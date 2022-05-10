I second that. I was sat amongst it all tonight. All I could do was chuckle!



Were there many reds in there with you mate?I've been in the home stands at Villa Park, me and my mate just mumbling stuff about the game to each other. Then noticed lots of other mumbled conversations going on around us. After about 30 minutes we all realised how many reds were in there and just talked normally like we would at Anfield.They are whining bastards though. Maybe jealous because they stopped getting to European Cup finals after the 80's and we carried on. Don't get the poverty obsession though. One reason is the Gerrard connection and second is their own City. I know Villa tend to draw support from the more affluent suburbs, but with a few exceptions, much of urban Birmingham is awful.