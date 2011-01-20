« previous next »
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Today at 03:48:52 am
The guy is an absolute LEGEND!  I am going to miss him so much when he leaves.
Div 2 Barcelona 0 will always be remembered. So will Div 6 vs Everton.
jckliew

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Today at 04:52:45 am
It will be quite fitting if Everton get relegated that Div stride off into the sunset, mission accomplished. An exploding Goodison behind him.
harleydanger

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Today at 08:10:33 am
His story is basically what dreams are made of: 2 goals in a CL semi to get us to the final, the winner in the CL final, big derby goals, and some other brilliant moments like his goals against Dortmund back in 2016 and his hattrick against Southampton. He scored an absolute worldy against Bournemouth once too (though I think we went on to lose the game unfortunately).

As well as those big memorable moments, I have a particular fondness for him because he is a big part of the Klopp story at Liverpool. When Klopp came in, Origi was a bit hit and miss but when things started clicking at the club, Origi was a big part of it and is one of the few players still standing at the club from when Klopp first came in, and there's a reason for that.

I wish he'd stay with us for the remainder of his career, but he deserves more playing time. Still think there's going to be at least one more big moment for him this season and I bet I'm not the only one who thinks it.
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Today at 08:14:10 am
They must hate the site of him! ;D
the_red_pill
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Today at 08:14:24 am
It'll be a tough one to take when he leaves us, he's loved by fans and the players alike.

Divock Origi......... fookin hell  :'(
AlphaDelta

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Today at 08:18:37 am
Plays the furthest upfield for me and he likes to physically take on a goalkeeper. F the defense- he's going straight to the last man! ;D
A very clever and unique tactic.
So many of his goals had been either level with the keeper- basically in the net, or contesting a ball with the keeper.
None of our forwards except Jota has that- and does it on occasion.

A real striker's striker!

He deserves so much more the lad. If he goes, I hope he goes to a top, top club in a top league, cause that's what he deserves.
Crazy to think we're so blessed, we don't have space for Divock. At any other time, he'd be one of the first names on the team sheet.
the_red_pill
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Today at 08:42:58 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 04:52:45 am
It will be quite fitting if Everton get relegated that Div stride off into the sunset, mission accomplished. An exploding Goodison behind him.
"My work here is done."
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Today at 08:51:23 am
Sealing victory from close range in the 85th minute... Stuff of the legend that, Origi!! I love you so much.  :-*  :-*  :-*
NarutoReds

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Today at 09:37:31 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 08:18:37 am
Plays the furthest upfield for me and he likes to physically take on a goalkeeper. F the defense- he's going straight to the last man! ;D
A very clever and unique tactic.
So many of his goals had been either level with the keeper- basically in the net, or contesting a ball with the keeper.
None of our forwards except Jota has that- and does it on occasion.

A real striker's striker!

He deserves so much more the lad. If he goes, I hope he goes to a top, top club in a top league, cause that's what he deserves.
Crazy to think we're so blessed, we don't have space for Divock. At any other time, he'd be one of the first names on the team sheet.

I'd be made up for him if he goes to AC Milan. A big historic club back on the rise and competing again would be a club befitting of his talents.
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Today at 09:51:38 am
Was this the farewell, or has he got one more in him? If it was this then I'm happy. But whilst there's still a single minute of football to be played, there's always enough time for Divock Origi.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Today at 09:54:04 am
He has one last hurrah in him. Either the FA or CL final I think.
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Today at 10:01:08 am
Perfect situation for him yesterday. Everton playing ten behind the ball, shit on a stick football. Gives us a different option in a game like that. Everyone in our part of the stadium thought at half-time, this game needs big Div and we were right for once! Him and Diaz brought something different and the Ev hate the sight of him. Hope he goes on to have a lovely life but his legendary status at Anfield is assured.
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Today at 10:24:29 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:54:04 am
He has one last hurrah in him. Either the FA or CL final I think.

Last game of the season, we're top by 2 pts, but drawing at Anfield, City 8-0 up and thus winning the league on GD, comes on as a late substitute and smashes a 95th minute winner with the last kick of the game.

That'd do for me
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Today at 10:26:04 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:54:04 am
He has one last hurrah in him. Either the FA or CL final I think.

If he did bag the winner in the CL final again I think it's perfectly reasonable to offer him a new contract for life. Same wages as we've offered Salah.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Today at 10:31:03 am
Highest ratio of important to non important goals of any striker.
I think he has 22 PL and 4 CL goals, but so many of them are classic.
Incredible that he can leave as a legend, with so few starts.
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Today at 11:04:53 am
KillieRed

He may not get a statue, but i`d love to see a comic book style local mural of THAT goal that Pickford dropped on his head.

