I thought he was good last night. There was one run in the first half where he got the ball in midfield, turned and ran up the right wing took 2 players and a foul (not given) to stop him. I wish he would do more of that and really give Klopp a headache on who to play. He's got the raw tools but he sometimes forgets that he can physically bully other players and retreats into his shell. I really hope he can "restart" his career here with us, he seems like a genuinely nice guy and his contributions to this club should always be respected.