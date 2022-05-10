« previous next »
ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps

Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2280 on: Yesterday at 01:21:55 am »
Quote from: Hazell on May 10, 2022, 10:22:25 pm
I like it when he's trying to look cool by chewing gum during the match.

Obvious problem for him is that chewing gum and running around at the same time is pushing well beyond his capabilities.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2281 on: Yesterday at 01:30:04 am »
Disappointed not to see the chewing gum much today
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2282 on: Yesterday at 08:36:00 am »
Quote from: MadErik on May 10, 2022, 11:07:50 pm
Hands down the whiniest bunch of fans youll ever see.
Nah I think City and Everton fans are worse the way they play the victim and scream conspiracy at everything.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2283 on: Yesterday at 09:40:45 am »
Quote from: MadErik on May 10, 2022, 11:07:50 pm
Hands down the whiniest bunch of fans youll ever see.

Can say that about every team now. They all start moaning and screaming at every decision, right or wrong, after about 15 minutes.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2284 on: Yesterday at 09:42:27 am »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on May 10, 2022, 11:59:00 pm
I second that. I was sat amongst it all tonight. All I could do was chuckle!
Were there many reds in there with you mate?
I've been in the home stands at Villa Park, me and my mate just mumbling stuff about the game to each other. Then noticed lots of other mumbled conversations going on around us. After about 30 minutes we all realised how many reds were in there and just talked normally like we would at Anfield.

They are whining bastards though. Maybe jealous because they stopped getting to European Cup finals after the 80's and we carried on. Don't get the poverty obsession though. One reason is the Gerrard connection and second is their own City. I know Villa tend to draw support from the more affluent suburbs, but with a few exceptions, much of urban Birmingham is awful.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2285 on: Yesterday at 10:32:01 am »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on May 10, 2022, 10:02:20 pm
Still a bunch of twats on and off the pitch. Hope they try this hard when they play City but they are so open defensively, we got in to good positions plenty of times without taking advantage, fear that City will.

Wolves and West Ham will have done the business by then
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2286 on: Yesterday at 10:58:00 am »
Cash is a decent player isn't he?
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2287 on: Yesterday at 11:02:55 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:58:00 am
Cash is a decent player isn't he?

Adds a bit of polish to their team.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2288 on: Yesterday at 11:06:54 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:58:00 am
Cash is a decent player isn't he?
Yeah always thought so. In another time, he'd be getting England caps but he's amongst probably the richest generation of full backs the country has ever produced. Hard working with some quality though, probably a good move for him to get capped by Poland.

Ismael got stick for his time at Forest but one if his greatest legacies was turning Cash from a talented but inconsistent midfielder into one of the finest creative full back's in the division. He's aggressive, got a good engine and whilst we managed to curtail it a bit last night, quite creative in the final third. Definitely a better full back than he was a midfielder.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2289 on: Yesterday at 11:35:14 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:58:00 am
Cash is a decent player isn't he?

Definitely.

Been really impressed with him every time I've seen him. I thought part of the problem Tsimikas had last night was Cash's dynamism on the right and the ability he gave Villa to overload on their RHS on occasions. Cash has a lot of energy down that right hand side. He's got decent quality on the ball and is reasonably defensively. If I was a Spurs, Arsenal or United I'd be looking at him. Though suspect the fee Villa would want would be high (30-40M?)
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2290 on: Yesterday at 12:13:58 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:58:00 am
Cash is a decent player isn't he?

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:02:55 am
Adds a bit of polish to their team.

Coming over here, stealing our players.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2291 on: Yesterday at 12:15:40 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 11:35:14 am
If I was a Spurs, Arsenal or United I'd be looking at him. Though suspect the fee Villa would want would be high (30-40M?)

Would fit all of them, because he has this twattish look about him and the name to go with it as well...
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2292 on: Yesterday at 12:17:27 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:58:00 am
Cash is a decent player isn't he?
I'd like to read more about his crossing ability. Basically I want to know about Cash on delivery
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2293 on: Yesterday at 12:22:37 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 12:17:27 pm
I'd like to read more about his crossing ability. Basically I want to know about Cash on delivery

He scored a cracker against Brighton earlier this season, maybe Cash up front?
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2294 on: Yesterday at 12:24:24 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 12:22:37 pm
He scored a cracker against Brighton earlier this season, maybe Cash up front?
That's one to cheque
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2295 on: Yesterday at 12:39:25 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 10, 2022, 10:38:53 pm
Its called generational entitlement because some of their fans actually remember being a big club.

Tyrone Mings always gives 100% effort but I must say hes one of the worst players to be capped by England in my lifetime, at least consistently anyway. And its not a high bar.

