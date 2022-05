He is a modern legend.



As has been said, worth more to us than a Torres or Suarez. We are where we are in part because of his critical contribution. He made the difference; THE player who dragged us over the line in so many crucial games.



Not many players can make the boast. And although it's all about the team, Divock has brought us a unique and very special kind of joy.



I hope he reads this thread some day. Well, at least the stuff from 18-19 onwards 😁