They've got to judge him on his qualities as a coach / manager, maybe he won't be good enough, but ultimately, Stevie G for me is immortal, eternally rampaging around those pitches, doing it all, nothing close to him ever since, nor will there be:



Early on there were comparisons for Trent with him, it's laughable, if Gerrard was made a permanent right back he would've been the best right back on the planet for his entire career, nothing, no player would've gotten past him until his legs went late in his career, Trent doesn't have that in his locker.



There's nothing like a prime Gerrard, probably nothing in the history of the game, Matthaus doesn't match him.



Yesss!!! Love this. We won't see anything like him again in our lifetime probably, that's a bad sad when I still think I'm pretty young but equally it's pretty fucking cool he was that special and we got to experience it. As far as I'm concerned he's the best we've ever had and the best we ever will have. We'll have many amazing midfielders/players in the coming decades but nothing quite like him.