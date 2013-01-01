Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
Topic: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
Like Lallana and Gomez, I thought Origi really stepped up yesterday as a senior player. His touch, control and skill was really good.
Re: Origi, chewer of Toffees, scourge of Barça, Peeler of Spuds, Arse kicker
Totally mature game from him when this time his job was to lead and guide. Excellent from him
