HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!

Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October  6, 2020, 09:12:58 PM

Why do their fans fucking hate us so much, though?

I'd never come across it until I was working for a company that had a Birmingham office and we'd all get together a couple of times a year. There were 3 die-hard Villa fans and when they found out I was a Liverpool fan, went proper aggy. Almost Everton-levels of hate (and this was about late 00's when we weren't much of a threat to anyone!). Different ages, too: mid-50's, about 40 and 20's. They told me all Villa fans hated Liverpool. I was quite taken aback!  :D

My ex Villa mate unfriended me on FB when I started winding him up about Moyes going there after Bruce got the boot.  I was just messing around, but he got proper nasty, started slagging of Suarez (inspite him not playing for us anymore) and liverpools fans in general. I told him that his team were generally disliked by the scousers I know, and he flipped his lid!
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
Grealish is 24 so it wouldn't be surprising for him to take another step forward.  Off to a great start so far and while Watkins will get the headlines for the goals he was Villa's best player on the pitch on Sunday.
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
Quote from: Dave McCoy on October  6, 2020, 10:06:15 PM
Grealish is 24 so it wouldn't be surprising for him to take another step forward.  Off to a great start so far and while Watkins will get the headlines for the goals he was Villa's best player on the pitch on Sunday.

Id love it if we bought him but hell cost too much in fee and wages. Can see him ending up at Utd or Chelsea. Hes a wonderful talent and was at times unplayable against us. 
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October  6, 2020, 09:12:58 PM

Why do their fans fucking hate us so much, though?

I'd never come across it until I was working for a company that had a Birmingham office and we'd all get together a couple of times a year. There were 3 die-hard Villa fans and when they found out I was a Liverpool fan, went proper aggy. Almost Everton-levels of hate (and this was about late 00's when we weren't much of a threat to anyone!). Different ages, too: mid-50's, about 40 and 20's. They told me all Villa fans hated Liverpool. I was quite taken aback!  :D

It's a strange one really. We've never really been rivals as such. Villa have never been on my radar at all. In fact, in the days when I could be bothered conversing with fans of other clubs online, I used to defend Villa when they got endlessly slated by Birmingham fans. I sort of saw Birmingham fans as the Bitters of that city who were jealous of their bigger and more successful neighbours, so I'd defend Villa. These days I wouldn't bother.

Villa have their hands full being utterly despised in their own city, so why they have manufactured a one-way rivalry with us is anyone's guess. Mind you, we've seen with Abu Dhabi and the likes that forcing a rivalry with a far bigger club sort of elevates their status in their own eyes. Maybe Villa think having a one-sided rivalry with European giants like us somehow brings them some kudos? Unfortunately for them, they just come over as a sad bunch of weirdos.

I don't by the idea that they hate us because we lowballed them on a transfer that never happened. Clubs have lowballed other clubs and been told to do one since transfers were a thing. If we all hated every club that put in a low offer for one of our players, we'd have no time in our lives for anything other than petty hatred.
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October  6, 2020, 11:42:32 PM
I don't by the idea that they hate us because we lowballed them on a transfer that never happened. Clubs have lowballed other clubs and been told to do one since transfers were a thing. If we all hated every club that put in a low offer for one of our players, we'd have no time in our lives for anything other than petty hatred.
I'm not saying it's rational or even true. But that is literally the answer I was given by a Villa fan. He didn't say that was why he hated us, he said that's why they all hate us. Lowballing happens all the time, but bizarrely, on this occasion, according to my interlocutor, their fanbase decided to take almighty offence, en masse
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
Quote from: Ghost Town on October  7, 2020, 12:46:55 AM
I'm not saying it's rational or even true. But that is literally the answer I was given by a Villa fan. He didn't say that was why he hated us, he said that's why they all hate us. Lowballing happens all the time, but bizarrely, on this occasion, according to my interlocutor, their fanbase decided to take almighty offence, en masse
I didn't doubt your interaction with that Villa fan, just his take on why they ''all'' hate us. Maybe that's the flimsy excuse for his own hatred, but I don't buy that it's the reason why big segments of their support all supposedly hate us en masse. Poor fella clearly has a very thin skin or maybe just loves to take offence over nothing of note. I love the way he speaks on behalf of all 40,000 of them too.  :)

