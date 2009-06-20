Horrendous news. Not far from us. Its always bad in heavy rain and it was for an hour last night but how do you die in that? So, so sad.



I was driving at that very same time last night and it was horrendous. On Waterloo Road (Dock Road) there was water gushing into the air from sewer manholes. Flooded roads all over the place.That dip under the railway bridge on Queens Drive has long been a disaster waiting to happen. It can flood so deeply, and if a driver does not have local knowledge I think it could be easy to drive into it thinking it's shallow, then panic once you get swamped. I know a number of people have been rescued from their cars in floods there previously this year alone.It's so incredibly sad.