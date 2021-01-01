Please
Topic: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Topic: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer (Read 597239 times)
Ghost Town
Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,770
mundus vult decipi
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
«
Reply #5560 on:
Today
at 08:40:04 pm
Just wait till he plants one into the top corner in the 96th minute of the Milan Derby. Bonnie Tyler will be buying a new yacht
Il calcio senza Origi non è nulla
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
"Giving absolutely
everything
doesn't mean you get
anything
... but its the only chance to get
something
!
Jurgen Klopp