In all of my 57 years I've never actually met a Villa fan, even on holiday, so I've no idea what goes on in their collective heads.
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
I have no idea why I despise villa. It's taken 3 days to come back to Rawk such is the pain.
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
Quote from: PaulF on October  7, 2020, 07:10:04 AM
I have no idea why I despise villa.
David Cameron. Prince William. Nigel Kennedy. John Terry. Brummies. Brummie accent. Stupid nickname that ranks alongside Abu Dhabi FC's. Jumpy twat Martin O'Neill and Rafa's fatal obsession with Gareth fucking Barry. Banging on about 1982 (Forest won it back to back and are more humble). Midweek school night Cup final replays at Villa Park.
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
Quote from: Ghost Town on October  6, 2020, 09:29:57 PM
It's a good question. I asked a Villa fan about this once and he says it all went back to when Rafa tried to buy Barry for, in his words, ''an offensively low fee, yow''. My mate said that we (Liverpool and Rafa) had insulted Villa by offering a fee far lower than they felt Gareth Barry was worth, and that the fans would never forgive us. I think Martin O'Neil was manager then and I suspect he stoked this grievance in the fans a bit as well with his usual wittering. That's Martin ''I laughed when they offered me peak-era Falcao'' O'Neil we're talking about here, so clearly a man who knows the value of players to the penny...

Anyway that was my mate's answer. I then spent a fair amount of time explaining to him that even if, for the sake of argument, we accept that we were scandalously lowballing Villa for Barry, this would not be down to Rafa or the fans, it would be the fault of Gillet and Hicks and their reign of misery. I think I managed to convince this one guy and his hatred seems to have diminished.

But if he's right then the rest of the Villa fans seem to still be carrying this most bizarre of grievances around with them.

I remember leaving the ground when Gerrard scored that free-kick to win it in injury time and the levels of hate then were surprising, it did feel a bit like leaving Goodison after a win. Granted that Gerrard probably dived for the free-kick which wouldn't have helped but still.
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
Quote from: thejbs on October  6, 2020, 10:12:36 PM
Id love it if we bought him but hell cost too much in fee and wages. Can see him ending up at Utd or Chelsea. Hes a wonderful talent and was at times unplayable against us.
Was thinking that he could play the Firmino role as his hold up play is so good but not sure if he works hard enough.
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
Quote from: thejbs on October  6, 2020, 10:12:36 PM
Id love it if we bought him but hell cost too much in fee and wages. Can see him ending up at Utd or Chelsea. Hes a wonderful talent and was at times unplayable against us.
Quote from: Dull Tools on October  7, 2020, 10:22:47 AM
Was thinking that he could play the Firmino role as his hold up play is so good but not sure if he works hard enough.
He's 25 now so in his prime for an attacking midfielder and should sustain that for 3-4 more years. He's probably not an analogue for Firmino though and Villa would want, what... £80m - £90m and he's simply not worth that when more natural forwards could be bought on the continent for much less, or you could wait and get involved with Haaland's buy out.

Grealish suits a Countinho like wide midfielder/winger berth where he can roam and come inside. He has a lovely touch and balance, a really neat dribbler too. He's an excellent space maker for those in front of him. I can see him being priced out of a move, Zaha style, if he carries on in this vein. Someone like Utd may choose to drop mega money on him if their Sancho pursuit continues to frustrate.
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on October  7, 2020, 11:25:16 AM
He's 25 now so in his prime for an attacking midfielder and should sustain that for 3-4 more years. He's probably not an analogue for Firmino though and Villa would want, what... £80m - £90m and he's simply not worth that when more natural forwards could be bought on the continent for much less, or you could wait and get involved with Haaland's buy out.

Grealish suits a Countinho like wide midfielder/winger berth where he can roam and come inside. He has a lovely touch and balance, a really neat dribbler too. He's an excellent space maker for those in front of him. I can see him being priced out of a move, Zaha style, if he carries on in this vein. Someone like Utd may choose to drop mega money on him if their Sancho pursuit continues to frustrate.
Obviously Haaland should be at the top of everyones list with his £50m buy out clause or whatever it is. Along with Upecamo who has a £35m buy out clause.

