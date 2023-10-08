I've seen the bus service levels, that Arriva & Stagecoach are providing over the festive season, & it's shocking, Boxing Day services have been drastically reduced, & almost no services on New Years Day, Stagecoach timetables are not up, yet but Arriva's are up.ArrivaBoxing Day & New Year's DayGenerally no services, except for special timetables on services 10A, 12, 13, 26, 27, 56, 58A, 166, 188, 201 and 204.StagecoachTuesday 26th Dec  Special limited timetables will operate on some of our routes in Chester, Wirral, Liverpool and South Lancashire areas.Monday 1st Jan  No services will operate, with the exception of Maghull circulars (31-33) and Football buses for the Liverpool FC home game.