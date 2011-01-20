Plays the furthest upfield for me and he likes to physically take on a goalkeeper. F the defense- he's going straight to the last man!
A very clever and unique tactic.
So many of his goals had been either level with the keeper- basically in the net, or contesting a ball with the keeper.
None of our forwards except Jota has that- and does it on occasion.
A real striker's striker!
He deserves so much more the lad. If he goes, I hope he goes to a top, top club in a top league, cause that's what he deserves.
Crazy to think we're so blessed, we don't have space for Divock. At any other time, he'd be one of the first names on the team sheet.