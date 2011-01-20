« previous next »
Author Topic: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer

Offline mattD

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5320 on: April 25, 2022, 11:31:36 pm »
Savour every moment of him while we can. I know for the sake of his career he will have go on to pastures new, but bloody hell, I'll miss him.

It's been a hell of a ride. I thought he was a complete dud under Rodgers, then rejuvenated under Klopp in the same season when he arrived scoring big goals then. Until the horrible outright assault from Funes Mori in 2016, and after that.... well he disappeared. There's evidently moments where he scored but he went out the collective conscience of the club and fans, disappearing seemingly for good in 2017. 

His time in the wilderness felt like an eternity until he popped out of nowhere against Everton in late 2018 for THAT goal. We haven't looked back since. For all the scarcely unbelievable feats he's done, the bottom line is he's just a brilliant footballer who deserves everything in the game.

Smart, intelligent, composed and casual - he'll love Italy I think (if as we suspect he'll go there). Fucking hell, the guy's qualities will see him as a manager probably. He already speaks various languages. Give it a few years, and let's take him back and have Divock in the dugout!
Offline Mr_Shane

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5321 on: April 26, 2022, 01:16:07 am »
Quote from: Sangria on April 25, 2022, 11:23:28 am
he is in space and unmarked

Barca winner. how anyone can leave him unmarked after this goal is a mystery
Offline kavah

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5322 on: April 26, 2022, 05:10:39 am »
Quote from: Sangria on April 25, 2022, 03:43:38 pm
Q for people who remember David Fairclough: who's the bigger legend as supersub, Fairclough or Origi?

Not much in it is there, but I think Fairclough for this one in 76 against Everton in the last minute (to win the league) considering he wins the ball back on the half way line and then beats all 11 of their players (some twice) before slotting

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Xcn9ouTdmm0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Xcn9ouTdmm0</a>
Offline Red Cactii

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5323 on: April 26, 2022, 04:17:57 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on April 25, 2022, 03:43:38 pm
Q for people who remember David Fairclough: who's the bigger legend as supersub, Fairclough or Origi?

Could Fairclough rock this getup?

Online Red Raw

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5324 on: April 26, 2022, 05:29:11 pm »
Posted this in the Pickford thread for lols but its rightful place is here.



All any of them can do is marvel at his majesty... 8)
Offline afc turkish

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5325 on: April 26, 2022, 06:10:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on April 26, 2022, 04:17:57 pm
Could Fairclough rock this getup?



Divock shall not be moved...
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5326 on: April 26, 2022, 06:14:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on April 26, 2022, 04:17:57 pm
Could Fairclough rock this getup?



Origi is from outer space.
That explains many things, actually...
Offline Realgman

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5327 on: April 26, 2022, 06:59:47 pm »
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5328 on: April 26, 2022, 07:01:41 pm »
Offline Jookie

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5329 on: April 26, 2022, 07:04:03 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 25, 2022, 04:06:17 pm
According to this, and its normally pretty up to date, Fairclough still has the most goals as a sub (18). Origi in 3rd behind Sturridge too.

https://www.lfchistory.net/Stats/GoalscoringSubsTotals

I always thought of Ronny Rosenthal as a bit of a super sub. Surprised to see he only scored 4 when starting from the bench. One was last minute winner against Everton so that might be the reason for him sticking in my adolescent mind as some sort of great super sub.
Online rob1966

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5330 on: April 26, 2022, 07:05:23 pm »
Offline Jookie

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5331 on: April 26, 2022, 07:13:31 pm »
Divock has only scored 22 Premier League goals for us and more than 25% have been scored against Everton. In addition he has 4 goals in the last 5 minutes of PL games that have either been the winner or an equaliser.

Only scored 4 Champion's League goals for the club. 2 in the semi final, 1 in the final and the winner away in the San Siro against AC Milan.

Scored twice in the Europa League for the club. Both came in the epic QF tie with Dortmund where we eventually won 5-4 on aggregate.

Divock Origi has packed a lot of impact into the 41 goals he's scored in his Liverpool career. Not sure there's many who have scored so many goals in big games or contributed in key moment at the death, when scoring less than 50 goals in total for a club.

He's got some key goals in the League Cup including a banging hat-trick at Southampton and some key goals in the early rounds in this year's success.

