Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #840 on: October 8, 2023, 07:21:01 am »
Im not sure the protestors really know what the closure is about, if it ever happens
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #841 on: October 8, 2023, 01:33:53 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on October  7, 2023, 06:21:45 pm
Hope they throw the book at the pair of them.

According to the Echo website, a second person has been arrested.

3rd person now.

trying to track down a hackney which another suspect jumped into and got off.
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #842 on: October 8, 2023, 07:40:32 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on October  8, 2023, 01:33:53 pm
3rd person now.

trying to track down a hackney which another suspect jumped into and got off.

Was the Audi stolen? Can't imagine people just abandon an Audi and try to make a run for it.
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #843 on: October 9, 2023, 11:24:43 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on October  8, 2023, 07:40:32 pm
Was the Audi stolen? Can't imagine people just abandon an Audi and try to make a run for it.
The driver was on drugs and uninsured. No doubt trying to save his own skin by getting off.

The unfortunate fella run down by him is still in critical condition with life threatening injuries.
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #844 on: October 9, 2023, 06:28:48 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/oct/06/liverpool-announces-it-will-bring-buses-back-under-public-control

Quote
Liverpool will bring its buses back under public control, after the mayor announced he was introducing franchising to allow the region to set routes and fares.

The decision means the Liverpool region will become the second place to overturn decades of bus deregulation in England, after Greater Manchester brought in its Bee Network two weeks ago.

The metro mayor, Steve Rotheram, said the move marked the start of a new era for public transport in the region, adding: For too long, our residents have been forced to contend with a second-class service that places profit before passengers and leaves behind the very people who need it most.
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #845 on: October 9, 2023, 06:34:46 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October  9, 2023, 11:24:43 am
The driver was on drugs and uninsured. No doubt trying to save his own skin by getting off.

The unfortunate fella run down by him is still in critical condition with life threatening injuries.

Praying the victim of this senseless incident pulls through. Selfish cnuts, the lot of them.
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #846 on: November 19, 2023, 01:53:19 am »
This popped up on my FB feed. I'm assuming it's in relation to the people who died under the flooded bridge?

Quote
QUEENS DRIVE CLOSURE UPDATE | Gully flood sensors will be installed in early December, but unfortunately there have been supply issues with the variable message signage and we estimate it will take around three months for delivery and installation. However we are exploring additional temporary variable message signage and will provide an update in the coming weeks.

It has already been agreed that the road will not reopen until the sensors and signage are installed. We will shortly be starting work on a full risk assessment so that we are in the best possible position to reopen the road if we believe the new measures are satisfactory.
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #847 on: Yesterday at 03:38:11 pm »
I've seen the bus service levels, that Arriva & Stagecoach are providing over the festive season, & it's shocking, Boxing Day services have been drastically reduced, & almost no services on New Years Day, Stagecoach timetables are not up, yet but Arriva's are up.

Arriva 
Boxing Day & New Year's Day
Generally no services, except for special timetables on services 10A, 12, 13, 26, 27, 56, 58A, 166, 188, 201 and 204.

https://www.arrivabus.co.uk/seasonal-bus-times/christmas-and-new-year

Stagecoach
Tuesday 26th Dec  Special limited timetables will operate on some of our routes in Chester, Wirral, Liverpool and South Lancashire areas.

Monday 1st Jan  No services will operate, with the exception of Maghull circulars (31-33) and Football buses for the Liverpool FC home game.

https://www.stagecoachbus.com/service-updates/serviceupdatesarticle?SituationId=ID-17/11/2023-23:38:59:995
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #848 on: Yesterday at 04:53:54 pm »
Bloody hell. Bus companies knowing they're on the way out the door perhaps?

Thank feck I live within walking distance of the city centre, but it's going to be awful for a lot of people trying to get around.
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #849 on: Yesterday at 04:56:59 pm »
I see the cooling towers at Fiddlers Ferry power station are being demolished sometime Sunday morning, that'll change the scenery permanently.
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #850 on: Yesterday at 05:03:41 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:53:54 pm
Bloody hell. Bus companies knowing they're on the way out the door perhaps?

Thank feck I live within walking distance of the city centre, but it's going to be awful for a lot of people trying to get around.

Thank fuck i'm getting a lift back on Boxing Day, staying at my sisters Christmas Day, getting a lift their & back, theirs a few boozers in my area so i don't have to that walk far.
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #851 on: Yesterday at 06:23:12 pm »
Sooner this new bus company comes in the better.
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #852 on: Today at 01:38:12 am »
Interestingly.

New night service introduced, operating between Birkenhead Bus Station and Allerton Library via Liverpool City Centre. Operating Thursday night/Friday mornings, Friday night/Saturday mornings and Saturday night/Sunday mornings only.
Please note that weekly, monthly, saveaway and dayrider tickets will not be accepted and a standard fare of £2 will apply.

https://www.merseytravel.gov.uk/travel-updates/travel-news-update-3-december-9-december-2023/

N1 timetable
https://merseytravel.adidocdn.dev/timetables/Bus/N1-7Dec23.pdf
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #853 on: Today at 08:03:56 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:38:12 am
Interestingly.

New night service introduced, operating between Birkenhead Bus Station and Allerton Library via Liverpool City Centre. Operating Thursday night/Friday mornings, Friday night/Saturday mornings and Saturday night/Sunday mornings only.
Please note that weekly, monthly, saveaway and dayrider tickets will not be accepted and a standard fare of £2 will apply.

https://www.merseytravel.gov.uk/travel-updates/travel-news-update-3-december-9-december-2023/

N1 timetable
https://merseytravel.adidocdn.dev/timetables/Bus/N1-7Dec23.pdf
That is interesting mate. My cousin lives in Birkenhead and loves coming to Liverpool for bevs.
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #854 on: Today at 10:19:06 am »
