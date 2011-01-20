« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 111 112 113 114 115 [116]   Go Down

Author Topic: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker  (Read 484175 times)

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,541
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4600 on: June 10, 2021, 08:57:22 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on June 10, 2021, 08:24:01 pm
Big gesture that. Clearly very settled and loves the city

Interested to see where he ends up next.

Marine.
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,008
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4601 on: June 10, 2021, 10:25:45 pm »
What a wonderful thing for Origi to do. Club legend and such a decent human being.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4602 on: June 10, 2021, 11:36:31 pm »
Will always remember his goal in the Madrid final.
Logged
Believer

Offline scutty

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 854
  • Know nothing.
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4603 on: June 10, 2021, 11:40:08 pm »
PR stunt.

Nothing more..;)
Logged
Why was my post deleted?

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,598
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4604 on: Yesterday at 03:26:55 am »
Happy to give him another 5 year contract and just have him stand out the front of anfield on a wooden box on matchday.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4605 on: Yesterday at 07:44:55 am »
Quote from: scutty on June 10, 2021, 11:40:08 pm
PR stunt.

Nothing more..;)

Very cynical. I think he deserves more respect than that.

Well in Div!
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4606 on: Yesterday at 09:44:50 am »
Obviously he's not planning of moving then
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline cashmere pringle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,170
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4607 on: Yesterday at 10:18:21 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 10, 2021, 08:57:22 pm
Marine.

ha ha ..

would be great to see old pros who love the city so much they stayed and played for Marine / Tranmere / Southport or other local club
Logged

Offline Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4608 on: Yesterday at 10:32:09 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 09:44:50 am
Obviously he's not planning of moving then

I don't see why this would prevent him from moving.
Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,260
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4609 on: Yesterday at 01:43:07 pm »
Brilliant gesture and will help two local young people go to University without having to worry too much about the financial aspect. Well in, Div. Top, top human.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4610 on: Yesterday at 01:55:40 pm »
That's a great gesture by a great person, it's always brilliant to see players giving back to the communities they are welcomed into and become a part of like this.
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4611 on: Yesterday at 02:28:09 pm »
Nice gesture from big div.  Surely that adds another £5M onto his transfer fee.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,414
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4612 on: Yesterday at 06:36:33 pm »
It's full tuition fees paid and £3k/year 'maintenance grant' for four undergrad students. Two starting next year, and then one each for the next two years. If you know anyone who could use that, get them to apply!
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4613 on: Yesterday at 07:37:39 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 06:36:33 pm
It's full tuition fees paid and £3k/year 'maintenance grant' for four undergrad students. Two starting next year, and then one each for the next two years. If you know anyone who could use that, get them to apply!

My great niece will be going to uni in 2022 but I think she's got her heart set on Edinburgh as her dad lives up there.  They're both massive Reds though so she could well have a rethink if it's free.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,517
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4614 on: Yesterday at 08:07:29 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 01:43:07 pm
Brilliant gesture and will help two local young people go to University without having to worry too much about the financial aspect. Well in, Div. Top, top human.
Very classy and conscientious move, from someone who always comes across as very thoughtful and intelligent (as did his other Belgian mate here). Really lovely idea for leaving (another) positive for the legacy of his time here
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4615 on: Today at 04:24:41 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 08:07:29 pm
Very classy and conscientious move, from someone who always comes across as very thoughtful and intelligent (as did his other Belgian mate here). Really lovely idea for leaving (another) positive for the legacy of his time here

Benteke?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,058
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
« Reply #4616 on: Today at 04:51:38 am »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 111 112 113 114 115 [116]   Go Up
« previous next »
 