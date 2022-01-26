Friend sent me a link from Merseyside police today, describing an attack on two boys at night in Sefton Park. Apparently a gang of masked men attacked them, stabbed one and stole a bike.



Now whether the police only have the word of these two lads on what happened or there are other witnesses I can't say. Clearly a stabbing and theft is terrible, even though the incident sounds... embellished, shall we say?



I hope the attackers, whoever they are, are swiftly dealt with. I've often cut through Sefton Park at night, and reports like this are freaking scary.