But I agree that Grealish would be too expensive for what he is. I just struggle to think of many people in world football who can play the role Firmino does for us and I think he may be one of them.
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
I think Grealish is extremely overrated he's nothing special in Serie A, Bundesliga or La Liga he'd be a bog standard mid table player it's just that defences in the Premier League are so bad he's made to look good.

The standard of the Premier League is as bad as I can remember which gives people the illusion that Grealish is gonna be a top star but he really isn't, he's simply a bang average player made to look good in a poor league.
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
Quote from: kloppagetime on October  8, 2020, 07:19:02 AM
I think Grealish is extremely overrated he's nothing special in Serie A, Bundesliga or La Liga he'd be a bog standard mid table player it's just that defences in the Premier League are so bad he's made to look good.

The standard of the Premier League is as bad as I can remember which gives people the illusion that Grealish is gonna be a top star but he really isn't, he's simply a bang average player made to look good in a poor league.
I've got to disagree. Yes there's been disastrous defending in the strange post-lockdown period, but it's hard to argue that any other league has such a breadth of quality players across all of it's teams as the Premier League. Players like Felipe Anderson and Davy Propper were playing for sides in relegation fights last season.

Yes there's 'average' players in other leagues that may look tidy over here. But enough players come to the league and flop with big reputations - you also see players who are bang average here go and look like superstars in other leagues.

Take Serie A, maybe my favourite league to watch but I'd be hard pressed to say that anyone other than Juventus and maybe Atalanta/Lazio gets into the Premier League's top 8. The same can be said of Germany. All the quality is compressed into their top teams and English success in Europe in recent years should point to that regardless of whether the current league is a vintage, it's certainly as good if not better than the others in Europe.

I grew up watching the Premier League in the mid-late 90s, I can assure you it was much, much worse then.
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
Quote from: kloppagetime on October  8, 2020, 07:19:02 AM
I think Grealish is extremely overrated he's nothing special in Serie A, Bundesliga or La Liga he'd be a bog standard mid table player it's just that defences in the Premier League are so bad he's made to look good.

The standard of the Premier League is as bad as I can remember which gives people the illusion that Grealish is gonna be a top star but he really isn't, he's simply a bang average player made to look good in a poor league.
:lmao
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
The problem Grealish has is the same problem Zaha has had. If he plays as a wide forward he needs to be productive enough in terms of goals and assists to  justify the huge transfer fee that Villa will want for him. But does he have it in him to be productive enough? And even if he does, will his role in the team enable him to get the sort of production he'll need. If he's smart and wants to play at a higher level he'll be very careful about signing new contracts, unlike Zaha was.

12 goals and 10 assists last year to be fair to him, if he betters that this season you've gotta think someone will be in for him next year.
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
Quote from: Knight on October  8, 2020, 10:46:38 AM
The problem Grealish has is the same problem Zaha has had. If he plays as a wide forward he needs to be productive enough in terms of goals and assists to  justify the huge transfer fee that Villa will want for him. But does he have it in him to be productive enough? And even if he does, will his role in the team enable him to get the sort of production he'll need. If he's smart and wants to play at a higher level he'll be very careful about signing new contracts, unlike Zaha was.

12 goals and 10 assists last year to be fair to him, if he betters that this season you've gotta think someone will be in for him next year.

Hasn't he just signed a new contract until 2025?
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
He has. I'm in agreement with Knight that he's a profile of player frankly above the club he plays at, but that club will most definitely price him out of there being any market for him. He'll be 30 by the time that contract expires too, so they've essentially the power now.

I do think though, should someone come in with silly money they'd sell and Grealish would look for the move. Unlike Crystal Palace though, Villa are fairly heavily monied and don't need to sell. Their presence in the league for the coming future looks a lot steadier than last season also, despite only being a few games in.

Grealish goes if someone pays the over the top valuation for him.
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
 :lmao

Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
If it was a final or a game that got them a title etc, fair enough. For a fixture early in the season with no huge stakes, in the middle of a pandemic, with no fans in the stadium when we're easily capable of doing the same to them at Anfield, that's a fucking embarrassment.

Literally every time in the future we beat them (likely most times we'll play), he'll get reminded of that.
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
Quote from: Medellin on October  8, 2020, 11:37:46 AM
:lmao


I'd flick him the Vs...

