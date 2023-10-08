I've seen the bus service levels, that Arriva & Stagecoach are providing over the festive season, & it's shocking, Boxing Day services have been drastically reduced, & almost no services on New Years Day, Stagecoach timetables are not up, yet but Arriva's are up.
Arriva
Boxing Day & New Year's Day
Generally no services, except for special timetables on services 10A, 12, 13, 26, 27, 56, 58A, 166, 188, 201 and 204.https://www.arrivabus.co.uk/seasonal-bus-times/christmas-and-new-year
Stagecoach
Tuesday 26th Dec Special limited timetables will operate on some of our routes in Chester, Wirral, Liverpool and South Lancashire areas.
Monday 1st Jan No services will operate, with the exception of Maghull circulars (31-33) and Football buses for the Liverpool FC home game.https://www.stagecoachbus.com/service-updates/serviceupdatesarticle?SituationId=ID-17/11/2023-23:38:59:995