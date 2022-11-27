When Mr Sun goes a blazing this summer I might go round Otterspool
Walked up the promenade the other week actually went all the way to town (less boozers on that dock route than I remember....)
Curious about the ol Festival Gardens site though
One pub at Otterspool, and then one half way to town, thats it.
Festival gardens site - what do you want to know?
Part of it is a park that has been done up about 10 years ago. It looks pretty rubbish again now, the council say they don't have money to keep fixing it. The lake has holes in the liner, so water doesn't stay in, as far as I know.
The part closest to town is being prepares for houses. They have wanted to do that for 20 years or longer, but one company after the other pulled out or went bust (apparently. As we all know what was going on in the council's building department, who knows). There were big piles of rubble and earth on that plot, which they've cleared and moved to the southernmost part (the other side of the park), that is also still fenced off.
Afaik, the plans are for 3000 houses/flats on the site. No idea how the area would cope with that, there is only one road, and no shops, schools, doctors etc.