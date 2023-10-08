« previous next »
Liverpool news thread

Re: Liverpool news thread
October 8, 2023, 07:21:01 am
Im not sure the protestors really know what the closure is about, if it ever happens
Re: Liverpool news thread
October 8, 2023, 01:33:53 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on October  7, 2023, 06:21:45 pm
Hope they throw the book at the pair of them.

According to the Echo website, a second person has been arrested.

3rd person now.

trying to track down a hackney which another suspect jumped into and got off.
Re: Liverpool news thread
October 8, 2023, 07:40:32 pm
Quote from: Spezialo on October  8, 2023, 01:33:53 pm
3rd person now.

trying to track down a hackney which another suspect jumped into and got off.

Was the Audi stolen? Can't imagine people just abandon an Audi and try to make a run for it.
Re: Liverpool news thread
October 9, 2023, 11:24:43 am
Quote from: Red Beret on October  8, 2023, 07:40:32 pm
Was the Audi stolen? Can't imagine people just abandon an Audi and try to make a run for it.
The driver was on drugs and uninsured. No doubt trying to save his own skin by getting off.

The unfortunate fella run down by him is still in critical condition with life threatening injuries.
Re: Liverpool news thread
October 9, 2023, 06:28:48 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/oct/06/liverpool-announces-it-will-bring-buses-back-under-public-control

Quote
Liverpool will bring its buses back under public control, after the mayor announced he was introducing franchising to allow the region to set routes and fares.

The decision means the Liverpool region will become the second place to overturn decades of bus deregulation in England, after Greater Manchester brought in its Bee Network two weeks ago.

The metro mayor, Steve Rotheram, said the move marked the start of a new era for public transport in the region, adding: For too long, our residents have been forced to contend with a second-class service that places profit before passengers and leaves behind the very people who need it most.
Re: Liverpool news thread
October 9, 2023, 06:34:46 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on October  9, 2023, 11:24:43 am
The driver was on drugs and uninsured. No doubt trying to save his own skin by getting off.

The unfortunate fella run down by him is still in critical condition with life threatening injuries.

Praying the victim of this senseless incident pulls through. Selfish cnuts, the lot of them.
Re: Liverpool news thread
November 19, 2023, 01:53:19 am
This popped up on my FB feed. I'm assuming it's in relation to the people who died under the flooded bridge?

Quote
QUEENS DRIVE CLOSURE UPDATE | Gully flood sensors will be installed in early December, but unfortunately there have been supply issues with the variable message signage and we estimate it will take around three months for delivery and installation. However we are exploring additional temporary variable message signage and will provide an update in the coming weeks.

It has already been agreed that the road will not reopen until the sensors and signage are installed. We will shortly be starting work on a full risk assessment so that we are in the best possible position to reopen the road if we believe the new measures are satisfactory.
Re: Liverpool news thread
November 29, 2023, 03:38:11 pm
I've seen the bus service levels, that Arriva & Stagecoach are providing over the festive season, & it's shocking, Boxing Day services have been drastically reduced, & almost no services on New Years Day, Stagecoach timetables are not up, yet but Arriva's are up.

Arriva 
Boxing Day & New Year's Day
Generally no services, except for special timetables on services 10A, 12, 13, 26, 27, 56, 58A, 166, 188, 201 and 204.

https://www.arrivabus.co.uk/seasonal-bus-times/christmas-and-new-year

Stagecoach
Tuesday 26th Dec  Special limited timetables will operate on some of our routes in Chester, Wirral, Liverpool and South Lancashire areas.

Monday 1st Jan  No services will operate, with the exception of Maghull circulars (31-33) and Football buses for the Liverpool FC home game.

https://www.stagecoachbus.com/service-updates/serviceupdatesarticle?SituationId=ID-17/11/2023-23:38:59:995
Re: Liverpool news thread
November 29, 2023, 04:53:54 pm
Bloody hell. Bus companies knowing they're on the way out the door perhaps?

Thank feck I live within walking distance of the city centre, but it's going to be awful for a lot of people trying to get around.
Re: Liverpool news thread
November 29, 2023, 04:56:59 pm
I see the cooling towers at Fiddlers Ferry power station are being demolished sometime Sunday morning, that'll change the scenery permanently.
Re: Liverpool news thread
November 29, 2023, 05:03:41 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on November 29, 2023, 04:53:54 pm
Bloody hell. Bus companies knowing they're on the way out the door perhaps?

Thank feck I live within walking distance of the city centre, but it's going to be awful for a lot of people trying to get around.

Thank fuck i'm getting a lift back on Boxing Day, staying at my sisters Christmas Day, getting a lift their & back, theirs a few boozers in my area so i don't have to that walk far.
Re: Liverpool news thread
November 29, 2023, 06:23:12 pm
Sooner this new bus company comes in the better.
Re: Liverpool news thread
November 30, 2023, 01:38:12 am
Interestingly.

