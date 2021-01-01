« previous next »
Author Topic: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps  (Read 216586 times)

Offline tubby

Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2320 on: Today at 04:22:42 pm »
They played a diamond against us and have used it quite a bit since Gerrard took over.
Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2321 on: Today at 04:39:05 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:22:42 pm
They played a diamond against us and have used it quite a bit since Gerrard took over.

I wouldn't say Phil is still a diamond
Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2322 on: Today at 09:35:57 pm »
Coutinho has signed full time with Villa.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mbKJCGBa8Qg
Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2323 on: Today at 09:51:25 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 10:12:59 am
Aston Villa agree 20m deal to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/may/12/aston-villa-agree-sign-philippe-coutinho-from-barcelona-permanent-deal

20m? Bloody hell, that's peanuts. He must be taking a wage cut for money like that.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2324 on: Today at 09:52:56 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:51:25 pm
20m? Bloody hell, that's peanuts. He must be taking a wage cut for money like that.

70% according to John Percy

One of the most consequentional and defining transfers ever and surely the worst in Barcelona's history.
Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2325 on: Today at 09:55:00 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:52:56 pm
70% according to John Percy

One of the most consequentional and defining transfers ever and surely the worst in Barcelona's history.

Flipping eck.  :o

Shows you how desperate he must be to play at least. I guess at that price if he moves on in a couple of years there's a chance Villa at least make their money back on him.
Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2326 on: Today at 10:00:55 pm »
Pretty sure Coutinho's contract only had 12 months to go and it ends up saving Barca a lot of money because of his wages so it's not surprising that the fee is that low.
Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2327 on: Today at 11:38:44 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:52:56 pm
70% according to John Percy

One of the most consequentional and defining transfers ever and surely the worst in Barcelona's history.

That's a BIG paycut. Though he may never have to buy another drink if he scores a winner in their last game of the season. And our gd has improved somewhat.
Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2328 on: Today at 11:42:18 pm »
Is it just a straight 70% paycut? In situations like that usually the player would get a cut of the transfer fee to offset their losses.
