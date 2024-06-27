« previous next »
Liverpool news thread

Re: Liverpool news thread
June 27, 2024, 12:05:29 pm
A well deserved award for a right pile of shite;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cw00yxe8q74o
Re: Liverpool news thread
June 27, 2024, 01:16:35 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on June 27, 2024, 12:05:29 pm
A well deserved award for a right pile of shite;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cw00yxe8q74o

It was a shocking decision when they knocked the old buildngs down. The Yankee got bulldozed too.
Re: Liverpool news thread
June 27, 2024, 06:31:27 pm
One of the worst acts of civic vandalism on the city since Clayton Square was bulldozed. If there wasn't already a Wetherspoons, Aldi and now a Lidl all within 100 yards of each other, I've little doubt the old ABC Cinema would get the chop too.
Re: Liverpool news thread
June 29, 2024, 12:43:50 pm
RIP Littlewoods Building. The tower is being demolished for safety reasons so it can be "reconstructed" later. If you believe that, I have a housing estate to sell you.

The number of people cheering in the Facebook comments is sickening.
Re: Liverpool news thread
June 29, 2024, 02:20:35 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on June 29, 2024, 12:43:50 pm
RIP Littlewoods Building. The tower is being demolished for safety reasons so it can be "reconstructed" later. If you believe that, I have a housing estate to sell you.

The number of people cheering in the Facebook comments is sickening.

Yeah, I'm sceptical myself about the future of the building. I'd love it to happen for the planned film studios which could be pivotal to Liverpool as a major filming location. Just seems one that's doomed not to happen though. I'll eat my hat if they pull it off, promise.
Re: Liverpool news thread
June 29, 2024, 04:21:58 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on June 29, 2024, 12:43:50 pm
RIP Littlewoods Building. The tower is being demolished for safety reasons so it can be "reconstructed" later. If you believe that, I have a housing estate to sell you.

The number of people cheering in the Facebook comments is sickening.


There is a fair amount of public money involved in this project and they have had site work going on for a few months now . Im a bit sceptical when I hear these things but I do think it will get off the ground and be rebuilt . It actually shouldnt be hard to replicate the tower building as its not intricate brickwork , just block and render of some description will make it look pretty much the same

Getting some decent anchor tenants in , some educational establishment like Liverpool Media or JMU and it could be a really good asset to the city
Re: Liverpool news thread
June 30, 2024, 11:18:52 am
I have the Littlewoods building in my skyline, and bizarre to see it being taken down by a big crane over the past week

I hope something good is done; I disbelieve they'll rebuild.

At least there's a wizards shop opening in town



                                             
Re: Liverpool news thread
July 1, 2024, 10:38:22 am
A 14 year old boy is still missing after swimming in the Mersey near Crosby radar station yesterday. Awful!
Re: Liverpool news thread
July 1, 2024, 10:49:40 am
Quote from: gazzam1963 on June 29, 2024, 04:21:58 pm

There is a fair amount of public money involved in this project and they have had site work going on for a few months now . Im a bit sceptical when I hear these things but I do think it will get off the ground and be rebuilt . It actually shouldnt be hard to replicate the tower building as its not intricate brickwork , just block and render of some description will make it look pretty much the same

Getting some decent anchor tenants in , some educational establishment like Liverpool Media or JMU and it could be a really good asset to the city

I work with the film office and various projects, there is going to be a further education college in place, the plans look really exciting when I've been shown them - will be great for the city
Re: Liverpool news thread
July 1, 2024, 08:36:50 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on July  1, 2024, 10:38:22 am
A 14 year old boy is still missing after swimming in the Mersey near Crosby radar station yesterday. Awful!
Terrible mate, absolutely heartbreaking. Cant imagine what his poor parents are going through. Got a son the same age, had to turn it off the news before. Too upsetting
Re: Liverpool news thread
July 1, 2024, 09:20:52 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on July  1, 2024, 10:38:22 am
A 14 year old boy is still missing after swimming in the Mersey near Crosby radar station yesterday. Awful!

Just read about that? :(
Re: Liverpool news thread
July 1, 2024, 09:42:53 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on June 29, 2024, 02:20:35 pm
Yeah, I'm sceptical myself about the future of the building. I'd love it to happen for the planned film studios which could be pivotal to Liverpool as a major filming location. Just seems one that's doomed not to happen though. I'll eat my hat if they pull it off, promise.

