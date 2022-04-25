Savour every moment of him while we can. I know for the sake of his career he will have go on to pastures new, but bloody hell, I'll miss him.
It's been a hell of a ride. I thought he was a complete dud under Rodgers, then rejuvenated under Klopp in the same season when he arrived scoring big goals then. Until the horrible outright assault from Funes Mori in 2016, and after that.... well he disappeared. There's evidently moments where he scored but he went out the collective conscience of the club and fans, disappearing seemingly for good in 2017.
His time in the wilderness felt like an eternity until he popped out of nowhere against Everton in late 2018 for THAT goal. We haven't looked back since. For all the scarcely unbelievable feats he's done, the bottom line is he's just a brilliant footballer who deserves everything in the game.
Smart, intelligent, composed and casual - he'll love Italy I think (if as we suspect he'll go there). Fucking hell, the guy's qualities will see him as a manager probably. He already speaks various languages. Give it a few years, and let's take him back and have Divock in the dugout!