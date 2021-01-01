Emery 's sides bar PSG , have all had notoriously awful away records
When he was at Arsenal, ironically up to this exact time of year, they went on a 14 match unbeaten run, winning 10 out of tjose (annoyingly we dropped points against them away in that run) before they wavered off
I think I'm right in saying that when we played our Europe League final against him, Sevilla hadn't won an away game all season domestically. I remember it because of how remarkable it seemed at the time.
Edit: just looked it up -
Away from home P19, W0, D9, L10 (19th in the League)
At home P19, W14, D1, L4 (3rd in the League)