The only competition where Divock hasn't really yet had an impact is the FA Cup. 2 goals. Both in 2-1 defeats to Wolves. If only there was an opportunity for him to impact the FA Cup somehow before he leaves.
Offline missis sumner

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5332 on: April 26, 2022, 07:23:32 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on April 25, 2022, 09:51:38 am
Was this the farewell, or has he got one more in him? If it was this then I'm happy. But whilst there's still a single minute of football to be played, there's always enough time for Divock Origi.

He's going to sign a new contract. :D
Online Red Berry

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5333 on: April 26, 2022, 07:37:39 pm »
tbf to Divock, we've rarely progressed far enough in the FA Cup in recent years that he had much chance to make an impact.

What I will say is that he will be missed when he's gone, and we would have won less without him. I don't think you can give any single player a higher accolade than that.
Online BoRed

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5334 on: April 26, 2022, 07:53:27 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on April 26, 2022, 07:13:31 pm
He's got some key goals in the League Cup including a banging hat-trick at Southampton and some key goals in the early rounds in this year's success.

Scored a penalty in the shootout in the final, too. As crucial as the other ten. :)

In previous seasons, the two goals in the 5-5 v Arsenal (plus a penalty in the shootout) will always stand out.
Online rob1966

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5335 on: April 26, 2022, 07:57:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on April 26, 2022, 07:37:39 pm
tbf to Divock, we've rarely progressed far enough in the FA Cup in recent years that he had much chance to make an impact.

What I will say is that he will be missed when he's gone, and we would have won less without him. I don't think you can give any single player a higher accolade than that.

Really do hope he gets a chance to come on and score in the Final. I'd much prefer it to be the 5th in a 5-0 win though ;D
Offline King Kenny 7

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5336 on: April 27, 2022, 12:51:20 am »
I would like him to stay.

 I understand if he feels he needs to leave but I would like him to stay.

I would like our fans to Shout out that they want him to stay.



Failing that how about that statue or at least a wall plaque or Origi Box?

Crowdfunding would work. . . 
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5337 on: April 27, 2022, 01:14:03 am »
Quote from: BoRed on April 26, 2022, 07:53:27 pm
Scored a penalty in the shootout in the final, too. As crucial as the other ten. :)

In previous seasons, the two goals in the 5-5 v Arsenal (plus a penalty in the shootout) will always stand out.
Scored a pen in the 2019 UEFA Super Cup final.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5338 on: April 27, 2022, 11:42:26 am »
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on April 27, 2022, 12:51:20 am
I understand if he feels he needs to leave but I would like him to stay.

I would too, but he owes us nothing and it's up to him.

What I was going to ask was that if he goes, do we need another Origi type option?

He's a big strong lad, but he's not a battering ram type forward, he's better than that. But he offered us something different v Everton.
Offline FLRed67

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5339 on: April 27, 2022, 12:01:17 pm »
Why the sad faces? There are still at least 8 matches to be played. Thats 720 minutes. At least.

That is the equivalent of eternity in Origi time.

Have you learned nothing? Do you not yet know what it is that he does?
Offline Sangria

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5340 on: April 27, 2022, 12:02:29 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on April 27, 2022, 12:01:17 pm
Why the sad faces? There are still at least 8 matches to be played. Thats 720 minutes. At least.

That is the equivalent of eternity in Origi time.

Have you learned nothing? Do you not yet know what it is that he does?


We're not playing Everton again this season.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5341 on: April 27, 2022, 12:15:22 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on April 26, 2022, 07:04:03 pm
I always thought of Ronny Rosenthal as a bit of a super sub. Surprised to see he only scored 4 when starting from the bench. One was last minute winner against Everton so that might be the reason for him sticking in my adolescent mind as some sort of great super sub.

Think he got a late winner away at QPR off the bench around a similar time. Assist from John Barnes.

He also made some great cameos off the bench in that 1990 run in (Southampton at home?) but that Charlton hat trick was a game he did start I think.
Offline FLRed67

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5342 on: April 27, 2022, 12:59:07 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on April 27, 2022, 12:02:29 pm
We're not playing Everton again this season.

And if we need a winner against Wolves in the last minute of the season? Who you gonna call?  ;)

Offline iamadooddood

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5343 on: April 27, 2022, 10:53:00 pm »
So having watched the Villarreal match, I feel that I now know why Origi doesn't get so much game time. It's because we have been winning most of our matches comfortably, and so don't really need him to change the game in our favour. He's only called on when we need him, a situation which is getting rarer these days as Liverpool become ever stronger (and additionally we don't play him so often to reduce the risk of him getting another horrific injury). But personally, I'd keep him around just for those moments alone, because even the best team in the world has its off days, and needs some sort of inspiration to get things going. And be honest: if we need to bring in someone to turn the match around, and you could sub in any player in the world, would anyone be a better option than Origi? Heck, would anyone even be as good of an option as him? I really can't think of anyone else.