New night service introduced, operating between Birkenhead Bus Station and Allerton Library via Liverpool City Centre. Operating Thursday night/Friday mornings, Friday night/Saturday mornings and Saturday night/Sunday mornings only.
Please note that weekly, monthly, saveaway and dayrider tickets will not be accepted and a standard fare of £2 will apply.

https://www.merseytravel.gov.uk/travel-updates/travel-news-update-3-december-9-december-2023/

N1 timetable
https://merseytravel.adidocdn.dev/timetables/Bus/N1-7Dec23.pdf
Re: Liverpool news thread
November 30, 2023, 08:03:56 am
Quote from: Statto Red on November 30, 2023, 01:38:12 am
Interestingly.

New night service introduced, operating between Birkenhead Bus Station and Allerton Library via Liverpool City Centre. Operating Thursday night/Friday mornings, Friday night/Saturday mornings and Saturday night/Sunday mornings only.
Please note that weekly, monthly, saveaway and dayrider tickets will not be accepted and a standard fare of £2 will apply.

https://www.merseytravel.gov.uk/travel-updates/travel-news-update-3-december-9-december-2023/

N1 timetable
https://merseytravel.adidocdn.dev/timetables/Bus/N1-7Dec23.pdf
That is interesting mate. My cousin lives in Birkenhead and loves coming to Liverpool for bevs.
Re: Liverpool news thread
November 30, 2023, 10:19:06 am
Re: Liverpool news thread
November 30, 2023, 10:48:31 am
 Sad news that. He came to our Summer Ball at Carnatic and a dance with a group of us. Nice fella

RIP Dino  :'(
Re: Liverpool news thread
November 30, 2023, 12:45:03 pm
Eyyy a night bus
I don't drink anymore (might over xmas, we will see) but phew can relax a bit more over coming back late
Re: Liverpool news thread
November 30, 2023, 01:33:08 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on November 30, 2023, 12:45:03 pm
Eyyy a night bus
I don't drink anymore (might over xmas, we will see) but phew can relax a bit more over coming back late

Hopefully the night bus isnt full of violent, aggressive drunks. ;D
Re: Liverpool news thread
November 30, 2023, 09:08:08 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on November 30, 2023, 01:38:12 am
Interestingly.

New night service introduced, operating between Birkenhead Bus Station and Allerton Library via Liverpool City Centre. Operating Thursday night/Friday mornings, Friday night/Saturday mornings and Saturday night/Sunday mornings only.
Please note that weekly, monthly, saveaway and dayrider tickets will not be accepted and a standard fare of £2 will apply.

https://www.merseytravel.gov.uk/travel-updates/travel-news-update-3-december-9-december-2023/

N1 timetable
https://merseytravel.adidocdn.dev/timetables/Bus/N1-7Dec23.pdf

Same in Manchester now, £1 for kids and £2 for adults
Re: Liverpool news thread
November 30, 2023, 09:12:02 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on November 29, 2023, 04:53:54 pm
Bloody hell. Bus companies knowing they're on the way out the door perhaps?

Thank feck I live within walking distance of the city centre, but it's going to be awful for a lot of people trying to get around.

I wonder how many drivers and depot staff said fuck off and wanted the day off and how many wanted to work? Basically working boxing day fucks your Christmas Day bevvies up as you daren't risk having more than a couple and nothing in the evening.
Re: Liverpool news thread
November 30, 2023, 11:26:56 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November 30, 2023, 09:12:02 pm
I wonder how many drivers and depot staff said fuck off and wanted the day off and how many wanted to work? Basically working boxing day fucks your Christmas Day bevvies up as you daren't risk having more than a couple and nothing in the evening.

I remember, not so long ago, when free buses would run on Christmas Day. Not many, but enough. I imagine there's always enough drivers to volunteer for the double or triple time they will undoubtedly make. I think the issue has been for many years that bus companies just didn't want to pay that money.
Re: Liverpool news thread
December 1, 2023, 06:47:02 am
Quote from: Red Beret on November 30, 2023, 11:26:56 pm
I remember, not so long ago, when free buses would run on Christmas Day. Not many, but enough. I imagine there's always enough drivers to volunteer for the double or triple time they will undoubtedly make. I think the issue has been for many years that bus companies just didn't want to pay that money.

Buses are still running on Christmas day, only a few services, but they are free, here's the timetable for this year.

https://merseytravel.adidocdn.dev/timetables/Temporary/Christmas-Day-Only-Booklet-2023.pdf
Re: Liverpool news thread
December 1, 2023, 06:51:07 am
Interesting one, proposal of a tidal barrage over the Mersey with potential for people to walk or cycle between Wirral & Liverpool

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-67569363

Main issue is where would it be located as the Mersey is very busy with ships of all sizes from Garston/Eastham to the estuary?
Re: Liverpool news thread
December 1, 2023, 08:33:59 am
Quote from: Statto Red on December  1, 2023, 06:51:07 am
Interesting one, proposal of a tidal barrage over the Mersey with potential for people to walk or cycle between Wirral & Liverpool

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-67569363

Main issue is where would it be located as the Mersey is very busy with ships of all sizes from Garston/Eastham to the estuary?

