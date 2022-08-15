« previous next »
Not going well for Stevie. Can't imagine there are too many still clamouring for him to take over from Jurgen when he leaves.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Mingy and Moaning Moobs
One step forward and two steps back. Strange ride for Stevie so far
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 06:57:45 pm
One step forward and two steps back. Strange ride for Stevie so far

He and Villa came together cos opposites attract.
Not good at all unfortunately, its an expensive squad hes got and hes not doing great stuff with it.
He wont have much goodwill with the fans either.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:00:52 pm
He and Villa came together cos opposites attract.

Terrible, even by your standards  ;)
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:16:30 pm
He wont have much goodwill with the fans either.

Bet they don't even throw him a party.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:16:57 pm
Terrible, even by your standards  ;)

Shame on you for even getting the reference.
I think he's done there. Only saw them last week but they were shocking against Ev despite the result. Looked badly coached.

Not really down to Gerrard as much but it's a poorly assembled side as well. Purslow special.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:00:52 pm
He and Villa came together cos opposites attract.
That ain't fiction, it's a natural fact.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:23:24 pm
I think he's done there. Only saw them last week but they were shocking against Ev despite the result. Looked badly coached.

Not really down to Gerrard as much but it's a poorly assembled side as well. Purslow special.

Oh it will very much will be down to gerrard and his staff.

Thats a squad that should be challening European spots and that is what their owners expect I would presume.

There is a good group there to work with in Countino, Ramsey, Martinez, Luiz, Cash, Watkins, Buendia, McGinn, Konsa, Ings.

They did have bad luck though losing Carlos to to a bad injury first week of the season.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:42:07 pm
Oh it will very much will be down to gerrard and his staff.

Thats a squad that should be challening European spots and that is what their owners expect I would presume.

There is a good group there to work with in Countino, Ramsey, Martinez, Luiz, Cash, Watkins, Buendia, McGinn, Konsa, Ings.

They did have bad luck though losing Carlos to to a bad injury first week of the season.

It's still mostly Smith's team though. He's doing a poor job though to be honest. Blew the budget on Coutinho rather than sort them out defensively.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:16:57 pm
Terrible, even by your standards  ;)
That ain't no fiction...

Edit: Damn you Don Gingo
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:57:55 pm
It's still mostly Smith's team though. He's doing a poor job though to be honest. Blew the budget on Coutinho rather than sort them out defensively.

Hardly any manager will ever get the time it would take to build a whole new squad, and theyve added some very good players in the last 2/3 years anyway, it isnt a bunch of scrubs. So I dont see that as being any sort of excuse not that I think Gerrard would use it!

Theres enough there for him to be building something, certainly a team who should compete for those lower Euro spots. Well see if the big bosses at Villa they think he can do it and give him that time this season.  For sure needs a quick turn around youd think though.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:08:47 pm
Hardly any manager will ever get the time it would take to build a whole new squad, and theyve added some very good players in the last 2/3 years anyway, it isnt a bunch of scrubs.
And Gerrard's no superman
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:11:46 pm
And Gerrard's no superman

And he can't do anything?
Stevie did very well in Scotland and took a job in a much bigger pond. He started well enough at Villa last season, but then they sort of fizzled out. My expectation was that he would shape them in the summer and they would come out firing. So far its not working out like that.

Average for the side he has would be 10-12th. Threatening the lower Europa places would be overachieving. Getting dragged lower than say, 14th, would probably see him replaced. Its still early days this season, but Villa need to kick on.

And at that point, whats the sign that they will? Is there a clear pattern of play? Do the players look like they like him, and will work hard for him? On both those counts Im not sure.

Everyone is an individual, but lets compare to Graham Potter at Brighton. A much smaller club than Villa. But the recruitment looks spot on, and so does the coaching. The players look like they will fight with everything they have got for Potter.

For lower-mid managers, Potter looks to me like he will deserve a shot at a bigger job soon.

Stevie does not. At least yet.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:23:24 pm
I think he's done there. Only saw them last week but they were shocking against Ev despite the result. Looked badly coached.

Not really down to Gerrard as much but it's a poorly assembled side as well. Purslow special.

 :o
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 08:37:44 pm
:o

I clearly meant that most of the players there aren't his signings.

