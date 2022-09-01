Still pissed off with him for bailing on the City match last season aswell.
That keeper really is an absolute gobshite. The Argentine Pickford. Constantly giving it big and then fucking up on goals (both of them last night)
They've got to judge him on his qualities as a coach / manager, maybe he won't be good enough, but ultimately, Stevie G for me is immortal, eternally rampaging around those pitches, doing it all, nothing close to him ever since, nor will there be:<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d_9xpUdar2g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d_9xpUdar2g</a>Early on there were comparisons for Trent with him, it's laughable, if Gerrard was made a permanent right back he would've been the best right back on the planet for his entire career, nothing, no player would've gotten past him until his legs went late in his career, Trent doesn't have that in his locker.There's nothing like a prime Gerrard, probably nothing in the history of the game, Matthaus doesn't match him.
You have to wonder what a 25yr old Stevie would go for in this current insane marketWhatever it is it would be worth it
