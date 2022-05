He is one of the few who remain from the pre-Klopp era. He saw us through a somewhat rough period, and ultimately won every trophy with us, and played a huge role in key moments.



Torres, Suarez, Coutinho—none of them achieved for us what he achieved. He is an underestimated talent and will surely do well in Italy.



If Milner doesn't sign a new deal then everybody involved in the squad for Klopp's first game will be gone. Crazy that. If he stays though I don't think many would have suspected Milner to be the last one left given he was already 30 odd at the time.Hope he brings Divock off the bench on Sunday. His reception will be rapturous. And that's nothing compared to what it'll be like the next Saturday