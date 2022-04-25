Divock has only scored 22 Premier League goals for us and more than 25% have been scored against Everton. In addition he has 4 goals in the last 5 minutes of PL games that have either been the winner or an equaliser.



Only scored 4 Champion's League goals for the club. 2 in the semi final, 1 in the final and the winner away in the San Siro against AC Milan.



Scored twice in the Europa League for the club. Both came in the epic QF tie with Dortmund where we eventually won 5-4 on aggregate.



Divock Origi has packed a lot of impact into the 41 goals he's scored in his Liverpool career. Not sure there's many who have scored so many goals in big games or contributed in key moment at the death, when scoring less than 50 goals in total for a club.



He's got some key goals in the League Cup including a banging hat-trick at Southampton and some key goals in the early rounds in this year's success.



The only competition where Divock hasn't really yet had an impact is the FA Cup. 2 goals. Both in 2-1 defeats to Wolves. If only there was an opportunity for him to impact the FA Cup somehow before he leaves.