BTW; major disrespect from Lampard about the ball just dropping on Big Div`s head yesterday, that was actually a cracking header he timed perfectly.
XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Today at 11:10:35 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:04:53 am
He may not get a statue, but i`d love to see a comic book style local mural of THAT goal that Pickford dropped on his head.

BTW; major disrespect from Lampard about the ball just dropping on Big Div`s head yesterday, that was actually a cracking header he timed perfectly.

Unlike many of his goals, Origi actually had to move for the ball. As the ball skipped off the turf, the Everton defenders ball watched, but Origi moved towards the ball's path and was thus free to head home  If Origi was completely free, that was his defenders' fault.
Sangria
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Today at 11:15:36 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:10:35 am
Unlike many of his goals, Origi actually had to move for the ball. As the ball skipped off the turf, the Everton defenders ball watched, but Origi moved towards the ball's path and was thus free to head home  If Origi was completely free, that was his defenders' fault.

 ???

Even now he seemingly gets this disrespect that he's just some bloke we throw on and sometimes gets lucky. His movement is excellent, he doesn't just amble around the pitch and get lucky. Even the hilarious one in 18/19, he's not in that position by accident.
El Lobo

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Today at 11:23:28 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:15:36 am
???

Even now he seemingly gets this disrespect that he's just some bloke we throw on and sometimes gets lucky. His movement is excellent, he doesn't just amble around the pitch and get lucky. Even the hilarious one in 18/19, he's not in that position by accident.

Nah. For many of his iconic goals, he is in space and unmarked, and fate dictates that the ball should fall to him. Goodness knows why defenders don't mark him, given that the ball is invariably attracted to him. Messi would enjoy playing with him. Neither of them would need to run, and it wouldn't be the stereotypical big guy and little guy partnership. It would be fate directing the ball to Origi, and Messi would be right beside him to collect it.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Today at 12:34:54 pm
You make your own luck in this game. Divock has an excellent footballing brain. He keeps up with the ball, the players and positioning so he's ready to pounce should the opportunity arise.

That's not fate. He knows what he's doing.
Red Berry

Popcorn's Art

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Today at 12:43:18 pm
I said in the pre match, Upon my signal, unleash Big Div.

You could see from the minute he came on his movement and awareness was fully switched on, his football brain is instinctive and rarely seems to get caught offside. Lovely link with Mo for the first and his goal was written in the stars almost. Love his celebration, just so casual as if he expects it to happen.

Be a sad day if/when he goes.
liversaint

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Today at 12:48:17 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 08:18:37 am
Plays the furthest upfield for me and he likes to physically take on a goalkeeper. F the defense- he's going straight to the last man! ;D
A very clever and unique tactic.
So many of his goals had been either level with the keeper- basically in the net, or contesting a ball with the keeper.
None of our forwards except Jota has that- and does it on occasion.

A real striker's striker!

He deserves so much more the lad. If he goes, I hope he goes to a top, top club in a top league, cause that's what he deserves.
Crazy to think we're so blessed, we don't have space for Divock. At any other time, he'd be one of the first names on the team sheet.

He also has some shot on him especially when he cuts in from the left wing onto his right foot.
stockdam

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Today at 12:55:43 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 08:14:10 am
They must hate the site of him! ;D

The big, fuck off gold statue is strategically placed, yes...
afc turkish

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Today at 12:56:47 pm
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 10:01:08 am
Perfect situation for him yesterday. Everton playing ten behind the ball, shit on a stick football. Gives us a different option in a game like that. Everyone in our part of the stadium thought at half-time, this game needs big Div and we were right for once! Him and Diaz brought something different and the Ev hate the sight of him. Hope he goes on to have a lovely life but his legendary status at Anfield is assured.

Yeah he's a different type of player compared to the other five in our front line. You could see it in the build up to the first goal where he was able to get the ball in the box by posting up against the defender. Sometimes target man's are the most effective when teams will sit 10 behind the ball
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Today at 01:05:23 pm
One of my favourite things about Origi now is that he has become more decisive build up to chances/goals, hes getting into the positions to make those little flicked passes to keep up our tempo and allow someone to create a chance for a better positioned teammate

His ability on the ball and reading of the game is still quite underrated, maybe because the focus is often on his goals and because he doesnt play regularly but full credit to him, hes improved his all round game quite a lot and is what you want your striker to be decisive
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Today at 01:28:38 pm
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 04:52:45 am
It will be quite fitting if Everton get relegated that Div stride off into the sunset, mission accomplished. An exploding Goodison behind him.

Now if only we had a genius at doing pictures on the site..not looking @capon at all here.
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Today at 01:34:44 pm
The way he played, and not just the goal, suggests he might feature in match-day squads from now to the finish. Not sure who's going to drop out though!
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Today at 02:18:02 pm
It doesnt have to be goodbye. After Divs playing days are over, he should make Merseyside his home.

