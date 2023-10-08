Interesting one, proposal of a tidal barrage over the Mersey with potential for people to walk or cycle between Wirral & Liverpool



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-67569363



Main issue is where would it be located as the Mersey is very busy with ships of all sizes from Garston/Eastham to the estuary?



If I were to guess, I'd say north of Seacombe ferry terminal, maybe close to the Ferry Pub on the promenade. Would probably reach across to the Stanley Dock/BMD area - then the Bitters can walk back to Wales after losing.Any further south and it complicates the Mersey Ferry route; but further north it would interfere with traffic to Liverpool 2. Although I supposed Woodside to the Albert Dock could be an alternative location, or Otterspool to Port Sunlight."Wirral to Liverpool" is a fairly general term, but you would assume if they're aiming for pedestrian use then the Liverpool side would give access to the city centre.