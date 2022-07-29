« previous next »
Liverpool news thread

Re: Liverpool news thread
July 29, 2022, 12:38:10 pm
The Echo website, as with all the other Trinity Mirror owned websites are awful, the Echo has gone really downhill since they moved to Oldham.
Re: Liverpool news thread
July 29, 2022, 01:42:41 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 29, 2022, 11:39:58 am
Yes, they did an entire article simply reposting speculation from the comments section from their original story.

Here they are posting the thoughts of Gaby Agbonlahor on Cristiano Ronaldo, as shared with (News Corp owned) Talksport. They were also Tweeting links to this article.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/cristiano-ronaldo-liverpool-transfer-claim-24612159
Re: Liverpool news thread
July 29, 2022, 06:37:08 pm
I walked from West Kirby to Meols yesterday and on some stretches of the walk there was definitely a smell of raw sewage. No clue where it was coming from.

I hope it's Bramley Moore. Everton fans can get a preview of what they're in for when they move.
Re: Liverpool news thread
July 29, 2022, 10:08:01 pm
The echo website is nigh on unusable on your mobile phone now.

Just had a quick look to see if anything was happening with the  bus strikes but insanely couldn't find a single article about it. Not even a quick one to say they were still ongoing, even though its clearly one of the most important local news stories at the moment.
Re: Liverpool news thread
July 29, 2022, 11:13:44 pm
Quote from: John_P on July 29, 2022, 10:08:01 pm
The echo website is nigh on unusable on your mobile phone now.

Just had a quick look to see if anything was happening with the  bus strikes but insanely couldn't find a single article about it. Not even a quick one to say they were still ongoing, even though its clearly one of the most important local news stories at the moment.
I had to switch to the app. The website was unusable and pretty much fried my last mobile every time I went on it.
Re: Liverpool news thread
July 30, 2022, 02:28:45 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 29, 2022, 11:13:44 pm
I had to switch to the app. The website was unusable and pretty much fried my last mobile every time I went on it.

As i said, the website is dreadful, any articles you do click on to, comes with a video on auto load just fuck off :no, ended up turning off JavaScript for when i visit the site, oh & using adblockers are essential too.
Re: Liverpool news thread
August 1, 2022, 12:15:33 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 29, 2022, 11:13:44 pm
I had to switch to the app. The website was unusable and pretty much fried my last mobile every time I went on it.

to be honest this is a trend I see a lot. they make a website virtually unworkable on mobile to force you to use their fucking app. I'm not downloading an app I'll barely use that will hog space on my phone for the few bare minutes I might use it every month. I've disabled and uninstalled apps and fucked the consequences/avoided the webpages. It's pretty liberating actually.
Re: Liverpool news thread
August 2, 2022, 09:49:44 am
Quote from: John_P on July 29, 2022, 10:08:01 pm
The echo website is nigh on unusable on your mobile phone now.

Just had a quick look to see if anything was happening with the  bus strikes but insanely couldn't find a single article about it. Not even a quick one to say they were still ongoing, even though its clearly one of the most important local news stories at the moment.

I just went on to look at this, still not a thing. It's just about 2 weeks, and there is pretty much no buses from my area at all, would be nice to have some news on it.... shame the local paper prefers tiktok hacks and Michael Owen's verdict on Love Island.
Re: Liverpool news thread
August 2, 2022, 04:45:02 pm
Videos all over scouse WhatsApp groups of that bird in concert square this weekend. Crazy shit.
Re: Liverpool news thread
August 2, 2022, 04:45:51 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on August  2, 2022, 04:45:02 pm
Videos all over scouse WhatsApp groups of that bird in concert square this weekend. Crazy shit.

A seagull?
Re: Liverpool news thread
August 3, 2022, 10:35:24 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on August  2, 2022, 04:45:02 pm
Videos all over scouse WhatsApp groups of that bird in concert square this weekend. Crazy shit.

There's a guy involved too.

