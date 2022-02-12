Quite frankly if they get a draw on Sunday and we win the league as a result I would want them to hang around in this league forever... Any side that takes points off City is worth keeping around. No more beef. We could even send a few more squadies their way to keep Coutinho and Ings company.



EDIT: Just noticed they still have a chance of finishing top 10 if West Ham beat Brighton and they take 6 points from their next 2 games. Unlikely, but not impossible. Perhaps Stevie G should get them to focus on that particular target rather than thinking they have to win to help us. And surely they can't allow lowly Brentford to finish above them in the league!