I don't think he's up to the job though at this point.
As with our young players, managers develop at different speeds. It might need this sort of thing as a bit of a wake up call, because he did a tremendous job at Rangers but obviously thats a big fish in a sink. Its an odd job really, they always seem to spend a lot of money and quite often seem to buy highly rated players (Buendia, Bailey, Coutinho, Luiz etc) but constantly under achieve. And thats not just a Stevie problem.
A new "big data" article on the Athletic about the recruitment age profiles of PL clubs over a 10 year sample.
Liverpool has the clearly lowest average age of incoming players at 23y4m, and only 4 players over 30.
League average is just around 25. Lower midtable clubs are typically a bit over the average at 25 and change.

Relevance to this thread? Under Gerrard, Villa's average age of signed players has increased by 3 full years,
up to 28y7m, which is 2 years higher than any PL club over the 10 years.
This is the biggest jump of any manager in the comparison. Small sample, yeah, but he has made 9 signings.
I see this as another worrying sign for Stevie's prospects of ever taking over at Liverpool.
A new manager looking to stabilize a team and guarantee safety has to look for veterans, you might say.
Under Patrick Vieira, Palace average age of incomings has dropped by more than 3 years to 22y9m.

Quote from: BigJimFinn on Today at 06:50:47 am
A new "big data" article on the Athletic about the recruitment age profiles of PL clubs over a 10 year sample.
Liverpool has the clearly lowest average age of incoming players at 23y4m, and only 4 players over 30.
League average is just around 25. Lower midtable clubs are typically a bit over the average at 25 and change.

Relevance to this thread? Under Gerrard, Villa's average age of signed players has increased by 3 full years,
up to 28y7m, which is 2 years higher than any PL club over the 10 years.
This is the biggest jump of any manager in the comparison. Small sample, yeah, but he has made 9 signings.
I see this as another worrying sign for Stevie's prospects of ever taking over at Liverpool.
A new manager looking to stabilize a team and guarantee safety has to look for veterans, you might say.
Under Patrick Vieira, Palace average age of incomings has dropped by more than 3 years to 22y9m.

This was referenced in a season preview I read. The conclusion was Gerrard didn't plan to stick around long so just bought experienced players.

Purslow is ultimately in charge of recruitment which will never go well. A sensible club will target more younger players.
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 15, 2022, 06:00:16 pm
Its a terrible injury.  Look at what it did for John Barnes.

Its going to be a problem for a centre back, as Id imagine you use your Achilles quite a bit for explosive jumping

Hate to see serious injuries to players to be honest

Mark Lawrenson was the first Achilles injury I really remember hearing about. I recall the shock when he announced his retirement saying he no longer felt he had his pace, and so wasnt able to compete..
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:16:48 am
Mark Lawrenson was the first Achilles injury I really remember hearing about. I recall the shock when he announced his retirement saying he no longer felt he had his pace, and so wasnt able to compete..

Surely modern medicine means players can get over these injuries now
The Carlos injury a big blow for Gerrard because he was relying on him to shore up the defence and stripped Mings of the captaincy because he wanted to ultimately phase him out the team (because he's shite).  Now he has to rely on Mings to start but he's took the captaincy off him.

A big problem for Gerrard is he seems to have lost the fans there, who he's never really built a rapport with. Compare with Lampard who has the Evertonians eating out of his top hat.
The team selection yesterday was bizzare. I was there at Selhurst Park and could not tell, in all honesty, whether Palace were better, or Villa were worse. Maybe Palace were better and more solid, woth theever impressive Eze.
There are certainly good players in the team, but I did not understand why Ings did not start. And can both Buendia and Coutinho start together? Watkins is clearly a championship level player, in my opinion, despite his goal yesterday. Cash and Ramsey are good.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:26:59 am
Surely modern medicine means players can get over these injuries now

Like all injuries they take their toll. Some more than others. Barnes was unbelievable prior to his injury. Was never quite the same again. Lawro obviously felt he wasnt able to compete at the highest level. Knee injuries used to the main cause of career ending injuries, thankfully modern medical science means players can now expect to come back. But, look at Ox, he looked like realising the potential you saw in him and then he messed his knee up. Never the same player despite medical assurances he was fit. Maybe its a mental issue nagging away at the player, worrying if it will recur?
