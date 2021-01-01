They played a diamond against us and have used it quite a bit since Gerrard took over.
Aston Villa agree 20m deal to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelonahttps://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/may/12/aston-villa-agree-sign-philippe-coutinho-from-barcelona-permanent-deal
20m? Bloody hell, that's peanuts. He must be taking a wage cut for money like that.
70% according to John PercyOne of the most consequentional and defining transfers ever and surely the worst in Barcelona's history.
Page created in 0.176 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.29]