All over Belfast WhatsApp now. 
Re: Liverpool news thread
August 3, 2022, 09:32:35 pm
would anyone care to share with the rest of the class?
Re: Liverpool news thread
August 3, 2022, 09:42:57 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on August  3, 2022, 09:32:35 pm
would anyone care to share with the rest of the class?

Imagine there might in fact have been a bit of sharing of a sort going on...
Re: Liverpool news thread
August 10, 2022, 04:15:10 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news

Eldonians community supporter has died.
Re: Liverpool news thread
August 11, 2022, 10:53:18 pm
Mad this fella walking down priory road with a machete slashing people looks like its mental health related according to police.
Re: Liverpool news thread
August 13, 2022, 05:21:07 pm
Quote from: Redbonnie on August 11, 2022, 10:53:18 pm
Mad this fella walking down priory road with a machete slashing people looks like its mental health related according to police.

did he get the help he needs?

nope

do mental health homes exist? not really - this fella might have been sectioned

Are the police trained for this? nope

not to defend a knife-wielding maniac but should he really be out to do this considering his mental state?

In this society - yes, obviously. He did it didn't he?
Re: Liverpool news thread
August 15, 2022, 10:47:14 am
Reported on the Radio Merseyside, Arriva drivers are voting today & tomorrow whether to accept a new pay offer, if the offer is accepted Arriva buses could be running as soon as Wednesday.
Re: Liverpool news thread
August 15, 2022, 12:03:00 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on August 15, 2022, 10:47:14 am
Reported on the Radio Merseyside, Arriva drivers are voting today & tomorrow whether to accept a new pay offer, if the offer is accepted Arriva buses could be running as soon as Wednesday.

I might finally be able to leave Speke!  ;D Poor people wheeling their suit cases around the place to and from the aiport every time I leave the house at the moment. I got a taxi for some old couple who had no idea where they were going the other day, just walking down Speke Hall Ave at a snails pace.
Re: Liverpool news thread
August 15, 2022, 05:59:05 pm
Someone with one of those dogs (a bullmastiff) originally bred for what? fighting? Killing? Just ruined a four year olds face in Norris Green.
Re: Liverpool news thread
August 15, 2022, 06:18:42 pm
Quote from: Elzar on August 15, 2022, 12:03:00 pm
I might finally be able to leave Speke!  ;D Poor people wheeling their suit cases around the place to and from the aiport every time I leave the house at the moment. I got a taxi for some old couple who had no idea where they were going the other day, just walking down Speke Hall Ave at a snails pace.

I've been getting the train to Hunts Cross to visit one of my favourite cafes in Speke, then walking back to Garston to get a Stagecoach home. A bit of a drudge but at least I've got my steps in. ;D
Re: Liverpool news thread
August 15, 2022, 06:28:20 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on August 15, 2022, 06:18:42 pm
I've been getting the train to Hunts Cross to visit one of my favourite cafes in Speke, then walking back to Garston to get a Stagecoach home. A bit of a drudge but at least I've got my steps in. ;D

There are good cafes in Speke?
Re: Liverpool news thread
August 15, 2022, 08:03:12 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on August 15, 2022, 06:28:20 pm
There are good cafes in Speke?

The Warehouse Cafe, next door to Taskers. I love it in there. Staff are really nice, and it's got a lovely vibe. Gets very busy though! I usually go once a week to catch up with all the gossip. :)
Re: Liverpool news thread
August 15, 2022, 09:48:35 pm
Quote from: markedasred on August 15, 2022, 05:59:05 pm
Someone with one of those dogs (a bullmastiff) originally bred for what? fighting? Killing? Just ruined a four year olds face in Norris Green.

You see pitbulls everywhere in the states. People are horrified if anyone tries to say they're dangerous. It's madness
Re: Liverpool news thread
Yesterday at 08:28:36 am
Quote from: Red Berry on August 15, 2022, 08:03:12 pm
The Warehouse Cafe, next door to Taskers. I love it in there. Staff are really nice, and it's got a lovely vibe. Gets very busy though! I usually go once a week to catch up with all the gossip. :)

Ta, will give it a go if I find myself there.
Re: Liverpool news thread
Yesterday at 10:51:29 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 08:28:36 am
Ta, will give it a go if I find myself there.

