreseeable future and so they intend to squeeze out every penny they can from it, rather than taking a more positive approach that the tv money is the bigger deal financially and having a full.eager crowd roaring you on would increase your chances of progressing.
How much is a regular ticket for their games anyway?
Prize money:
Round of 16 11m ($12.2)
Reaching knockout round playoff 1m ($1.1m)
League-phase wins 2.1m ($2.3m)
League-phase draws 700k ($777,883)
So basically a win, would earn them more money, or around the same, than ripping the fans off to the extent they are. Having an up for it crowd could be the difference between drawing and winning a game. It's a false economy, there's no real economic benefit, yet they've massively pissed off their customer base.