And not that he, or anyone, would be....but I genuinely think he could feel a bit aggrieved at not playing more often sometimes. We know he scores some huge goals from the fringes, but more and more recently he's looked genuinely quality when he's played (not like the CL Final where he was woeful and then scored the clincher )
Will miss our legend, but glad hes getting a good move.And if theres any doubt what a pure heart Divock is, check this out:https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1527605057817964545?sGetting pranked by Ox, but so cute how he sticks up for people in it before he realises it was a prank!
Why do I recognise the fan, is he famous?
Adam Rowe.
who?
