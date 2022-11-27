« previous next »
Liverpool news thread

Re: Liverpool news thread
November 27, 2022, 09:08:30 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on November 27, 2022, 05:52:52 pm
Seeing it is offering free coding for unemployed people, you can hopefully get them onboard to do it FOC. Might even be able to get Radio Merseyside to mention it?

Great point actually, yes it is free for those looking for work. Great point.
Re: Liverpool news thread
November 27, 2022, 09:35:30 pm
Emailed a couple of the BBC peeps there - thank you for that advice :)
Re: Liverpool news thread
December 7, 2022, 04:03:38 pm
Suggestions for Mersey tidal power - seems like a good move.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-63878410
Re: Liverpool news thread
December 7, 2022, 05:15:01 pm
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on December  7, 2022, 04:03:38 pm
Suggestions for Mersey tidal power - seems like a good move.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-63878410

Quote
Dr Judith Wolf, from the National Oceanography Centre, said the project, which would see a dam structure with turbines built in the river, could take up to 10 years to complete but would generate "very cheap energy" for "a hundred years".

so cheaper energy prices?

or...
Eldonian Village - BBC Investigation
December 7, 2022, 05:47:42 pm
This is an eye-opening radio documentary about how the principle behind the Eldonian Village has now been destroyed by some scumbags who have managed to acquire - using dodgy methods - a lot of the land and property within the village, whose value has risen (and will only increase further as the area is increasingly regenerated). The properties have wormed their way into ownership by companies based in 'secrecy jurisdictions' like the British Virgin Islands and St Kitts & Nevis to hide the true ownership.

All the facilities - the sports centre, 3G pitch, etc - have been closed, some demolished. It's become a dumping ground and infested with some travellers' caravans.

I'm not going to name names, as two of the people seemingly implicated (per directorship records and some rooting around on Google) seem like nasty/gangster scumbags, but one was very close to the late Tony McGann (who drove the initial Eldonian village concept) and the other this bloke's business partner at an MMA gym. Both seem up to their necks. No coincidence that 'cage fighter' heavies have been intimidating people who try to speak up. And I've read one comment that these are acting as private security on the estate.

The Charities Commission and Financial Conduct Authority have shown themselves to be beyond useless, and the Catholic Church seems implicated (they've sold some land to these shitheads)

Has anyone else heard much about this?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m001fwc2



Re: Liverpool news thread
December 7, 2022, 09:12:23 pm
 Saw this on NW Tonight. Rotherham is pushing for it BUT it then needs Government approval  :-\ But it sounds good. They said it needs at least 5m between high and low tide, and apparently ours is 10m!
Re: Liverpool news thread
December 7, 2022, 09:23:39 pm
Quote from: Shanklygates on December  7, 2022, 09:12:23 pm
Saw this on NW Tonight. Rotherham is pushing for it BUT it then needs Government approval  :-\ But it sounds good. They said it needs at least 5m between high and low tide, and apparently ours is 10m!
Yep, the Mersey tidal range, at 10 metres, is second only to the Bristol Channel.

The Bristol Channel has the second highest tidal range in the world, so the Mersey is right up there and absolutely ripe for a project like this.
Re: Eldonian Village - BBC Investigation
December 7, 2022, 09:24:12 pm
Only when I too listened to this podcast last night , a quick google earth search shows the amount of land thats been seemingly siphoned away . Land that was not worth much but now with the city centre spreading out , the titanic , tobacco warehouse and regeneration in the area its a lot more valuable . Would hope and imagine Tony Mgann would be turning in his grave .
Re: Liverpool news thread
December 28, 2022, 08:01:53 am
Quote from: Shanklygates on December  7, 2022, 09:12:23 pm
Saw this on NW Tonight. Rotherham is pushing for it BUT it then needs Government approval  :-\ But it sounds good. They said it needs at least 5m between high and low tide, and apparently ours is 10m!

This is what we should be investing in not white elephants like HS2.
Re: Liverpool news thread
December 28, 2022, 10:17:39 am
Quote from: Redbonnie on December 28, 2022, 08:01:53 am
This is what we should be investing in not white elephants like HS2.

Won't you think of the poor Tory donors who lose out..............
Re: Liverpool news thread
December 28, 2022, 12:21:10 pm
Quote from: Redbonnie on December 28, 2022, 08:01:53 am
This is what we should be investing in not white elephants like HS2.

Clueless
Re: Liverpool news thread
December 28, 2022, 01:20:11 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on December 28, 2022, 12:21:10 pm
Clueless

Why?

Surely environmentally sound power generation is a better long term bet than a business traveller from Manchester getting to London 15 minutes earlier on HS2?
Re: Liverpool news thread
December 28, 2022, 01:27:39 pm
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on December 28, 2022, 01:20:11 pm
Why?

Surely environmentally sound power generation is a better long term bet than a business traveller from Manchester getting to London 15 minutes earlier on HS2?

The move to remote meetings means there is much less demand for inter city business travel. I presume the guy who said clueless was agreeing though.
Re: Liverpool news thread
December 28, 2022, 02:42:11 pm
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on December 28, 2022, 01:20:11 pm
Why?

