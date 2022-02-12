« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 55 56 57 58 59 [60]   Go Down

Author Topic: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.  (Read 221434 times)

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,148
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2360 on: Yesterday at 03:18:03 pm »
Don't know why anyone doubts their chances. It's a European Cup winning side playing a club who have never, ever, ever in their history won the European Cup.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,889
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2361 on: Yesterday at 04:26:20 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 03:18:03 pm
Don't know why anyone doubts their chances. It's a European Cup winning side playing a club who have never, ever, ever in their history won the European Cup.

Okay Peter.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,415
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2362 on: Yesterday at 04:26:55 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 03:18:03 pm
Don't know why anyone doubts their chances. It's a European Cup winning side playing a club who have never, ever, ever in their history won the European Cup.
Villa fans usually sing 'Champions of Europe, you'll never sing that' to City fans. Must drive them up the wall.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,299
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2363 on: Yesterday at 04:48:32 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:26:55 pm
Villa fans usually sing 'Champions of Europe, you'll never sing that' to City fans. Must drive them up the wall.

Gerrard should take the replica to the Etihad on Sunday.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,415
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2364 on: Yesterday at 05:45:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:48:32 pm
Gerrard should take the replica to the Etihad on Sunday.
That's no way to refer to Coutinho


;)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,174
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2365 on: Yesterday at 06:51:45 pm »
Quite frankly if they get a draw on Sunday and we win the league as a result I would want them to hang around in this league forever... Any side that takes points off City is worth keeping around. No more beef. We could even send a few more squadies their way to keep Coutinho and Ings company.

EDIT: Just noticed they still have a chance of finishing top 10 if West Ham beat Brighton and they take 6 points from their next 2 games. Unlikely, but not impossible. Perhaps Stevie G should get them to focus on that particular target rather than thinking they have to win to help us. And surely they can't allow lowly Brentford to finish above them in the league!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:19:07 pm by Morgana »
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,726
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2366 on: Yesterday at 09:49:53 pm »
Were they singing 'your'e not gonna win the league' at us ?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,245
  • Linudden.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2367 on: Today at 10:38:58 am »
All Villa players already not on a yellow to take a booking for time-wasting in the last 30 minutes if level would be something ;D
Logged
Linudden.

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,098
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2368 on: Today at 10:02:41 pm »
Be nice if Ollie Watkins could think he was playing against us.
Logged
AHA!

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,492
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2369 on: Today at 10:52:51 pm »
Beat City and we wont want you relegated. Maybe

Sod that. Beat City and Ill change my name by deed poll to Jasper Roy Wood Ozzy Osborne Carrott, smear myself in balti vindaloo and run down the street naked in a Benny from Crossroads hat.

Up the Villa!
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,383
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2370 on: Today at 10:56:43 pm »
Nah, beat City and they'll have a year off from me wanting them relegated.
I'm generous, but not stupid! ;D
Come on, you hopeless shits!
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,213
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2371 on: Today at 10:57:34 pm »
They only need to draw, you goofs.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,415
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2372 on: Today at 10:58:35 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 10:52:51 pm
Beat City and we wont want you relegated. Maybe

Sod that. Beat City and Ill change my name by deed poll to Jasper Roy Wood Ozzy Osborne Carrott, smear myself in balti vindaloo and run down the street naked in a Benny from Crossroads hat.

Up the Villa!
Diehard Brum City fan Jasper Carrot is so shocked at your linking him with Villa that he's decided to retire from refereeing.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,492
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2373 on: Today at 10:59:28 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:57:34 pm
They only need to draw, you goofs.
Thats my get out clause from having to do the above.
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,102
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2374 on: Today at 11:00:29 pm »
Always liked them.
Logged

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,492
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2375 on: Today at 11:01:29 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:58:35 pm
Diehard Brum City fan Jasper Carrot is so shocked at your linking him with Villa that he's decided to retire from refereeing.
Look, I was struggling for Brum references as it was!
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,489
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: ASTON VILLA - Beat City and we won't want you relegated. Maybe.
« Reply #2376 on: Today at 11:01:35 pm »
Come on Stevie lad, you know what you have to do.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 55 56 57 58 59 [60]   Go Up
« previous next »
 