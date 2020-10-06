

Why do their fans fucking hate us so much, though?



I'd never come across it until I was working for a company that had a Birmingham office and we'd all get together a couple of times a year. There were 3 die-hard Villa fans and when they found out I was a Liverpool fan, went proper aggy. Almost Everton-levels of hate (and this was about late 00's when we weren't much of a threat to anyone!). Different ages, too: mid-50's, about 40 and 20's. They told me all Villa fans hated Liverpool. I was quite taken aback!



It's a strange one really. We've never really been rivals as such. Villa have never been on my radar at all. In fact, in the days when I could be bothered conversing with fans of other clubs online, I used to defend Villa when they got endlessly slated by Birmingham fans. I sort of saw Birmingham fans as the Bitters of that city who were jealous of their bigger and more successful neighbours, so I'd defend Villa. These days I wouldn't bother.Villa have their hands full being utterly despised in their own city, so why they have manufactured a one-way rivalry with us is anyone's guess. Mind you, we've seen with Abu Dhabi and the likes that forcing a rivalry with a far bigger club sort of elevates their status in their own eyes. Maybe Villa think having a one-sided rivalry with European giants like us somehow brings them some kudos? Unfortunately for them, they just come over as a sad bunch of weirdos.I don't by the idea that they hate us because we lowballed them on a transfer that never happened. Clubs have lowballed other clubs and been told to do one since transfers were a thing. If we all hated every club that put in a low offer for one of our players, we'd have no time in our lives for anything other than petty hatred.