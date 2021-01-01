Aston Villa: Jacqui Oatley says women's team 'dreading' WSL opener because of 'clingy' shirts



Aston Villa women are "dreading" playing on Sunday because of issues with the club's "clingy" shirts, says football commentator Jacqui Oatley.



Villa's male players have reportedly told the club the shirts are retaining sweat, making them uncomfortable.



The new home claret and blue shirts, made by British sportswear group Castore, are the worst affected - noticeably changing colour in games.





I don't think I've ever heard about anything similar previously; a football kit that retains sweat! It's quite amazing that the shirt got through design, development, testing and roll-out to a Premier League club without anyone spotting such a fundamental flaw. Also that we're now six weeks into the new season and Villa are still playing in a shirt that presumably is detrimental to their performance.