Surely environmentally sound power generation is a better long term bet than a business traveller from Manchester getting to London 15 minutes earlier on HS2?

HS2 isn't, and has never been, about someone getting between Manchester/Birmingham and London 15 minutes quicker. For an adult to believe that that is the point of the project is mindblowing and speaks volumes on the state of this fucking country  :butt

HS2 frees up the west coast mainline which will benefit everyone. No longer will the one track be used by everything from cargo trains to local stopper trains. It will allow better and more frequent local services whilst the longer commutes use the new HS2 network. It is massively overdue for this country as we are using a rail system built over 100 years ago. The fact that it's stopping after the Manchester leg is an absolute disgrace, it should never have been started in London as well. It should have either started at both ends (or every final stop) and then worked to the middle or it should have started the other way around and then finished in London
Re: Liverpool news thread
December 28, 2022, 03:59:40 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on December 28, 2022, 02:42:11 pm
HS2 isn't, and has never been, about someone getting between Manchester/Birmingham and London 15 minutes quicker. For an adult to believe that that is the point of the project is mindblowing and speaks volumes on the state of this fucking country  :butt

HS2 frees up the west coast mainline which will benefit everyone. No longer will the one track be used by everything from cargo trains to local stopper trains. It will allow better and more frequent local services whilst the longer commutes use the new HS2 network. It is massively overdue for this country as we are using a rail system built over 100 years ago. The fact that it's stopping after the Manchester leg is an absolute disgrace, it should never have been started in London as well. It should have either started at both ends (or every final stop) and then worked to the middle or it should have started the other way around and then finished in London

Thanks for your childish insult.

You dont address the need for power generation - even an ignoramus like me knows HS2 doesnt run on steam so the electric power has to be generated from something.

And your superior intellect seems to agree that the project is a pigs ear anyway - so one thing we agree on.
Re: Liverpool news thread
January 17, 2023, 12:46:09 pm
This piece of land (Anfield Square) is up for sale shortly by the LCC,  be really interesting to see what develops here. I wonder if the Club maybe interested!
Re: Liverpool news thread
January 17, 2023, 02:22:35 pm
Was there not supposed to be a hotel built there?
Re: Liverpool news thread
January 17, 2023, 03:34:40 pm
Quote from: kaybee on January 17, 2023, 02:22:35 pm
Was there not supposed to be a hotel built there?

Yes, think so, not sure whether is was a serious consideration though.
Re: Liverpool news thread
January 17, 2023, 03:53:46 pm
Everton should have held off moving to BMD - that spot looks about the right size for the stadium they'll need in the Championship.
Re: Liverpool news thread
January 19, 2023, 10:04:36 am
Quote from: kaybee on January 17, 2023, 02:22:35 pm
Was there not supposed to be a hotel built there?

Think the hotel company have pulled the plug on the deal
Re: Liverpool news thread
March 9, 2023, 05:52:45 pm
Has anyone been following the Radio One event that finished here tonight for Comic Relief?
Where did it end?
Re: Liverpool news thread
March 24, 2023, 12:57:08 pm
The Sunday Times has named Liverpool as the best place to live in the North West.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-65061678



Obviously. ;D
Re: Liverpool news thread
March 30, 2023, 07:37:50 pm
A bird question.
I've been familiar with Otterspool prom all my life, but recently I've been going on long walks or bike rides along there and I've noticed dozens of Turnstones on the wall facing the river. Have they always been there? I've never noticed before  :-\
Re: Liverpool news thread
March 31, 2023, 09:21:30 am
Quote from: John C on March 30, 2023, 07:37:50 pm
A bird question.
I've been familiar with Otterspool prom all my life, but recently I've been going on long walks or bike rides along there and I've noticed dozens of Turnstones on the wall facing the river. Have they always been there? I've never noticed before  :-\

Hey John I'm well into the birds but haven't been to Otterspool in 20 years so can't help with this, but stick it in Birdwatch in the Boozer and some wise arse will deffo know.
Re: Liverpool news thread
Yesterday at 10:41:11 pm
Quote from: Lad on March 31, 2023, 09:21:30 am
Hey John I'm well into the birds but haven't been to Otterspool in 20 years so can't help with this, but stick it in Birdwatch in the Boozer and some wise arse will deffo know.
I thought about that but I wondered if this would catch attention of our locals, the bird watch thread is fairly international :)
Re: Liverpool news thread
Today at 03:56:37 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:41:11 pm
I thought about that but I wondered if this would catch attention of our locals, the bird watch thread is fairly international :)

just noticed this mate

first thing is - if the tide is in then they can't do much stone turning down at the river so the use the prom as a sort of cliff face

second thing - a lot of coastal towns have reported turnstones acting like pigeons happily walking amongst the crowds looking for an opportunity for food - maybe they originally scavenged dropped cockles and muscles (?) and now it's learned behaviour

but those down at otterspool are quite tolerant of us and i could literally get within a couple of feet of them without spooking them so if the adult birds are happy that we're not predators then their young will learn from this

in a way, i don't like this because it seems unnatural to me, but pigeons, gulls, corvids, mallards, coots, moorhens, geese, swans etc (and i've even witnessed pochards, mandarins, tufted ducks and gadwall doing the same) have been 'milking' us for years  ;D
