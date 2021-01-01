« previous next »
Liverpool news thread

Re: Liverpool news thread
Reply #800
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp
Absolutely that would be a good first step. Next step would be a joint-ticketing system shared across the buses and trains, hopefully with some reasonable price caps.

There used to be a joint bus/train ticket call Plus Bus that I used getting the train from Chester to Ruabon and in to Llangollen.

Not sure if it applied in Merseyside.
Re: Liverpool news thread
Reply #801
Quote from: So Howard Philips
Looks like a good move. Hopefully therell be a coordinated bus timetable rather than something like the chariot race out of Ben Hur.

Dunno, would kind of dig this bus ride...

Re: Liverpool news thread
Reply #802
Quote from: So Howard Philips
There used to be a joint bus/train ticket call Plus Bus that I used getting the train from Chester to Ruabon and in to Llangollen.

Not sure if it applied in Merseyside.

For traveling in Merseyside your better buying a saveaway, which is valid on trains to & from Chester
Re: Liverpool news thread
Reply #803
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp
Rotherham has officially announced that the Liverpool City Region has formally voted to take control of the franchises for the Merseyside bus services, similar to what is happening in Manchester. The first major step to creating a joined up, efficient and affordable public transport network.

https://x.com/LCRMayor/status/1710275765378408449?s=20

How does this work? That sounds like taking the buses off the private companies and returning them to local authorities.
Re: Liverpool news thread
Reply #804
Quote from: Red Beret
How does this work? That sounds like taking the buses off the private companies and returning them to local authorities.


No, he wants to take the bus routes, frequenies & fares, like what TFL do, bowever careful what you whisf for TFL are making cuts to their bus services left right & centre
Re: Liverpool news thread
Reply #805
Quote from: Statto Red

No, he wants to take the bus routes, frequenies & fares, like what TFL do, bowever careful what you whisf for TFL are making cuts to their bus services left right & centre

I always thought one of the biggest issues with private companies was them axing "non profitable" routes anyway, forcing the local transport authority to subsidise them?

It generally sounds similar to Merseyrail. As it's a self contained network it's given a lot of freedom to do things in house.

I'd welcome the return of the old cream and green though. :)
Re: Liverpool news thread
Reply #806
Quote from: Red Beret
I always thought one of the biggest issues with private companies was them axing "non profitable" routes anyway, forcing the local transport authority to subsidise them?

It generally sounds similar to Merseyrail. As it's a self contained network it's given a lot of freedom to do things in house.

I'd welcome the return of the old cream and green though. :)

I can remember the awe and wonder at the introduction of the Atlanteans.

Bet the conductors werent very happy though.
Re: Liverpool news thread
Reply #807
Quote from: So Howard Philips
I can remember the awe and wonder at the introduction of the Atlanteans.

Bet the conductors werent very happy though.

Wallasey had the first ever Atlantean, which was quite something for a small municipal, so MPTE had the last ever Atlantean which was 1070, & only Atlantean that is on a B reg plate.
Re: Liverpool news thread
Reply #808
Quote from: Red Beret
I always thought one of the biggest issues with private companies was them axing "non profitable" routes anyway, forcing the local transport authority to subsidise them?

It generally sounds similar to Merseyrail. As it's a self contained network it's given a lot of freedom to do things in house.

I'd welcome the return of the old cream and green though. :)

This is what Andy Burham has done in Greater Manchester

https://tfgm.com/the-bee-network
Re: Liverpool news thread
Reply #809
Love Lane Brewery has gone into administration again;
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/love-lane-brewery-collapses-administration-27850967

Quite like their pale ale and had recently started going for a pint there and then onto the Baltic Fleet.
