Kids think they're invincible. Sadly the Mersey is one of the most dangerous rivers in the country for this sort of thing. You can easily be swept out to sea on the tide.



The river is treacherous, and so are the beaches from seaforth to Hightown. Stand at the Pier Head on and given day and watch the tide come in or go out. It goes at a hell of a pace. That then empties out into the bay between New Brighton and Seaforth Rocks.It's never been a designated bathing beach. It's permanently red flagged. There are plenty of warning signs, but people ignore them. Oddly, some Crosby and Waterloo locals have set up a petition calling for lifeguards on the stretch, saying there aren't any. Thing is, they don't even know their own beach because the stretch from Seaforth all the way to beyond Hall Road in Blundellsands is the only beach in the entire UK to have lifeguards 365 days of the year.My cousin is one of them. I was talking with her yesterday. She was telling me how people often ignore them when they point out the dangers. There's hidden mud banks that shift around constantly. There's patches of quicksand which also move around. The tide by Seaforth Rocks can come in around you from behind and cut you off. Currents are a real hazard.When they tell people of the dangers some say "well there's no signs up". Many a time she's pointed to the sign right behind the person who said it. They do amazing work down there and all along the Sefton coast. Thing is though, they cannot be everywhere all at once.Anyone who's ever been down there when the Isle of Man Seacat goes in/out will also know that it produces an extremely strong wave that crashes onto the shore. The lifeguards are forever telling people to get out of the water as that goes past. The wash off it can knock you off your feet if you're in the water, leaving you to the mercy of the current.I do hope this poor lad is found soon, for his family's sake. 😢