Might put £100 on it being flat and level abandoned land in 2 years time.
Re: Liverpool news thread
July 2, 2024, 12:59:57 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  1, 2024, 09:20:52 pm
Just read about that? :(
Was v noisy on Sunday evening and I wondered why, then heard about the news yesterday morning. Search called off which doesn't sound good. Def v sad :(
Re: Liverpool news thread
July 2, 2024, 01:25:39 pm
Quote from: Shanklygates on July  2, 2024, 12:59:57 pm
Was v noisy on Sunday evening and I wondered why, then heard about the news yesterday morning. Search called off which doesn't sound good. Def v sad :(
My cousin is one of the RNLI lifeguards down there. I've not had chance to speak to her this weekend but I assume the search is now off due to there being no chance of survival given the time he'll have been in the water. Sadly, he'd not have survived long because of the water temperature, even if he managed to stay afloat. It's tragic. It really is. To be honest, I'm surprised his mates didn't get into trouble too. It's absolutely treacherous by the radar tower. The current is immense.

I'm down there on the beach all the time, and I wince when I see people in the water. It's absolutely not a bathing beach. In recent years we were walking on the prom in a warm spell and lots of people were swimming in the water. I said to my partner that it's too dangerous and I wish people wouldn't. Next day a lad drowned there.

It's no surprise that Crosby beach is one of the only, if not the only beach in the country that has lifeguards on it 365 days a year. It's not a bathing beach, yet thousands come to see the Gormley statues throughout the year and also to go in the water when the weather is nice. The water barely warms up in summer though. The beach itself has vast mud banks that move around. There's also patches of quicksand that move around too.

I've walked to the low water tideline a good few times because the view up the Mersey to the city is great from there. I sort of know what to look out for though. Many non locals do not, and they try to make for the furthest statue then get themselves stuck in the mud. As for the water itself; I wouldn't go in there. Ever.
Re: Liverpool news thread
July 2, 2024, 03:44:48 pm
The Echo reporting the young lad missing in the Mersey is Daniel Halliday. Says his brother tried to save him but the current was too strong. 😢
Re: Liverpool news thread
July 2, 2024, 08:18:36 pm
Kids think they're invincible. Sadly the Mersey is one of the most dangerous rivers in the country for this sort of thing. You can easily be swept out to sea on the tide. :(
Re: Liverpool news thread
July 5, 2024, 03:16:29 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on July  2, 2024, 08:18:36 pm
Kids think they're invincible. Sadly the Mersey is one of the most dangerous rivers in the country for this sort of thing. You can easily be swept out to sea on the tide. :(
The river is treacherous, and so are the beaches from seaforth to Hightown. Stand at the Pier Head on and given day and watch the tide come in or go out. It goes at a hell of a pace. That then empties out into the bay between New Brighton and Seaforth Rocks.

It's never been a designated bathing beach. It's permanently red flagged. There are plenty of warning signs, but people ignore them. Oddly, some Crosby and Waterloo locals have set up a petition calling for lifeguards on the stretch, saying there aren't any. Thing is, they don't even know their own beach because the stretch from Seaforth all the way to beyond Hall Road in Blundellsands is the only beach in the entire UK to have lifeguards 365 days of the year.

My cousin is one of them. I was talking with her yesterday. She was telling me how people often ignore them when they point out the dangers. There's hidden mud banks that shift around constantly. There's patches of quicksand which also move around. The tide by Seaforth Rocks can come in around you from behind and cut you off. Currents are a real hazard.

When they tell people of the dangers some say "well there's no signs up". Many a time she's pointed to the sign right behind the person who said it. They do amazing work down there and all along the Sefton coast. Thing is though, they cannot be everywhere all at once.

Anyone who's ever been down there when the Isle of Man Seacat goes in/out will also know that it produces an extremely strong wave that crashes onto the shore. The lifeguards are forever telling people to get out of the water as that goes past. The wash off it can knock you off your feet if you're in the water, leaving you to the mercy of the current.