60 odd years ago I had a scrap book full of fanciful schemes - nuclear powered planes, modules on the moon and a fanciful bridge joining Eastham to Garston. ;D

Wasnt the idea of a tidal barrage considered ten years ago and scrapped?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-13875032
Re: Liverpool news thread
December 1, 2023, 09:43:48 am
Problem with these types of grand schemes is they would cost many many billions, when ultimately it would probably be much cheaper and easier to produce the same amount of power via wind turbines. It's interesting to see the article from ten years ago was claiming "enough power for 200,000 homes", whilst the latest one is claiming "enough power for 1 million homes".
Re: Liverpool news thread
December 1, 2023, 10:43:12 am
Quote from: Statto Red on December  1, 2023, 06:51:07 am
Interesting one, proposal of a tidal barrage over the Mersey with potential for people to walk or cycle between Wirral & Liverpool

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-67569363

Main issue is where would it be located as the Mersey is very busy with ships of all sizes from Garston/Eastham to the estuary?

If I were to guess, I'd say north of Seacombe ferry terminal, maybe close to the Ferry Pub on the promenade. Would probably reach across to the Stanley Dock/BMD area - then the Bitters can walk back to Wales after losing.

Any further south and it complicates the Mersey Ferry route; but further north it would interfere with traffic to Liverpool 2. Although I supposed Woodside to the Albert Dock could be an alternative location, or Otterspool to Port Sunlight.

"Wirral to Liverpool" is a fairly general term, but you would assume if they're aiming for pedestrian use then the Liverpool side would give access to the city centre.
Re: Liverpool news thread
December 1, 2023, 10:44:13 am
Whats a tidal barrage parson my ignorance?
Re: Liverpool news thread
December 1, 2023, 11:03:27 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on December  1, 2023, 10:44:13 am
Whats a tidal barrage parson my ignorance?
It's a fantastic idea that's been knocking about since the 1980's and I worry will still be getting discussed in the 2080's.

My brother-in-law use to work in a job centre in Liverpool in the '80's when the idea was getting traction. He was trying to find work for a long term unemployed bloke and set up an interview somewhere. The bloke told him not to worry, he'll 'get a start when they build the barrage on the Mersey'.

Hahahah, still standing down the prom waiting for the cranes.
Re: Liverpool news thread
December 1, 2023, 11:17:18 am
Quote from: John C on December  1, 2023, 11:03:27 am
It's a fantastic idea that's been knocking about since the 1980's and I worry will still be getting discussed in the 2080's.

My brother-in-law use to work in a job centre in Liverpool in the '80's when the idea was getting traction. He was trying to find work for a long term unemployed bloke and set up an interview somewhere. The bloke told him not to worry, he'll 'get a start when they build the barrage on the Mersey'.

Hahahah, still standing down the prom waiting for the cranes.

Just googled it (didnt do GCSE Geography!). Would have to be built tall enough/with enough gaps in to let the cruise ships in and out? And then it provides a path/road on the top then? See you at the Pier Head on Monday, Ill bring the Hi-Viz.
Re: Liverpool news thread
December 1, 2023, 12:27:32 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on December  1, 2023, 11:17:18 am
Ill bring the Hi-Viz.
:)
I'd love it to happen if it's practical, I'm sure I read somewhere that there's technical issues concerning the tides, not just financial constraints.
Capon as Project Manager and Chopper as Chief Construction Engineer and it might be a success.
Re: Liverpool news thread
December 1, 2023, 12:30:20 pm
Quote from: John C on December  1, 2023, 12:27:32 pm
:)
I'd love it to happen if it's practical, I'm sure I read somewhere that there's technical issues concerning the tides, not just financial constraints.
Capon as Project Manager and Chopper as Chief Construction Engineer and it might be a success.

Think theyre busy on the racehorse project John. One thing at a time please.
Re: Liverpool news thread
December 1, 2023, 01:07:38 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on November 30, 2023, 01:33:08 pm
Hopefully the night bus isnt full of violent, aggressive drunks. ;D

Apparently it is, me mate who's used em way back told me some tales!

I CARE NOT THOUGH

I say that now, wait til I start posting annoyed Stories From the Night Bus
Re: Liverpool news thread
December 1, 2023, 04:29:56 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on December  1, 2023, 01:07:38 pm
Apparently it is, me mate who's used em way back told me some tales!

I CARE NOT THOUGH

I say that now, wait til I start posting annoyed Stories From the Night Bus

Set that topic up mate!
Re: Liverpool news thread
December 1, 2023, 07:18:20 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on December  1, 2023, 10:44:13 am
Whats a tidal barrage parson my ignorance?
Re: Liverpool news thread
Today at 01:16:09 am
Merseytravel have finally released the full Christmas & New Year transport guide.

 https://merseytravel.adidocdn.dev/timetables/Temporary/Christmas-and-New-Year-23-24v3-compressed.pdf