...rather like the tattooist has
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
Ah yes, who will ever forget those events of 202.0
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
It's killing my OCD that there's no capital V on Villa and no dot on the i in Liverpool.
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
Is it not £iverpool just without the middle line?
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
Thats a prison tat if I ever saw one
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
Quote from: elbow on October  8, 2020, 09:11:08 PM
Thats a prison tat if I ever saw one
Indian ink and a safety pin?  :lmao
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
It gets worse.  I've been sent this on Facebook  :o

It was only 3 points that they got on Sunday wasn't it?
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
I love how we're worthy of an actual song being made up about beating us. ;D

However, I know Birmingham is a bit backward :P but they really need to get with the programme and realise Allez Allez Allez is just so last year.
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
Grealish is an absolutely superb player, and a great lad by all accounts, has a number of disabled siblings and does a lot around various charities in Birmingham for disabled kids, my bird is from Birmingham and her dad is a villa fan, he's sound though and absolutely loves us, took him to stand in the kop a few years ago and he almost got choked up when we sang you'll never walk alone, so they aren't all bad, however, the majority do have a strange hate for us that is a bit weird but if we are being hated so passionately we must be doing something right.

I did spend the 5 0 match at villa park a few years ago sat in the home end and it was disgusting to hear, genuinely could not get my head round the levels of hate for scousers in general, it was bizarre. 
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
Grealish this Grealish that, making out like hes the next coming of Maradona/Pele. When will they learn? A good game against Beligium, a match England ultimately lost and now there is talk of him offering something that none of the other players have. Me thinks the media have found a new darling to pin their hopes on
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
Quote from: rawcusk8 on November 18, 2020, 03:13:27 PM
Grealish this Grealish that, making out like hes the next coming of Maradona/Pele. When will they learn? A good game against Beligium, a match England ultimately lost and now there is talk of him offering something that none of the other players have. Me thinks the media have found a new darling to pin their hopes on

Aye, was thinking exactly the same. Working from home I hear more radio coverage of things and it was non stop, all day long on Monday. Iceland next for England isnt it, a team who are completely shit, the hysteria when he plays well will be unbearable. Good player in form who has improved but its embarrassing how overboard they go
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
Quote from: rawcusk8 on November 18, 2020, 03:13:27 PM
Grealish this Grealish that, making out like hes the next coming of Maradona/Pele. When will they learn? A good game against Beligium, a match England ultimately lost and now there is talk of him offering something that none of the other players have. Me thinks the media have found a new darling to pin their hopes on

To be fair, I think the way he plays is unique among the current crop of English players and if the season ended today, hed most certainly be in contention for PL POTY.
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
Yeah, Jack "clever play" Grealish is the new great big hope of Ingerlund.
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
Quote from: Lone Star Red on November 18, 2020, 04:04:28 PM
To be fair, I think the way he plays is unique among the current crop of English players and if the season ended today, hed most certainly be in contention for PL POTY.
Next set of Internationals they will say the same about Foden or Mount or Madisson. Its the usual rinse and repeat 🤷🏻‍♂️
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 30, 2020, 05:34:10 PM
Crashed car, left details and walked home.

Now other than making various assumptions I don't think he did much wrong did he?

Will receive sentencing 15 December. Pled guilty to two offenses including driving 98 mph and drink driving. Already had six penalty points on his driving licence for a 2018 speeding offence.
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Today at 03:49:32 AM
Will receive sentencing 15 December. Pled guilty to two offenses including driving 98 mph and drink driving. Already had six penalty points on his driving licence for a 2018 speeding offence.
I await the usual talking heads spewing "hEs NoT tHaT tYpE oF lAd" all over the media in an attempt to whitewash the whole affair.
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:13:25 AM
I await the usual talking heads spewing "hEs NoT tHaT tYpE oF lAd" all over the media in an attempt to whitewash the whole affair.

Did you hear Marcus Rashford bought some houses?
Re: HAPPY ASTON VILLA OFFICIAL RELEGATION DAY EVERYONE!
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 05:04:45 AM
Did you hear Marcus Rashford bought some houses?
Yes, he's a horrible swine, and as such was rightly condemned by the media!
