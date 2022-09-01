« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Down

Author Topic: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs  (Read 257505 times)

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,706
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
« Reply #2840 on: September 1, 2022, 07:51:51 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on September  1, 2022, 11:16:48 am
Still pissed off with him for bailing on the City match last season aswell.

Something very suspect about that yanno.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
« Reply #2841 on: September 1, 2022, 07:57:16 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on September  1, 2022, 11:15:18 am
That keeper really is an absolute gobshite. The Argentine Pickford. Constantly giving it big and then fucking up on goals (both of them last night)

He did make some incredible saves too, one from Martinelli was exceptional, but he is a gobshite. Gets a lot of stick at Arsenal, and people wondered why the irrational dislike of him, now others are noticing that hes just an Annoying overrated irrelevant prick. Hope he gets relegated.
Logged

Offline blacksun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,364
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
« Reply #2842 on: Yesterday at 08:25:26 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on September  1, 2022, 07:50:27 pm
They've got to judge him on his qualities as a coach / manager, maybe he won't be good enough, but ultimately, Stevie G for me is immortal, eternally rampaging around those pitches, doing it all, nothing close to him ever since, nor will there be:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d_9xpUdar2g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d_9xpUdar2g</a>

Early on there were comparisons for Trent with him, it's laughable, if Gerrard was made a permanent right back he would've been the best right back on the planet for his entire career, nothing, no player would've gotten past him until his legs went late in his career, Trent doesn't have that in his locker.

There's nothing like a prime Gerrard, probably nothing in the history of the game, Matthaus doesn't match him.

You have to wonder what a 25yr old Stevie would go for in this current insane market

Whatever it is it would be worth it
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
« Reply #2843 on: Yesterday at 08:38:51 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on September  1, 2022, 07:50:27 pm
They've got to judge him on his qualities as a coach / manager, maybe he won't be good enough, but ultimately, Stevie G for me is immortal, eternally rampaging around those pitches, doing it all, nothing close to him ever since, nor will there be:

Early on there were comparisons for Trent with him, it's laughable, if Gerrard was made a permanent right back he would've been the best right back on the planet for his entire career, nothing, no player would've gotten past him until his legs went late in his career, Trent doesn't have that in his locker.

There's nothing like a prime Gerrard, probably nothing in the history of the game, Matthaus doesn't match him.

Yesss!!! Love this. We won't see anything like him again in our lifetime probably, that's a bad sad when I still think I'm pretty young but equally it's pretty fucking cool he was that special and we got to experience it. As far as I'm concerned he's the best we've ever had and the best we ever will have. We'll have many amazing midfielders/players in the coming decades but nothing quite like him.
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
« Reply #2844 on: Yesterday at 11:58:31 pm »
Quote from: blacksun on Yesterday at 08:25:26 pm
You have to wonder what a 25yr old Stevie would go for in this current insane market

Whatever it is it would be worth it
If fucking Grealish can go for 100M then Gerrard close to double that.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,382
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
« Reply #2845 on: Today at 05:22:06 am »
Given that at the moment we really need a midfielder, then a
peak Gerrard in our team for the next five years is easily worth £40m a year. Unless he insists on being player-manager!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Up
« previous next »
 