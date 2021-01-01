« previous next »
Author Topic: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker

Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
Reply #4640 on: Today at 12:32:01 am
Good news about the cramp, I came into this thread to ask. For a moment it was looking like our 2021-22 forwards would be our 2020-21 but in reverse, ie. losing all our depth first to niggles rather than all our best players to season enders.
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
Reply #4641 on: Today at 12:44:34 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:55:23 pm
Thought he did well tonight, great flick through to set mo up too.

Amazing how fucking fickle a lot of our so called supporters are.

Surprised at the effin and blinding he got from some sections of fans here at half time - he's such an easy target for some it seems. I thought he did well, was linking up well with players and all that.

Just too easy a target for some folk. Will never understand the abuse he receives - the man is an absolute legend.
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
Reply #4642 on: Today at 12:46:39 am
He still has something to contribute at this football club. I'm absolutely sure of that.

Good to see him get minutes tonight in the biggest competition, with many thinking he'd been reduced down to cup minutes. I felt the same and didn't even see him making the bench. Wouldn't be surprised to see him pick up a few more European minutes even when Bobby is back.
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
Reply #4643 on: Today at 12:47:46 am
Instead of Origi, put Firmino, instead of them two put Minamino..... People just target certain players if things aren't going well. Doesn't matter how they actually play.
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
Reply #4644 on: Today at 02:38:19 am
Hes a legend is Divock.
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
Reply #4645 on: Today at 04:19:05 am
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 10:37:51 pm
He never trusts his own runs. I noticed he would start running and then decelerate only to resume sprinting. Those stuttered runs confuses Salah whether to give the ball to him or not.

Yeah I noticed this as well, if he keeps making the run hell get picked out for a chance.

Thought he was decent for the first runout in what seemed like ages, very tidy assist for Mo. I think hell have a part to play this season, even if its just to make sure the main four get a spell every now and then.
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
Reply #4646 on: Today at 07:52:14 am
I thought he was good last night. There was one run in the first half where he got the ball in midfield, turned and ran up the right wing took 2 players and a foul (not given) to stop him. I wish he would do more of that and really give Klopp a headache on who to play. He's got the raw tools but he sometimes forgets that he can physically bully other players and retreats into his shell. I really hope he can "restart" his career here with us, he seems like a genuinely nice guy and his contributions to this club should always be respected.
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
Reply #4647 on: Today at 07:55:46 am
Thought he did well. Needs  a bit more aggression when closing defender down though, seems to slow down about a few meters away.
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
Reply #4648 on: Today at 08:46:57 am
Think he did well.
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
Reply #4649 on: Today at 08:51:08 am
Did very well last night.
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
Reply #4650 on: Today at 08:56:11 am
Did much better than i thought he would

Nice to see Klopp play him down the middle
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
Reply #4651 on: Today at 09:19:26 am

He was actually bullying their defenders in the first half. Faded a bit, but lovely invention for Mo`s goal.
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
Reply #4652 on: Today at 09:20:34 am
Hope we see him in plenty more of the group games, Europe's his playground it seems.
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
Reply #4653 on: Today at 09:23:47 am
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Yesterday at 11:57:29 pm
Thought he was poor to be honest. Zero goal threat and just about every attack petered out if he got involved.

And 99 times out of 100 a keeper is out to pick up that ball over the top. Amazing how he stayed virtually rooted to his line.

I don't know about 99 out of 100 but if that was Alison he is defo getting that ball.

In any case, happy for him to get some game time. Hope he keeps himself fit, gets amongst the goals and leaves with his confidence sky high.
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
Reply #4654 on: Today at 09:26:48 am
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 08:56:11 am
Did much better than i thought he would

Nice to see Klopp play him down the middle

Same, was really surprised to see him start. He had a great chance early in the game but I'd say if he was playing regularly he might have hit the target at least, his assist for Mo was just brilliant awareness and skill

Hopefully can improve from here as we are going to need him
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
Reply #4655 on: Today at 09:45:10 am
One thing I would say about last night - whether you're at the 'he wasn't that great' or the 'he did pretty well' end of the spectrum I think it's hard to argue that he isn't a first choice starter for a ton of teams in the premier league. Mad that we didn't get a good offer, give Sheff U payed £20 odd million for brewster.
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
Reply #4656 on: Today at 09:46:12 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:45:10 am
One thing I would say about last night - whether you're at the 'he wasn't that great' or the 'he did pretty well' end of the spectrum I think it's hard to argue that he isn't a first choice starter for a ton of teams in the premier league. Mad that we didn't get a good offer, give Sheff U payed £20 odd million for brewster.

If he carries on playing like that when given the chance he will soon have clubs after him
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
Reply #4657 on: Today at 09:47:10 am
Decent game by divock last night playing/being played in his preferred position as a CF!!  8)
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
Reply #4658 on: Today at 09:48:12 am
Few more performances like that, few more goals and might get himself a new contract.
