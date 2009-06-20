Hey everyone,
Came on here a while ago to talk about a coding bootcamp, funded by the CA, that we were working on. We have now had over 40 people from Liverpool go through the course, and as a team we have fallen in love with the city. So much so, we have made a hire in the city and are opening a location in the Baltic Triangle for our next cohort, which starts on September 11th.
If anyone knows of anyone who would like to learn to code over a 12 week period, with support to get a job after it too. They can sign up on the website https://techeducators.co.uk/funded-full-stack-coding-bootcamp-liverpool
- when you click book now, select the full stack coding bootcamp and LCRCA for funding, you will be invited to a taster session, which we have a few leading up to the date, and if its all for you, we support with all the funding details etc.
Anyway, thank you all so much for the support you offered last time, it was a great help and has helped a number of people onto the course and into work!
Top stuff.