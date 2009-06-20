« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool news thread  (Read 101627 times)

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,506
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #720 on: April 9, 2023, 02:54:51 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on April  9, 2023, 10:14:43 am
Someone was stabbed in Stanley park yesterday. Apparently they (4of em)  did it in front of families etc before leggin it through the cemetery. The fellas injuries werent life threatening.

A lad I knew was stabbed in Stanley park about 45 years ago this summer at the fair , was on the front page of the echo at the time even though he wasnt seriously injured .  Ive never forgotten him saying the doctor asked if he smoked ( wed be 15 at the time ) , he said no though he did as he didnt want his mum and dad to know . The doctor said I think you do as youve tar deposits on your lungs !
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,680
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #721 on: April 10, 2023, 07:35:49 pm »
^^ thats  a mad one eh?  :D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,334
  • Bam!
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #722 on: April 12, 2023, 07:31:31 pm »
The Echo before had news about a crash stopping people getting to Manchester Aiport, but not the crash stopping people getting to Liverpool Airport (right outside it!)

Shite paper.

Hope everything was okay. Looked like collision on the turn out of Speke Church Road onto Speke Hall Ave. Saw an ambulance speed off and was quite a few police and a fire engine.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #723 on: April 17, 2023, 12:06:42 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on April 12, 2023, 07:31:31 pm
The Echo before had news about a crash stopping people getting to Manchester Aiport, but not the crash stopping people getting to Liverpool Airport (right outside it!)

Shite paper.

Hope everything was okay. Looked like collision on the turn out of Speke Church Road onto Speke Hall Ave. Saw an ambulance speed off and was quite a few police and a fire engine.

Does anyone subscribe to The Post?
They're trying to bring back quality journalism to Liverpool, I've read a few of their articles and they're streets ahead of pretty much anything the Echo has produced in years.
They have sister operations in Manchester (The Mill) and Sheffield too.
https://www.livpost.co.uk/
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,166
  • Kloppite
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #724 on: April 17, 2023, 12:23:13 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on April 12, 2023, 07:31:31 pm
The Echo before had news about a crash stopping people getting to Manchester Aiport, but not the crash stopping people getting to Liverpool Airport (right outside it!)

Shite paper.

Hope everything was okay. Looked like collision on the turn out of Speke Church Road onto Speke Hall Ave. Saw an ambulance speed off and was quite a few police and a fire engine.

The Echo has really become bottom feeder since Trinity Mirror was sold Reach PLC.
Logged
#Sausages

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,674
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #725 on: June 5, 2023, 10:31:26 pm »
Is anyone going to any of the World in One City games down in Jericho Lane?
Saw the 1st half of Nigeria vs Ghana tonight.

Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,609
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #726 on: July 17, 2023, 10:02:35 am »
Bit of a mess up on aigburth road by the Home and Bargain. A Victorian gas pipe straddling the dual carriageway is causing headaches.

https://liverpoolexpress.co.uk/road-closures-in-aigburth-due-to-repairs-to-victorian-era-gas-pipe/

Expect a couple of weeks' disruption.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,503
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #727 on: July 17, 2023, 10:05:12 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on July 17, 2023, 10:02:35 am
Bit of a mess up on aigburth road by the Home and Bargain. A Victorian gas pipe straddling the dual carriageway is causing headaches.

https://liverpoolexpress.co.uk/road-closures-in-aigburth-due-to-repairs-to-victorian-era-gas-pipe/

Expect a couple of weeks' disruption.

Just nip down to St Michaels and jump on Merseyrail. :D
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,609
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #728 on: July 17, 2023, 11:03:41 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 17, 2023, 10:05:12 am
Just nip down to St Michaels and jump on Merseyrail. :D

The tailback was almost all the way to the Vale, so people might want to go o Aigburth Station  :D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline adajam

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #729 on: August 17, 2023, 06:37:50 pm »
Hey everyone,

Came on here a while ago to talk about a coding bootcamp, funded by the CA, that we were working on. We have now had over 40 people from Liverpool go through the course, and as a team we have fallen in love with the city. So much so, we have made a hire in the city and are opening a location in the Baltic Triangle for our next cohort, which starts on September 11th.

If anyone knows of anyone who would like to learn to code over a 12 week period, with support to get a job after it too. They can sign up on the website https://techeducators.co.uk/funded-full-stack-coding-bootcamp-liverpool - when you click book now, select the full stack coding bootcamp and LCRCA for funding, you will be invited to a taster session, which we have a few leading up to the date, and if its all for you, we support with all the funding details etc.

Anyway, thank you all so much for the support you offered last time, it was a great help and has helped a number of people onto the course and into work!

Top stuff.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,877
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #730 on: August 18, 2023, 11:41:40 am »
Quote from: adajam on August 17, 2023, 06:37:50 pm
Hey everyone,

Came on here a while ago to talk about a coding bootcamp, funded by the CA, that we were working on. We have now had over 40 people from Liverpool go through the course, and as a team we have fallen in love with the city. So much so, we have made a hire in the city and are opening a location in the Baltic Triangle for our next cohort, which starts on September 11th.

If anyone knows of anyone who would like to learn to code over a 12 week period, with support to get a job after it too. They can sign up on the website https://techeducators.co.uk/funded-full-stack-coding-bootcamp-liverpool - when you click book now, select the full stack coding bootcamp and LCRCA for funding, you will be invited to a taster session, which we have a few leading up to the date, and if its all for you, we support with all the funding details etc.

Anyway, thank you all so much for the support you offered last time, it was a great help and has helped a number of people onto the course and into work!

Top stuff.

That is brilliant, well done!
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,413
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #731 on: August 18, 2023, 02:30:05 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on August 18, 2023, 11:41:40 am
That is brilliant, well done!