Enjoy! The food is great, you can buy bags of coffee there, and they serve alcohol too. :)
Re: Liverpool news thread
Yesterday at 12:58:51 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:51:29 am
Enjoy! The food is great, you can buy bags of coffee there, and they serve alcohol too. :)

A trifecta!  :D
Re: Liverpool news thread
Yesterday at 05:35:49 pm
The Arriva pay offer has been rejected, 84% turnout, 74% rejected the deal, Arriva strike continues.
Re: Liverpool news thread
Yesterday at 05:56:20 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 05:35:49 pm
The Arriva pay offer has been rejected, 84% turnout, 74% rejected the deal, Arriva strike continues.

Oh FFS
Re: Liverpool news thread
Yesterday at 06:53:42 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 12:58:51 pm
A trifecta!  :D

:thumbup

Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 05:35:49 pm
The Arriva pay offer has been rejected, 84% turnout, 74% rejected the deal, Arriva strike continues.

Bugger.
Re: Liverpool news thread
Yesterday at 07:12:36 pm
9.6% pay rise turned down?  What exactly do these drivers want?  No other industry is anywhere close to getting that. My missus is a specialist cancer nurse and got 1% last year yet she and her colleagues never went on strike!

What makes a bus driver warrant 9 times more than my missus?  They knew what the pay was when they signed up go do the job.
Re: Liverpool news thread
Today at 09:45:17 am
Without knowing the intricacies of it, when inflation is at such a high and so many professions haven't come close to that with pay rises - including those such as LFCred's and my own partner who is a ANP in the Critical Care unit who worked in the worst possible circumstances through the pandemic - it's hard to fathom them not accepting 9.4%.

I'd snap my companies hand off for 5%. If they do anything at all - and I'm not sure they will, it will be 3% or so.
Re: Liverpool news thread
Today at 10:00:50 am
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Yesterday at 07:12:36 pm
9.6% pay rise turned down?  What exactly do these drivers want?  No other industry is anywhere close to getting that. My missus is a specialist cancer nurse and got 1% last year yet she and her colleagues never went on strike!

Because inflation is now at 10.1%, and even a 9.6% increase is actually a pay cut.

With regards to nurses not getting the pay rise they deserve-the first point here is not that the bus drivers demanding too much of an increase, but that nurses get too little. Everybody's wages should keep up with inflation at least.

The other point is that for some industries, going on strike is easier than others. Ideally, a strike hits those that make money from a business in the pocket, while causing little harm to others. That's why large-scale production industries (like miners and steel workers) find it easiest to walk out - and why their striker were met with such repression.  When the conveyer belt stops, the business makes no money, but there isn't much direct impact on others.

Transport industries also have mass employment of people on similar terms, and when they walk out, it is immediatly noticable. But here the impact is on everyone (people who can't get to work, go about their normal lives), so a great deal of solidarity is needed (which seems to be there at the moment, amazingly). But still, transport industry workers are in a strong position to demand what they want.

Nurses are in a bad position to go on strike. There are high costs when they do - people might die. So proper strikes in that sector are seen as immoral, and the best they can do is work to contract, don't do any overtime, etc. As they are all massively understaffed anyway, that isn't much of an option either. But as a consequence, nurse strikes aren't a threat, so they are in a bad position to demand better pay or working conditions.

However, if other sectors with more power to strike get better conditions, they also increase pressure on those sectors where workers can't strike, because if those don't increase what they offer, they will find it hard to keep their staff. At least that is what would happen between other industries. The NHS is in a unique position, in that the government is trying to starve it to death, so they can privatise it.


Quote
What makes a bus driver warrant 9 times more than my missus?  They knew what the pay was when they signed up go do the job.
Also, this bit is just wrong - bus drivers don't want to earn 9x as much as nurses. This is about pay increases, not total pay.
