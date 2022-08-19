« previous next »
I think the most important thing to take home from this is that unions still have a place in this world; and with a bit of solidarity, they can actually achieve some remarkable results.

More than a decade's worth of tightening belts now combines with a cost of living crisis and ballooning inflation - none of which is the general public's fault - to create a situation that is financially unsustainable for the vast majority of working people. We need more, not less, of this sort of action.
Really enjoying the online only Liverpool newspaper - The Post ..very refreshing to read some actual journalism... ..this article from them neatly sums up the car-crash that is the Liverpool Echo website...

https://www.livpost.co.uk/p/bored-of-publishing-clickbait-the
Thanks for that. I have just signed up to their newsletter. Great to see there are some alternative local news sources out there. It´s an absolute disgrace what has happened to the Echo under Reach Plc, and a disgrace to find how they are actively trying to wipe out emerging sources of local news.

With Reach Plc journalists going on strike from the Daily Mirror and the Express, amongst others, I wander how many journalists from Reach Plc´s vast porfolio of local outlets will follow? Crazy to think how one company can practically destroy local news institutions up and down the country.

As ever in this country and this day and age, where the government won´t do anything for you as a matter of ideology and callous principal, it is down to the local grassroots to try and fight the worst excesses of hypercapitalism, alone and unfunded, in the face of global corporate behemoths.
Cheers mate - had no idea about this.

Just signed up - haven't read an Echo in abar 15 years - its been shite for decades. The "reporting" is fucking laughable - its like 12 year olds who spend all day copying from their socials have been given control of local news.

And I flatly refuse to use their website - its like the Mail online its that fucking bad.

 Ranelagh Street and Hanover Street closed to traffic, apart from buses from Monday.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-62754060