Seconded! Sounds great. I've forwarded this on to a few people.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,935
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #732 on: August 21, 2023, 05:30:12 pm »
An enormous hole has appeared at the bottom of Duke St.

The police are looking into it.
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,570
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #733 on: Yesterday at 09:19:06 pm »
Horrendous news. Not far from us. Its always bad in heavy rain and it was for an hour last night but how do you die in that? So, so sad.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/two-dead-after-becoming-trapped-27605986
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,877
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #734 on: Yesterday at 09:57:13 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on Yesterday at 09:19:06 pm
Horrendous news. Not far from us. Its always bad in heavy rain and it was for an hour last night but how do you die in that? So, so sad.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/two-dead-after-becoming-trapped-27605986

Oh no, what a horrible tragedy. :(


I nearly went that way this morning, before remembering it would be flooded. But it never seems deep enough to actually die in it. Wonder what happened?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,609
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #735 on: Yesterday at 10:01:48 pm »
That road under the bridge is so damned dangerous.  It needs automatic gates and flashing lights so it can be closed off in heavy rain, with an auto diversion.

Madness something like this can be allowed to happen.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,570
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #736 on: Yesterday at 10:06:00 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:01:48 pm
That road under the bridge is so damned dangerous.  It needs automatic gates and flashing lights so it can be closed off in heavy rain, with an auto diversion.

Madness something like this can be allowed to happen.

Its been awful for decades. Something will surely change now. Shouldn't take a tragedy to change though.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,638
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #737 on: Yesterday at 10:14:06 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on Yesterday at 09:19:06 pm
Horrendous news. Not far from us. Its always bad in heavy rain and it was for an hour last night but how do you die in that? So, so sad.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/two-dead-after-becoming-trapped-27605986
I was driving at that very same time last night and it was horrendous. On Waterloo Road (Dock Road) there was water gushing into the air from sewer manholes. Flooded roads all over the place.

That dip under the railway bridge on Queens Drive has long been a disaster waiting to happen. It can flood so deeply, and if a driver does not have local knowledge I think it could be easy to drive into it thinking it's shallow, then panic once you get swamped. I know a number of people have been rescued from their cars in floods there previously this year alone.

It's so incredibly sad.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,915
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #738 on: Yesterday at 10:30:01 pm »
The footage on the Echo site is berzerk. The amount of water is frightening.

A manhole cover outside of ours was lifted into the pavement.
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,503
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #739 on: Today at 09:36:09 am »
Quote from: Livbes on Yesterday at 10:06:00 pm
Its been awful for decades. Something will surely change now. Shouldn't take a tragedy to change though.

We lived near there until 1985. When it rained heavily the kids would go down there to watch the cars trying to drive through. Fortunately there were no serious accidents, just drenched kids.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,674
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #740 on: Today at 10:03:02 am »
This is really sad news, it's even hit the headlines on Sky News.
Logged

Offline Spongebob Redpants

  • Is a spingly spangly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #741 on: Today at 11:01:39 am »
Quote from: Livbes on Yesterday at 09:19:06 pm
Horrendous news. Not far from us. Its always bad in heavy rain and it was for an hour last night but how do you die in that? So, so sad.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/two-dead-after-becoming-trapped-27605986

Only just heard this news . What a terrible tradgedy .

We were driving when the heavens opened on Saturday and it was incredibly heavy. I'd always avoid driving under that bridge during / after heavy rain .

RIP
Logged
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,490
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #742 on: Today at 11:19:06 am »
Quote from: Livbes on Yesterday at 10:06:00 pm
Its been awful for decades. Something will surely change now. Shouldn't take a tragedy to change though.

They need to at least put marker posts there so that people can, rather than just drive into the water unawares of the danger, be informed of the depth and know to stop. You only have to go in enough for the car to float and you're in serious trouble. Ideally they would put barriers in that can be lowered when a sensor picks up the depth
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,638
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #743 on: Today at 11:40:22 am »
The couple who tragically died in the flood have been named as Philip and Elaine Marco.

RIP. ♥️
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 975
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #744 on: Today at 12:29:49 pm »
What an awful tragedy. 

RIP
Logged

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,268
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #745 on: Today at 05:40:42 pm »
Such a tragic thing to happen, this part of Queens Drive has been the same for years, surely questions have to be asked of LCC why they haven't done anything.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,490
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #746 on: Today at 06:10:24 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:01:48 pm
That road under the bridge is so damned dangerous.  It needs automatic gates and flashing lights so it can be closed off in heavy rain, with an auto diversion.

Madness something like this can be allowed to happen.

Looking at the pictures I thought I recognised it, I used to drive under it going to/from Kendo at the IM Marsh Campus, never been down there in heavy rain though, I remember one occasion where the police had blocked off the road.

Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 05:40:42 pm
Such a tragic thing to happen, this part of Queens Drive has been the same for years, surely questions have to be asked of LCC why they haven't done anything.

It's like everything, no-one spends money until there is a fatality
« Last Edit: Today at 06:48:18 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,412
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #747 on: Today at 08:04:24 pm »
When I was in halls I used to get the 68 to matches and it went under that bridge. Not sure which way, but it must get diverted when the road gets flooded a bit. On that basis, they should have had hazard lights etc long b4 this. Very sad that it takes a tragedy before changes are made.
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Online Roady

  • Streety's long lost brother. AKA the Shit Buhunt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,397
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #748 on: Today at 08:14:16 pm »
Such a tragedy .live round the corner and it is often closed off (well a sign out up anyways when it is flooded).always been a problem ever since I was a young lad .
Logged
Giant sponges. That is the answer for flooding.
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Up
« previous next »
 