Thanks for that. I have just signed up to their newsletter. Great to see there are some alternative local news sources out there. It´s an absolute disgrace what has happened to the Echo under Reach Plc, and a disgrace to find how they are actively trying to wipe out emerging sources of local news.



With Reach Plc journalists going on strike from the Daily Mirror and the Express, amongst others, I wander how many journalists from Reach Plc´s vast porfolio of local outlets will follow? Crazy to think how one company can practically destroy local news institutions up and down the country.



As ever in this country and this day and age, where the government won´t do anything for you as a matter of ideology and callous principal, it is down to the local grassroots to try and fight the worst excesses of hypercapitalism, alone and unfunded, in the face of global corporate behemoths.