Harry Maguire says thanks.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2296 on: Yesterday at 12:42:23 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 12:24:24 pm
That's one to cheque

It bounced in off the post

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QVU1381wBzA&amp;start=0&amp;end=20" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QVU1381wBzA&amp;start=0&amp;end=20</a>
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2297 on: Yesterday at 01:01:55 pm »
jeeeebus - never thought we would stoop so low as to play pun games on Matty Cash!! He does seem to move everything around him, though.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2298 on: Yesterday at 01:02:54 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 12:42:23 pm
It bounced in off the post

Thanks. Quite a money shot. Taking his top off like that would guarantee card from the ref


(one for the kids there ;) )
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2299 on: Yesterday at 01:04:14 pm »
Fucking hell, their celebrations when they scored yesterday were fucking insane, honestly don't think the Kop cheered as hard when Origi scored his second against Barca.

It was a dead rubber for Villa you twats

They've this weird fucking hatred of us
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2300 on: Yesterday at 01:20:58 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:02:55 am
Adds a bit of polish to their team.

Polish lad at work jokingly refers to him as Mateusz Gotówka  :D
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2301 on: Yesterday at 02:27:28 pm »
Cash played ok, but overall didn't get much change out of Tsimkas
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2302 on: Yesterday at 02:37:01 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 02:27:28 pm
Cash played ok, but overall didn't get much change out of Tsimkas

He also put in a couple of bad tackles but I quite like that in a full back.

Dirty Cash I want you.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2303 on: Yesterday at 02:40:07 pm »
Good to see our players giving little congratulatory taps on the back to their right back after the game.

They really wanted to pat Cash.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2304 on: Yesterday at 02:41:05 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 02:40:07 pm
Good to see our players giving little congratulatory taps on the back to their right back after the game.

They really wanted to pat Cash.

Haha fuck off. :D
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2305 on: Yesterday at 02:46:51 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 12:17:27 pm
I'd like to read more about his crossing ability. Basically I want to know about Cash on delivery

I have to credit him for this, yes. You definitely can bank on him.

Definitely a big upgrade on old Barry Barter, wasa bit clumsy, that one.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2306 on: Yesterday at 03:22:30 pm »
Hes decent. Also like the look of the Wolves lad. Reckon you could get a tune out of a Jonny/Cash duo.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2307 on: Yesterday at 03:31:54 pm »
If we signed him youd all be clamouring for him to play in midfield by December like you all do with Trent.

Just a bunch of Cash Converters.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2308 on: Yesterday at 03:39:57 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 09:42:27 am
Were there many reds in there with you mate?
I've been in the home stands at Villa Park, me and my mate just mumbling stuff about the game to each other. Then noticed lots of other mumbled conversations going on around us. After about 30 minutes we all realised how many reds were in there and just talked normally like we would at Anfield.

They are whining bastards though. Maybe jealous because they stopped getting to European Cup finals after the 80's and we carried on. Don't get the poverty obsession though. One reason is the Gerrard connection and second is their own City. I know Villa tend to draw support from the more affluent suburbs, but with a few exceptions, much of urban Birmingham is awful.

I couldn't be sure but I think a fair few in the Doug Ellis stand were definitely Reds.  Not least a few wanted pics with Carra.
It is funny as fuck though watching them get all excited then totally deflated.  You can tell the gulf in expectation, I was enjoying clapping a decent attack by us (masked as joining them clapping defending) . But they seemed to clap when they got in our half.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2309 on: Yesterday at 03:53:55 pm »
Quote from: MadErik on Yesterday at 03:22:30 pm
Hes decent. Also like the look of the Wolves lad. Reckon you could get a tune out of a Jonny/Cash duo.

I'd prefer the Korean full back instead of either of those. The boy named Jin-Su.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2310 on: Yesterday at 06:02:31 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 03:53:55 pm
I'd prefer the Korean full back instead of either of those. The boy named Jin-Su.
;D
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2311 on: Today at 01:38:10 am »
Quote from: Mozology on Yesterday at 01:04:14 pm
Fucking hell, their celebrations when they scored yesterday were fucking insane, honestly don't think the Kop cheered as hard when Origi scored his second against Barca.

It was a dead rubber for Villa you twats

They've this weird fucking hatred of us

They'll politely clap De Bruyne as he scores his third against them. 
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2312 on: Today at 05:41:52 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 01:38:10 am
They'll politely clap De Bruyne as he scores his third against them. 

I know people here are convinced they didnt bother but they gave City a really tough game earlier in the season and deserved at least a point out of the game.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2313 on: Today at 06:36:22 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:41:52 am
I know people here are convinced they didnt bother but they gave City a really tough game earlier in the season and deserved at least a point out of the game.

Yeah true they did.  Can only see an easy City win this time though.  Plus it's just me getting a few snide comments in to help deal with City potentially winning the league.  Let me be snide for a bit ;D
