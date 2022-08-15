Stevie did very well in Scotland and took a job in a much bigger pond. He started well enough at Villa last season, but then they sort of fizzled out. My expectation was that he would shape them in the summer and they would come out firing. So far its not working out like that.



Average for the side he has would be 10-12th. Threatening the lower Europa places would be overachieving. Getting dragged lower than say, 14th, would probably see him replaced. Its still early days this season, but Villa need to kick on.



And at that point, whats the sign that they will? Is there a clear pattern of play? Do the players look like they like him, and will work hard for him? On both those counts Im not sure.



Everyone is an individual, but lets compare to Graham Potter at Brighton. A much smaller club than Villa. But the recruitment looks spot on, and so does the coaching. The players look like they will fight with everything they have got for Potter.



For lower-mid managers, Potter looks to me like he will deserve a shot at a bigger job soon.



Stevie does not. At least yet.