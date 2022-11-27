This is an eye-opening radio documentary about how the principle behind the Eldonian Village has now been destroyed by some scumbags who have managed to acquire - using dodgy methods - a lot of the land and property within the village, whose value has risen (and will only increase further as the area is increasingly regenerated). The properties have wormed their way into ownership by companies based in 'secrecy jurisdictions' like the British Virgin Islands and St Kitts & Nevis to hide the true ownership.All the facilities - the sports centre, 3G pitch, etc - have been closed, some demolished. It's become a dumping ground and infested with some travellers' caravans.I'm not going to name names, as two of the people seemingly implicated (per directorship records and some rooting around on Google) seem like nasty/gangster scumbags, but one was very close to the late Tony McGann (who drove the initial Eldonian village concept) and the other this bloke's business partner at an MMA gym. Both seem up to their necks. No coincidence that 'cage fighter' heavies have been intimidating people who try to speak up. And I've read one comment that these are acting as private security on the estate.The Charities Commission and Financial Conduct Authority have shown themselves to be beyond useless, and the Catholic Church seems implicated (they've sold some land to these shitheads)Has anyone else heard much about this?