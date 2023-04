Someone was stabbed in Stanley park yesterday. Apparently they (4of em) did it in front of families etc before leggin it through the cemetery. The fellas injuries weren’t life threatening.



A lad I knew was stabbed in Stanley park about 45 years ago this summer at the fair , was on the front page of the echo at the time even though he wasn’t seriously injured . I’ve never forgotten him saying the doctor asked if he smoked ( we’d be 15 at the time ) , he said no though he did as he didn’t want his mum and dad to know . The doctor said I think you do as you’ve tar deposits on your lungs !