I do hope this poor lad is found soon, for his family's sake. 😢
« Last Edit: July 5, 2024, 03:18:21 pm by Son of Spion »
Re: Liverpool news thread
July 5, 2024, 04:53:57 pm
Yeah, the River Dee is almost as bad. Almost lost both my shoes in the muddy sand by the Hilbre islands a few weeks back. And even though low tide was supposedly 2.57pm, by the time I got back to West Kirby around 4pm, the beach was already like a mirror in someplaces. Water was already seeping in from somewhere.
Re: Liverpool news thread
July 5, 2024, 05:06:36 pm
Yeah the Dee is quite scary, that marshy land at Parkgate always used to freak me out a bit.
Re: Liverpool news thread
July 5, 2024, 09:54:22 pm
Christ, that's really sad re the poor lad that got swept away on Crosby beach . Awful for his family, particularly the brother that tried to save  him.  :'(

Out of interest, has it got more dangerous there over the years ? Me and my mates used to go swimming down there a lot during the school summer holidays in the 70's, perhaps it was the folly of youth and we were too stupid to notice but I don't recall any swirling tides or sinking sand back then. You would have to swim past all kinds of debris and floating turds, mind - the thought of which horrifies me now. The worst was at the other end of the beach and swimming across the mouth of the Alt to the sandbank when the tide was out. It was right by a sewage outlet and you had to keep your mouth closed all the way. Just thinking about it makes me feel sick now. Swimming past rats in the Leeds/Liverpool canal in Bootle was even worse - what were we thinking ?   :o 
Re: Liverpool news thread
July 5, 2024, 10:46:57 pm
Bloody hell lad. Lucky you didn't get cholera, never mind getting swept away!  :o
Re: Liverpool news thread
July 5, 2024, 11:14:27 pm
^
^
I think it's always been very dangerous. The Mersey has the second highest tidal range in the UK and it flows at up to 10 knots / 11.5 mph in places.

I know that sewage outlet well. We used to walk along it then look inside. 🤢
I don't think it's so bad there now since they put the pumping station in and a pipeline to Sandon Dock. I think it still pumps out after storms though.
Re: Liverpool news thread
July 6, 2024, 09:58:43 am
Quote from: Red Beret on July  5, 2024, 10:46:57 pm
Bloody hell lad. Lucky you didn't get cholera, never mind getting swept away!  :o

Swam in the canal back in the hot summer of 1976.

Mind you wed never heard of Weills disease back then.
Re: Liverpool news thread
July 6, 2024, 10:02:57 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July  6, 2024, 09:58:43 am
Swam in the canal back in the hot summer of 1976.

Mind you wed never heard of Weills disease back then.

Stories like this actually make me glad I never learned how to swim as a kid.
Re: Liverpool news thread
Today at 12:56:19 pm
The body of the young boy who went missing in the Mersey has now been found off New Brighton.

RIP little fella.

Condolences to his family and friends. ♥️
Re: Liverpool news thread
Today at 01:29:38 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:56:19 pm
The body of the young boy who went missing in the Mersey has now been found off New Brighton.

RIP little fella.

Condolences to his family and friends. ♥️

I hope his big brother gets the help and support he'll need.  PTSD and survivor guilt could be crushing for him 😔

RIP little one
Re: Liverpool news thread
Today at 01:40:59 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:29:38 pm
I hope his big brother gets the help and support he'll need.  PTSD and survivor guilt could be crushing for him 😔

RIP little one
Agreed. He'll spend the rest of his life agonizing over those moments.  :-\
Re: Liverpool news thread
Today at 01:48:41 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:40:59 pm
Agreed. He'll spend the rest of his life agonizing over those moments.  :-\

No it's rarely just one life destroyed in these circumstances 😔
Re: Liverpool news thread
Today at 04:21:38 pm
Terrible news, but at least there is some form of closure. RIP :(
Re: Liverpool news thread
Today at 04:29:20 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:21:38 pm
Terrible news, but at least there is some form of closure. RIP :(
I was talking to my cousin (a lifeguard on Crosby beach) the other day and she was pretty sure he'd be found. There's very little in the way of consolation in times like this, but finally being able to lay the young man to rest is one of them. Sometimes, people aren't found, and I think that must be tortuous for their loved ones to cope with.
Re: Liverpool news thread
Today at 04:32:01 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:48:41 pm
No it's rarely just one life destroyed in these circumstances 😔
So true. Parents. Family. Friends. The affects are far reaching. Horrific for all concerned.  :-\
