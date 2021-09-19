« previous next »
Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker

Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
September 19, 2021, 04:27:23 pm
Ravishing Rick Rude on September 19, 2021, 03:19:41 pm
It was nice hearing the crowd chanting his name when he came on. That's why we have the best fans in the world.
Good to know. I thought they were pleading with him to leave in January ... like what some of us were doing here last month
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
September 21, 2021, 10:10:54 pm
The Vampire strikes again  8)
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
September 21, 2021, 10:12:06 pm
Looks motivated again.
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
September 21, 2021, 10:12:14 pm
It was great seeing Origi score and he put in a good effort today.
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
September 21, 2021, 11:01:39 pm
jillc on September 21, 2021, 10:12:14 pm
It was great seeing Origi score and he put in a good effort today.

Certainly was. Very effective in the press and closed space well.

I think hes a player who needs to feel trusted to perform and he looks a different proposition to last season.
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
Yesterday at 12:20:51 am
The Prince that was promised is here to deliver again
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
Yesterday at 12:25:07 am
Alissonesque goal.
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
Yesterday at 12:27:38 am
10 goals in 9 League cup games shows his ability.
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
Yesterday at 11:51:59 pm
Is it just me or did he lose muscle over the summer? I remember thinking last season that he had bulked up but now he looks really lean.
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
Today at 12:12:02 am
Al 666 on Yesterday at 12:27:38 am
10 goals in 9 League cup games shows his ability.

Or his level.
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
Today at 12:16:02 am
Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:12:02 am
Or his level.

COVID affects people in different ways
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
Today at 12:20:27 am
Sinyoro on Today at 12:16:02 am
COVID affects people in different ways

He wasnt that good before COVID. So unless it hit him a few years prior to the first known case I dont think its that.
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
Today at 12:29:38 am
Has already appeared more than the whoppertocracy all claimed he would this season, so who knows how his narrrative will run? An Origi vs Pickford rematch is still on the cards
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
Today at 01:09:19 am
Ghost Town on Today at 12:29:38 am
Has already appeared more than the whoppertocracy all claimed he would this season, so who knows how his narrrative will run? An Origi vs Pickford rematch is still on the cards

whoppertocracy
from the latin Cracy: Rule By,

"Rule by Whopper."


Now there is a word of the week i can get behind all the way.  ;D   thats a beauty.


A man slumps on a bar stool, utterly defeated. Wearily waving for his tab with a dispirited and dismissive hand, he looked to the bartender and said "It was the Whoppertocracy that brought me to ruin. They sucked me in, Hook Line and Sinker! and i fell for it! Im done for, do you understand! done for!"


Yep, word definitely works. should be in Oxford. Next year.


Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
Today at 01:43:16 am
Nothing to do with Burger King??
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
Today at 01:51:30 am
Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:12:02 am
Or his level.

I think that is harsh mate.

Origi has a very decent goalscoring record.

He has played 160 games and scored 36 goals. Which doesn't sound great, but he has only started in 65 of those games and come on as a sub in 95 games. Of those 160 games he has only played the full 90 in 24 games.

His goals per minute is really good.
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
Today at 03:52:27 am
Al 666 on Today at 01:51:30 am
I think that is harsh mate.

Origi has a very decent goalscoring record.

He has played 160 games and scored 36 goals. Which doesn't sound great, but he has only started in 65 of those games and come on as a sub in 95 games. Of those 160 games he has only played the full 90 in 24 games.

His goals per minute is really good.
I sort of get the jist of what you're saying, but many substitutes excel in the goals per minutes rating. Regular players do not. I'd agree that Origi has a decent goal scoring record, but that's that - decent. Not great, not improving, not promising. He's a scorer of great goals (oh, boy!) that he'll be remembered with, but he won't be remembered as a goalscorer.
