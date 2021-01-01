« previous next »
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66932993
Aston Villa: Jacqui Oatley says women's team 'dreading' WSL opener because of 'clingy' shirts

Aston Villa women are "dreading" playing on Sunday because of issues with the club's "clingy" shirts, says football commentator Jacqui Oatley.

Villa's male players have reportedly told the club the shirts are retaining sweat, making them uncomfortable.

The new home claret and blue shirts, made by British sportswear group Castore, are the worst affected - noticeably changing colour in games.

I don't think I've ever heard about anything similar previously; a football kit that retains sweat!  It's quite amazing that the shirt got through design, development, testing and roll-out to a Premier League club without anyone spotting such a fundamental flaw.  Also that we're now six weeks into the new season and Villa are still playing in a shirt that presumably is detrimental to their performance.
Looking at that picture and bloody hell - I don't see how Villa can continue to use that shirt for the rest of the season. They should sue the maker. Maybe another manufacturer can step in?

No wonder the women's team are worried. By the end of 90 minutes they'll look like contestants in a wet t-shirt competition.  :o
If you could post a picture of their least sweatiest player to back to the story that would be great. :D

Sorry, just realised there was a player the other side of Martinez! Even I dont look this much of a mess after a long run!

No wonder the women's team are worried. By the end of 90 minutes they'll look like contestants in a wet t-shirt competition.  :o

No particular reason but when's the next villa game on tv? just asking for a mate
That shirt looks horrible to play in.
Castore kits are shite. Designed by tennis and golf guys. Gerrard had a stake in them a while back and got them into Rangers when he was there. Probably the reason they do kits for Villa
That can't be good for the lungs, it's only going to get worse when it comes to the colder winter months. No way can they continue playing in them.
I don't think I've ever heard about anything similar previously; a football kit that retains sweat!  It's quite amazing that the shirt got through design, development, testing and roll-out to a Premier League club without anyone spotting such a fundamental flaw.  Also that we're now six weeks into the new season and Villa are still playing in a shirt that presumably is detrimental to their performance.

As if a Villa player would put in enough effort to break a sweat!
