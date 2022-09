Just wait till he plants one into the top corner in the 96th minute of the Milan Derby. Bonnie Tyler will be buying a new yacht Il calcio senza Origi non è nulla

"Football is a nice game without you, but with you it’s the best game in the world"

Jurgen Klopp



"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but it’s the only chance to get something!”

Jurgen Klopp