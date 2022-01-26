« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool news thread  (Read 75973 times)

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 7,231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #560 on: January 26, 2022, 01:21:58 pm »
Online Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,253
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #561 on: January 26, 2022, 04:40:43 pm »
We are a team of one half.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 7,231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #562 on: January 26, 2022, 04:45:05 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on January 26, 2022, 04:40:43 pm
Disgusting.Hope you get it back. RT'd it


oh its not mine mate, I was just sharing to help out
Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 42,264
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #563 on: February 26, 2022, 10:08:17 am »
Friend sent me a link from Merseyside police today, describing an attack on two boys at night in Sefton Park. Apparently a gang of masked men attacked them, stabbed one and stole a bike.

Now whether the police only have the word of these two lads on what happened or there are other witnesses I can't say.  Clearly a stabbing and theft is terrible, even though the incident sounds... embellished, shall we say? 

I hope the attackers, whoever they are, are swiftly dealt with. I've often cut through Sefton Park at night, and reports like this are freaking scary.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 19,321
  • Kloppite
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #564 on: March 20, 2022, 12:59:45 am »
Massive wildfire on the marshes at Parkgate.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-60809416
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 8,049
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #565 on: March 20, 2022, 08:12:07 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on March 20, 2022, 12:59:45 am
Massive wildfire on the marshes at Parkgate.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-60809416

Just been reading about that mate.  What bastards if it has been started deliberately!

All those ground nesting birds 😔
Offline Spezialo

  • Kopite
  • Posts: 610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #566 on: March 29, 2022, 08:26:03 am »
How come it seems every week a pedo walks free from court. All you see in the echo is judges letting them off.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,983
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #567 on: March 29, 2022, 09:41:29 am »
Quote from: Spezialo on March 29, 2022, 08:26:03 am
How come it seems every week a pedo walks free from court. All you see in the echo is judges letting them off.

The first bolded bit is answered by the second  ;)
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,401
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #568 on: March 31, 2022, 09:51:51 pm »
Anti vax freak sought by police after super gluing locks on a vaccine centre;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-60942021
Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 42,264
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #569 on: April 3, 2022, 01:01:48 pm »
Not really news, but I noticed that they've completely demolished the old TJs building on London Road. I realise that it was a bit of hodge-podge of several buildings thrown together, but it's still a bit of a shame.  Once of the buildings was rather old and nice looking, so I was kind of hoping the rest of the complex could have been dismantled and that part retained. I guess it just wasn't practical though.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,698
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #570 on: April 3, 2022, 02:49:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on April  3, 2022, 01:01:48 pm
Not really news, but I noticed that they've completely demolished the old TJs building on London Road. I realise that it was a bit of hodge-podge of several buildings thrown together, but it's still a bit of a shame.  Once of the buildings was rather old and nice looking, so I was kind of hoping the rest of the complex could have been dismantled and that part retained. I guess it just wasn't practical though.

Shame to see another building from my childhood gone. I've not had a proper look around town for years, I doubt I'd recognise it now.

My Dad took me there to the restaurant for my dinner the day of my first game. We went to Anfield early, got tickets for the Main Stand (Block M) and then we went into town to eat.

Liverpool 3-1 Birmingham City (Toshack 3) 29.03.1975
Scouse not English

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 42,264
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #571 on: April 3, 2022, 04:59:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  3, 2022, 02:49:30 pm
Shame to see another building from my childhood gone. I've not had a proper look around town for years, I doubt I'd recognise it now.

My Dad took me there to the restaurant for my dinner the day of my first game. We went to Anfield early, got tickets for the Main Stand (Block M) and then we went into town to eat.

Liverpool 3-1 Birmingham City (Toshack 3) 29.03.1975

Lovely story that, Rob. My dad couldn't afford to take us the match; we grew up in poverty pretty much. Then again, he was a Blue so it was probably good that we didn't 😁

Went to the cafe and restaurant many times with my mum when I was a kid though. Felt really classy.  ;D
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,401
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #572 on: April 3, 2022, 08:37:52 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  3, 2022, 02:49:30 pm
Shame to see another building from my childhood gone. I've not had a proper look around town for years, I doubt I'd recognise it now.

My Dad took me there to the restaurant for my dinner the day of my first game. We went to Anfield early, got tickets for the Main Stand (Block M) and then we went into town to eat.

Liverpool 3-1 Birmingham City (Toshack 3) 29.03.1975

First meal my dad took me to was the Kong Nam in Lord Street.

Not match related though.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 33,698
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #573 on: April 3, 2022, 09:35:58 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on April  3, 2022, 08:37:52 pm
First meal my dad took me to was the Kong Nam in Lord Street.

Not match related though.

Never went in there.

When we went out, which wasn't that often, we used to either go the Berni overlooking the Mersey at the Pier Head, the Golden Phoenix or into China Town.
Scouse not English

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,401
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #574 on: April 3, 2022, 10:24:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  3, 2022, 09:35:58 pm
Never went in there.

When we went out, which wasn't that often, we used to either go the Berni overlooking the Mersey at the Pier Head, the Golden Phoenix or into China Town.

A couple of years later it would be the Pen and Wig, the Croc, then the Why Not and the Kong Nam for a meal and an after hours drink.

Then the last 86 home. If we were flush wed miss the bus and go to the Victoriana or Mardi.
Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 42,264
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #575 on: Yesterday at 10:06:23 pm »
Apparently there's talk of a WW2 bomb being found in Greenbank Park.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,797
    • @hartejack
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #576 on: Today at 04:44:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:06:23 pm
Apparently there's talk of a WW2 bomb being found in Greenbank Park.

I was doing some deliveries last night (second job: Tory Britain in 2022, though I'm somewhat grateful to be able to I suppose). It was wild out...

Police around Greenbank Park (later carrying out a controlled detonation), police cars on both Smithdown Road and Price Alfred Road, and a heavy police presence, road closure, and hovering helicopter following a shooting on/near Mill Lane.
Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 42,264
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #577 on: Today at 06:44:22 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 04:44:23 pm
I was doing some deliveries last night (second job: Tory Britain in 2022, though I'm somewhat grateful to be able to I suppose). It was wild out...

Police around Greenbank Park (later carrying out a controlled detonation), police cars on both Smithdown Road and Price Alfred Road, and a heavy police presence, road closure, and hovering helicopter following a shooting on/near Mill Lane.

Yeah, I saw that when I went to check the Echo website about the bomb. Couldn't find that on their site though.

I have a friend who lives close to Smithdown. She said a guy found the bomb when he bent down to pick up his dropped glasses. Based on what she said I think it was an incendiary device of some sort.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
