I dont see how taking over midtable clubs helps in building reputation/ experience gor a manager who wants to manage at the top. I am talking about clubs who have more than enough to easily stay up but too much of a gap from the trophy challengers because you end up with unrealistic fan expectations which then lead toanaging conservatively to get results. You can want to implement your style etc, but it goes out of the window pretty quick when you end up with a balancing act of not allowing bad results while you try to do that.

It makes more sense to start at a lower division or a lower profile league for a few years away from the attention first. Another thing I dont like is young managers moving on too quickly after having some modicum of success. Stay around and build consistency where you are first. Do atleast a couple rebuilds and maintain an expected level at a place where you have earned the trust to do it. Too many young managers treat any big job offer as the last they'd receive. I dont like it.