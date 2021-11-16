« previous next »
ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps

Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
November 16, 2021, 10:34:52 pm
Quote from: Fromola on November 16, 2021, 10:50:30 am
You rarely get a parade for the League Cup to be fair because it's in the middle of the season and the players are preparing for the next game (they ended up going down that season which would have killed any end-of-season parade).

I doubt Gerrard will give a fuck about Birmingham City fans, after a lifetime of dealing with Evertonians.

Yeah I feel if they stayed up an end of season parade would of been good, because a trophy got them is once in a lifetime.

Its not the Birmingham city fans I would worry about, its if he lived in a blue area, they would bring it up when they lose and not talk about it when they win.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
November 16, 2021, 10:39:25 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on November 16, 2021, 05:30:46 pm
;D

I've got friends in Brum and been there loads of times. Those areas you mentioned, especially 'The Rock' are basically 100% Asian so I would say there are no Liverpool equivalents.
Gotta say though, some of the restaurants on Alum Rock Rd serve the tastiest grub this side of Lahore!

Can't see Stevie living in any of the areas you mentioned to be honest. Apologies to any Brummies on here, but Brum is a really shite place to live.
Stevie will probably live outside the city in a plusher area with cleaner air and better roads!

Are you talking Ladypool road? Some great restaurants down there, but a pain to drive through. Just a bunch of people in financed cars showing them off, and hold up traffic. It takes away from the place, as the food is amazing but you spend time stuck in traffic.

And yes, I do notice an Asian population there. Could say 90% in those areas. Its one of reasons the City of Birmingham stadium in Saltely, that was going to be the Midlands equivalent of Wembley didnt take off. A prototype and everything was made, but because a casino was meant to be attached to it, that risked alienating the local community as thats outlawed in Islam. So the casino (rightfully so) pulled out. But the main reason for that I believe was the license.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
November 21, 2021, 01:18:05 pm
Those blerts wearing the always hilarious scouse wigs and taches in the home end yesterday.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
November 21, 2021, 02:36:51 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 21, 2021, 01:18:05 pm
Those blerts wearing the always hilarious scouse wigs and taches in the home end yesterday.
Calm down, calm down...
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
November 21, 2021, 02:43:50 pm
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
November 21, 2021, 09:01:17 pm
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on November 16, 2021, 10:39:25 pm
Are you talking Ladypool road? Some great restaurants down there, but a pain to drive through. Just a bunch of people in financed cars showing them off, and hold up traffic. It takes away from the place, as the food is amazing but you spend time stuck in traffic.
Nah I'm talking the main Alum Rock Road in Alum Rock.
It's got some great Afghan restaurants on that strip. Not great interiors as such but the food is top notch tasty!

Yep, Ladypool Rd is also popular and good for the restaurants. Maybe more popular with non-Asians cos it's less ghetto and more marketable.

Is it Coventry Rd that runs up to the Blues ground? That's also got some nice food places on it. A couple of Middle Eastern ones near the centre of the road are great for the mixed grills etc.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
January 7, 2022, 03:49:16 pm
Its cute how much Villa are trying to be us. Employing our ex-Chief Exec, ex-captain as manager, signing our ex-players, copying our songs. They're like one of those lads who idolises their big brother and copies everything they do, just not as well.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
January 7, 2022, 05:53:40 pm
Not a lot of examples of players that just "lose it" and then come back to a previous level.  Think Coutinho can do a job but much more limitedly than we may remember.  If Gerrard plays him on the left of a front 3 with Watkins up top and Ings to the bench I can see it working.  If he instead plays Coutinho in midfield with Watkins on the wing and Ings up top I can see it going pretty badly quite quickly.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
January 8, 2022, 05:18:21 pm
Fucking hell, Villa fans turning their noses up at a signing of Coutinhos calibre.. laughable really :lmao :lmao :lmao

He is still a top class creative player. It hasnt gone his way at Barca, but he is still way better than the likes of Villa. They should be creaming their collective pants on pulling something like this off, instead i can see complaints from their over entitled fans.