As for comparison between him and Fairclough, I haven't been around long enough to see Fairclough play, but Origi isn't just a good substitute. Even when he starts, his impact is the greatest when the chips are down and we desperately need someone to pull multiple rabbits out of the hat. Like against Barca. That said, such situations don't come by often, and the only way it could feasibly happen in the PL is if the match against Man City is the last match of the season and we're trailing them in goal difference by -5 or something.

Quote from: rob1966 on April 25, 2022, 10:24:29 am
Last game of the season, we're top by 2 pts, but drawing at Anfield, City 8-0 up and thus winning the league on GD, comes on as a late substitute and smashes a 95th minute winner with the last kick of the game.

That'd do for me
Seeing that we're currently one point behind, for that to happen they'll have to lose one match before the last match of the season, and the goal difference will also have to be flipped in their favour.

Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on April 27, 2022, 11:42:26 am
I would too, but he owes us nothing and it's up to him.
As far as I know, he hasn't even been offered a contract extension yet. Unless that has happened, I can't agree with the "it's up to him" part.
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5344 on: April 27, 2022, 11:18:38 pm »
The might of Divock was not needed today. I fear we may have wasted a few minutes of his valuable time.
Offline GreatEx

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5345 on: Yesterday at 02:24:58 pm »
Just saw his post-Everton interview on the club website. He's such a lovely young man, so humble and grateful for his limited opportunities in a phenomenal team.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5346 on: Yesterday at 02:25:37 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on April 27, 2022, 12:59:07 pm
And if we need a winner against Wolves in the last minute of the season? Who you gonna call?  ;)



Sami Hyypia.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5347 on: Yesterday at 02:48:54 pm »
Quote from: kavah on April 26, 2022, 05:10:39 am
Not much in it is there, but I think Fairclough for this one in 76 against Everton in the last minute (to win the league) considering he wins the ball back on the half way line and then beats all 11 of their players (some twice) before slotting

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Xcn9ouTdmm0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Xcn9ouTdmm0</a>


If that had been Gordon he'd have gone down 3 times during that. What    a    goal although it was a few games before the famous Wolves game to win the league.


Anyway, have we ever seen Divock hit the turf? Such a strong and fair player.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5348 on: Yesterday at 03:00:03 pm »
If we had a cult hero team (not just the best players, although they can be) I'd be going for


Allison


Agger Phillips Hypia  (Joey) Jones


Alonso McAlister Gayle


Divock  Meijer  Camara
Online M4tt

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5349 on: Yesterday at 03:12:13 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:00:03 pm
If we had a cult hero team (not just the best players, although they can be) I'd be going for


Allison


Agger Phillips Hypia  (Joey) Jones


Alonso McAlister Gayle


Divock  Meijer  Camara

Kuyt needs a place in that
Offline Sangria

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5350 on: Yesterday at 03:18:12 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:00:03 pm
If we had a cult hero team (not just the best players, although they can be) I'd be going for


Allison


Agger Phillips Hypia  (Joey) Jones


Alonso McAlister Gayle


Divock  Meijer  Camara

Gomez at RB instead of Hyypia (Agger and Phillips as CBs). Lucas or Sissoko instead of Alonso. Sami and Xabi are too mainstream. Alisson deserves a place for his goalscoring exploits, although Kelleher may challenge. Enrique or Jones?
Online BoRed

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5351 on: Yesterday at 03:20:41 pm »
Quote from: M4tt on Yesterday at 03:12:13 pm
Kuyt needs a place in that

Not to mention Igor. ;D
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5352 on: Yesterday at 03:29:24 pm »
Id have Ronny Rosenthal in there too.
Online KevLFC

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça,
« Reply #5353 on: Today at 08:26:52 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:00:03 pm
If we had a cult hero team (not just the best players, although they can be) I'd be going for


Allison


Agger Phillips Hypia  (Joey) Jones


Alonso McAlister Gayle


Divock  Meijer  Camara

Dudek instead of Allison, not based on ability but for the 2005 final alone
Online Red Berry

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5354 on: Today at 08:35:46 pm »
Can't we keep him in one of those "in case of emergency, break glass" cases?
