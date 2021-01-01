On that performance they are in the title race.
No chance. They're on an incredible, barely believable run at home but away from home they've been very average - losing to Forest and scraping a draw against Bournemouth in recent weeks.
They also do not have a squad that will be able to go deep into the season, especially given that they are also in Europe (and most of their bad results have come after midweek games).With Emery in charge you know that they'll be taking this seriously too.
I think they'll be a bit like Leicester in 19/20 and 20/21. Start of really strong but ultimately fall away.