I suspect Coutinho is only there because of Gerrard.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
January 8, 2022, 05:28:09 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on January  8, 2022, 05:18:21 pm
Fucking hell, Villa fans turning their noses up at a signing of Coutinhos calibre.. laughable really :lmao :lmao :lmao

He is still a top class creative player. It hasnt gone his way at Barca, but he is still way better than the likes of Villa. They should be creaming their collective pants on pulling something like this off, instead i can see complaints from their over entitled fans.

I suspect Coutinho is only there because of Gerrard.

Cheeky fuckers. Coutinho at his best was a far far superior player to the Beckham wannabe, if he can play anywhere near 80% of his ability, he will still be better than him.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
January 9, 2022, 07:38:25 am
Quote from: rob1966 on January  8, 2022, 05:28:09 pm
Cheeky fuckers. Coutinho at his best was a far far superior player to the Beckham wannabe, if he can play anywhere near 80% of his ability, he will still be better than him.

Precisely.

Especially because Gerrard can build a team around him. He is far better than anything they've got.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
January 9, 2022, 09:03:08 am
Be great to see Coutinho in the PL again, Excellent player, love watching him play
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
January 9, 2022, 09:21:42 am
I hope these Brummie knobends win a game.

One game mind.

No more.

No less.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
January 9, 2022, 09:22:05 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on January  9, 2022, 09:03:08 am
Be great to see Coutinho in the PL again, Excellent player, love watching him play
I agree, I always wanted us to sign him back but wasnt to be. Will be interesting to see him play for Gerrard as he will know exactly how to get the best out of him.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
January 9, 2022, 09:25:04 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on January  9, 2022, 09:03:08 am
Be great to see Coutinho in the PL again, Excellent player, love watching him play

Be great if he plays well enough to help them take points off some of our rivals 😁
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
January 9, 2022, 06:04:41 pm
Quote from: reddebs on January  9, 2022, 09:25:04 am
Be great if he plays well enough to help them take points off some of our rivals 😁
Yet not well enough to keep them in the PL :)
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
January 9, 2022, 06:07:33 pm
In talks to sign Digne from Everton.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
January 9, 2022, 06:58:18 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on January  9, 2022, 06:07:33 pm
In talks to sign Digne from Everton.

Bit of a sideways move, but the clubs are going in opposite directions so makes sense in the medium term.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
January 9, 2022, 07:34:24 pm
Based on his Rangers team and how important full backs were in that system hell need to upgrade on Matty Cash too.

Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
January 10, 2022, 12:01:35 pm
Digne looks close.  On reputation,  great signing -  made the same mistake at the start of the season -  but watching him play,  he seems to have lost a bit of the agility (compared to the Roma version)  that's so key in attack. He's not physically imposing,  not particularly quick,  tall nor strong,  so always susceptible 1v1 and aerially, most of his strengths are with the ball.  If he's part of a more possession orientated team at Villa,  he could be useful but think Gerrard could have gone for a more complete player, even with the dearth of left backs.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
January 10, 2022, 12:08:14 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on January 10, 2022, 12:01:35 pm
Digne looks close.  On reputation,  great signing -  made the same mistake at the start of the season -  but watching him play,  he seems to have lost a bit of the agility (compared to the Roma version)  that's so key in attack. He's not physically imposing,  not particularly quick,  tall nor strong,  so always susceptible 1v1 and aerially, most of his strengths are with the ball.  If he's part of a more possession orientated team at Villa,  he could be useful but think Gerrard could have gone for a more complete player, even with the dearth of left backs.

He's definitely found his level with Everton/Villa.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
January 10, 2022, 12:11:31 pm
Not a huge fan of Villa or some of their fans strange obsession with us. But to be fair to them, whilst Digne / Countinho could be seen as classic statements of intent signings and perhaps showing that they can now attract a higher calibre of player, I'm not sure being a home for older players with questionable attitudes after a big pay packet is the way forward long term.

When it goes wrong, and it does more often than not, you end up with even older players on big contracts that you cam't shift.

