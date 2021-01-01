Arsenal were all set to hire Arteta two years before we did. Emery applied for the job and they decided to give him the courtesy of an interview. They were so shocked by how detailed he was and how much he knew about players hes never managed, that they changed their mind at the last second.

It didnt work out at Arsenal but we had a rotten squad then. it also shows that since Wenger weve gone for a manager thats top of the league and the other in 4th doing an excellent job. Whoever is choosing managers at Arsenal is doing a wonderful job. Unlike the likes of united and chelsea.