There will be local area club for sale, most likely in League 2, that he could pick up, if he wants something to do.

It wont cost him much. In fact, he already owns them.
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Today at 02:22:22 pm
Jurgen got it 100% spot-on ... "We will have fun with this player".  :)
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5309 on: Today at 02:52:14 pm »
Today at 02:52:14 pm

Absolute legend in my mind. I'll look back at his time here with nothing but fondness.
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Today at 03:43:38 pm
Q for people who remember David Fairclough: who's the bigger legend as supersub, Fairclough or Origi?
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Today at 04:06:17 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:43:38 pm
Q for people who remember David Fairclough: who's the bigger legend as supersub, Fairclough or Origi?

According to this, and its normally pretty up to date, Fairclough still has the most goals as a sub (18). Origi in 3rd behind Sturridge too.

https://www.lfchistory.net/Stats/GoalscoringSubsTotals

The obvious Fairclough goal we remember is St Etienne. Not sure who his others were against but in terms of number of valuable ones Div seems to be right up there.

https://www.lfchistory.net/Stats/GoalscoringSubsTotals
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Today at 04:53:33 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:06:17 pm
According to this, and its normally pretty up to date, Fairclough still has the most goals as a sub (18). Origi in 3rd behind Sturridge too.

https://www.lfchistory.net/Stats/GoalscoringSubsTotals

The obvious Fairclough goal we remember is St Etienne. Not sure who his others were against but in terms of number of valuable ones Div seems to be right up there.

https://www.lfchistory.net/Stats/GoalscoringSubsTotals

I remember Fairclough coming on and getting 2 v Bury in the FA Cup, 3rd or 4th round, early 80's.

The St Etienne one was absolutely massive as we'd never won the European Cup, but I'd say Div has the bigger goals, semi final and final ones edge it for me.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
« Reply #5313 on: Today at 05:04:18 pm »
Today at 05:04:18 pm
I remember Fairclough coming on and getting 2 v Bury in the FA Cup, 3rd or 4th round, early 80's.

The St Etienne one was absolutely massive as we'd never won the European Cup, but I'd say Div has the bigger goals, semi final and final ones edge it for me.

For clarity's sake, do Derbock Origi's goals against Mess Que un Club count since he was on at the start of the match?

The criteria is strict appearances as a sub, or do stand-in gigs like Divock's Destruction of Barca count?
afc turkish
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Today at 05:08:08 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:53:33 pm
I remember Fairclough coming on and getting 2 v Bury in the FA Cup, 3rd or 4th round, early 80's.

The St Etienne one was absolutely massive as we'd never won the European Cup, but I'd say Div has the bigger goals, semi final and final ones edge it for me.

Trick question - he wasnt a sub in the Barca semi!

That said - the final, Newcastle away, at least 2 of his Derby goals, Wolves away this season...thats a pretty long back catalogue of massive goals from off the bench.
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Today at 05:26:01 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 05:04:18 pm
For clarity's sake, do Derbock Origi's goals against Mess Que un Club count since he was on at the start of the match?

The criteria is strict appearances as a sub, or do stand-in gigs like Divock's Destruction of Barca count?

Shit yes, forgot Div started the game, so the semi is knocked out of the equation, just like Barca were ;D

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:08:08 pm
Trick question - he wasnt a sub in the Barca semi!

That said - the final, Newcastle away, at least 2 of his Derby goals, Wolves away this season...thats a pretty long back catalogue of massive goals from off the bench.

You'd have to check the times of Faircloughs goals, other than the St Etienne and Bury goals, I can't really remember how many where vital goals. Having had it pointed out that I'm a knobhead and Div started the semi, then I've changed my mind and Daveys v St Etienne is bigger than Divs in the Final, as we were 1-0 up and Spurs didn't look like scoring.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Today at 05:38:15 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:26:01 pm
Shit yes, forgot Div started the game, so the semi is knocked out of the equation, just like Barca were ;D

You'd have to check the times of Faircloughs goals, other than the St Etienne and Bury goals, I can't really remember how many where vital goals. Having had it pointed out that I'm a knobhead and Div started the semi, then I've changed my mind and Daveys v St Etienne is bigger than Divs in the Final, as we were 1-0 up and Spurs didn't look like scoring.

How does Origi's 96th minute equaliser against West Brom rate? It was arguably the goal that catalysed the Klopp era.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Today at 05:48:42 pm
Just watched Gordon's yell again he should  really apply for Superman what a fucking dive 👏 he took off like was going to fly!
Edit wrong thread apologies becoming a senior is tough .
JohnSullie
Re: Chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker, Wolves slayer
Today at 09:27:32 pm
Think he'll start away at Newcastle. He's scored there as well ;D