Guess it will all depend on how they respond to Gerrard.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
January 10, 2022, 12:12:46 pm
Besides,  it's not Digne's place to tell his new manager,  arguably the most complete player ever,  that you don't fancy defending when a lower block's the gameplan for some matches.  Might have picked someone like Howe where he may have been indulged. 
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
January 10, 2022, 12:16:51 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on January 10, 2022, 12:11:31 pm
Not a huge fan of Villa or some of their fans strange obsession with us. But to be fair to them, whilst Digne / Countinho could be seen as classic statements of intent signings and perhaps showing that they can now attract a higher calibre of player, I'm not sure being a home for older players with questionable attitudes after a big pay packet is the way forward long term.

When it goes wrong, and it does more often than not, you end up with even older players on big contracts that you cam't shift.

Guess it will all depend on how they respond to Gerrard.

It's about allowing them to push the team further on while still having youth to grow as they do. I think Villa have got a decent balance now, it's just whether or not they can get the most out of the players.

So far they aren't doing the classic buy 7 or 8 players all around 30 that are clearly mercenaries. The Redknapp approach.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
January 10, 2022, 12:17:06 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on January 10, 2022, 12:11:31 pm
I'm not sure being a home for older players with questionable attitudes after a big pay packet is the way forward long term.


You think Gerrard's going full everton?
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
January 10, 2022, 03:47:11 pm
Quote from: PaulF on January 10, 2022, 12:17:06 pm
You think Gerrard's going full everton?

I think he's too shrewd for that  :D

I think it goes back to why they got him in the first place, which I think was to attract bigger names than perhaps they could with Smith. It's all about balance though, any more like Coutinho/Digne could start looking a bit Redkapp/Everton.

Next stage signingwise is perhaps going for players that rival clubs are obviously after. As surfer said below, it's about what Gerrard and his coaches do with the players.

I'm sure lots of us will be watching on with interest.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
January 10, 2022, 03:53:04 pm
Is Coutinho available tonight?
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
January 10, 2022, 04:54:33 pm
No, Just completed his medical i have just seen.
Awaiting work permit.

Quote from: tubby on January 10, 2022, 03:53:04 pm
Is Coutinho available tonight?
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
January 10, 2022, 07:27:23 pm
Quote from: tubby on January 10, 2022, 03:53:04 pm
Is Coutinho available tonight?

Will be available for the return leg on Saturday
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
January 10, 2022, 07:43:48 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 10, 2022, 07:27:23 pm
Will be available for the return leg on Saturday

**rubs hands**
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
January 10, 2022, 08:31:33 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on January  8, 2022, 05:18:21 pm
Fucking hell, Villa fans turning their noses up at a signing of Coutinhos calibre.. laughable really :lmao :lmao :lmao


Really? All the ones I've seen (on YouTube mainly) have been acting like they just signed prime Maradonna.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2151 on: Today at 12:33:57 am »
Would laugh if Coutinho got relegated :)
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2152 on: Today at 07:44:59 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:33:57 am
Would laugh if Coutinho got relegated :)
Me too. But probably means Newcastle stay up.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2153 on: Today at 09:21:13 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:44:59 am
Me too. But probably means Newcastle stay up.

Not really arsed about Newcastle in the same way I'm not bothered about Manchester City

Anything they win, while buying the league and cups is worthless. No other fans respect them and the media that are up their arse lose the respect of the footballing community

Villa getting relegated again though would be quite entertaining.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2154 on: Today at 09:50:44 am »
These lads spend an awful lot of money don't they? Digne is a step up on Targett.
Re: ASTON VILLA - Gerrard there. Still want you relegated you Brummie chumps
« Reply #2155 on: Today at 11:59:12 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 09:50:44 am
These lads spend an awful lot of money don't they? Digne is a step up on Targett.
They do!  It seems to go under the radar that they've spent £100m+ in each of the last three seasons.

Apart from Grealish they have recouped almost none of that £350m outlay - less than £15m in other player sales across those same three seasons.  As net spends go they must be right up there.

Targett himself was an £11m signing so not exactly buttons for a non-CL side.
