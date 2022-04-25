« previous next »
mattD

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
April 25, 2022, 11:31:36 pm
Savour every moment of him while we can. I know for the sake of his career he will have go on to pastures new, but bloody hell, I'll miss him.

It's been a hell of a ride. I thought he was a complete dud under Rodgers, then rejuvenated under Klopp in the same season when he arrived scoring big goals then. Until the horrible outright assault from Funes Mori in 2016, and after that.... well he disappeared. There's evidently moments where he scored but he went out the collective conscience of the club and fans, disappearing seemingly for good in 2017. 

His time in the wilderness felt like an eternity until he popped out of nowhere against Everton in late 2018 for THAT goal. We haven't looked back since. For all the scarcely unbelievable feats he's done, the bottom line is he's just a brilliant footballer who deserves everything in the game.

Smart, intelligent, composed and casual - he'll love Italy I think (if as we suspect he'll go there). Fucking hell, the guy's qualities will see him as a manager probably. He already speaks various languages. Give it a few years, and let's take him back and have Divock in the dugout!
Mr_Shane

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Yesterday at 01:16:07 am
Quote from: Sangria on April 25, 2022, 11:23:28 am
he is in space and unmarked

Barca winner. how anyone can leave him unmarked after this goal is a mystery
kavah

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Yesterday at 05:10:39 am
Quote from: Sangria on April 25, 2022, 03:43:38 pm
Q for people who remember David Fairclough: who's the bigger legend as supersub, Fairclough or Origi?

Not much in it is there, but I think Fairclough for this one in 76 against Everton in the last minute (to win the league) considering he wins the ball back on the half way line and then beats all 11 of their players (some twice) before slotting

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Xcn9ouTdmm0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Xcn9ouTdmm0</a>
Red Cactii

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Yesterday at 04:17:57 pm
Quote from: Sangria on April 25, 2022, 03:43:38 pm
Q for people who remember David Fairclough: who's the bigger legend as supersub, Fairclough or Origi?

Could Fairclough rock this getup?

Red Raw

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Yesterday at 05:29:11 pm
Posted this in the Pickford thread for lols but its rightful place is here.



All any of them can do is marvel at his majesty... 8)
afc turkish

    • Flat Back Four
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Yesterday at 06:10:39 pm
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 04:17:57 pm
Could Fairclough rock this getup?



 ;D

Divock shall not be moved...
macmanamanaman

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Yesterday at 06:14:39 pm
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 04:17:57 pm
Could Fairclough rock this getup?



Origi is from outer space.
That explains many things, actually...
Realgman

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Yesterday at 06:59:47 pm
 :lmao :lmao
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Yesterday at 07:01:41 pm
Jookie

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Yesterday at 07:04:03 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 25, 2022, 04:06:17 pm
According to this, and its normally pretty up to date, Fairclough still has the most goals as a sub (18). Origi in 3rd behind Sturridge too.

https://www.lfchistory.net/Stats/GoalscoringSubsTotals

I always thought of Ronny Rosenthal as a bit of a super sub. Surprised to see he only scored 4 when starting from the bench. One was last minute winner against Everton so that might be the reason for him sticking in my adolescent mind as some sort of great super sub.
rob1966

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Yesterday at 07:05:23 pm
Jookie

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Yesterday at 07:13:31 pm
Divock has only scored 22 Premier League goals for us and more than 25% have been scored against Everton. In addition he has 4 goals in the last 5 minutes of PL games that have either been the winner or an equaliser.

Only scored 4 Champion's League goals for the club. 2 in the semi final, 1 in the final and the winner away in the San Siro against AC Milan.

Scored twice in the Europa League for the club. Both came in the epic QF tie with Dortmund where we eventually won 5-4 on aggregate.

Divock Origi has packed a lot of impact into the 41 goals he's scored in his Liverpool career. Not sure there's many who have scored so many goals in big games or contributed in key moment at the death, when scoring less than 50 goals in total for a club.

He's got some key goals in the League Cup including a banging hat-trick at Southampton and some key goals in the early rounds in this year's success.

The only competition where Divock hasn't really yet had an impact is the FA Cup. 2 goals. Both in 2-1 defeats to Wolves. If only there was an opportunity for him to impact the FA Cup somehow before he leaves.
missis sumner

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Yesterday at 07:23:32 pm
Quote from: Sharado on April 25, 2022, 09:51:38 am
Was this the farewell, or has he got one more in him? If it was this then I'm happy. But whilst there's still a single minute of football to be played, there's always enough time for Divock Origi.

He's going to sign a new contract. :D
Red Berry

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Yesterday at 07:37:39 pm
tbf to Divock, we've rarely progressed far enough in the FA Cup in recent years that he had much chance to make an impact.

What I will say is that he will be missed when he's gone, and we would have won less without him. I don't think you can give any single player a higher accolade than that.
BoRed

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Yesterday at 07:53:27 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 07:13:31 pm
He's got some key goals in the League Cup including a banging hat-trick at Southampton and some key goals in the early rounds in this year's success.

Scored a penalty in the shootout in the final, too. As crucial as the other ten. :)

In previous seasons, the two goals in the 5-5 v Arsenal (plus a penalty in the shootout) will always stand out.
rob1966

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Yesterday at 07:57:05 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:37:39 pm
tbf to Divock, we've rarely progressed far enough in the FA Cup in recent years that he had much chance to make an impact.

What I will say is that he will be missed when he's gone, and we would have won less without him. I don't think you can give any single player a higher accolade than that.

Really do hope he gets a chance to come on and score in the Final. I'd much prefer it to be the 5th in a 5-0 win though ;D
King Kenny 7

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Today at 12:51:20 am
I would like him to stay.

 I understand if he feels he needs to leave but I would like him to stay.

I would like our fans to Shout out that they want him to stay.



Failing that how about that statue or at least a wall plaque or Origi Box?

Crowdfunding would work. . . 
MonsLibpool

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Today at 01:14:03 am
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 07:53:27 pm
Scored a penalty in the shootout in the final, too. As crucial as the other ten. :)

In previous seasons, the two goals in the 5-5 v Arsenal (plus a penalty in the shootout) will always stand out.
Scored a pen in the 2019 UEFA Super Cup final.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Today at 11:42:26 am
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 12:51:20 am
I understand if he feels he needs to leave but I would like him to stay.

I would too, but he owes us nothing and it's up to him.

What I was going to ask was that if he goes, do we need another Origi type option?

He's a big strong lad, but he's not a battering ram type forward, he's better than that. But he offered us something different v Everton.
