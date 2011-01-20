His story is basically what dreams are made of: 2 goals in a CL semi to get us to the final, the winner in the CL final, big derby goals, and some other brilliant moments like his goals against Dortmund back in 2016 and his hattrick against Southampton. He scored an absolute worldy against Bournemouth once too (though I think we went on to lose the game unfortunately).



As well as those big memorable moments, I have a particular fondness for him because he is a big part of the Klopp story at Liverpool. When Klopp came in, Origi was a bit hit and miss but when things started clicking at the club, Origi was a big part of it and is one of the few players still standing at the club from when Klopp first came in, and there's a reason for that.



I wish he'd stay with us for the remainder of his career, but he deserves more playing time. Still think there's going to be at least one more big moment for him this season and I bet I'm not the only one who thinks it.