And not that he, or anyone, would be....but I genuinely think he could feel a bit aggrieved at not playing more often sometimes. We know he scores some huge goals from the fringes, but more and more recently he's looked genuinely quality when he's played (not like the CL Final where he was woeful and then scored the clincher :D)

I think he'll play a lot at Milan. They generally play 4-2-3-1 and have Giroud, Zlatan who are both 35+, Rebic who prefers to play on the left and Leao who's being used on the left. I think Div will slot right in and score plenty of goals there.
Will miss our legend, but glad hes getting a good move.

And if theres any doubt what a pure heart Divock is, check this out:

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1527605057817964545?s

Getting pranked by Ox, but so cute how he sticks up for people in it before he realises it was a prank!

You can really see how he starts getting pissed off with the director bossing Ox and the "fan" around and then when he tries to get up and the director says "No Divock, stay" he just decides "Fuck it, I'm telling this guy where to put his attitude".
Why do I recognise the fan, is he famous?
Why do I recognise the fan, is he famous?

Adam Rowe.

who?

hes a comedian and podcaster and a huuuuuuge Reds fan.
Divock Origi. I salute you, Sir.

