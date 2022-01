? I live on the Wirral and travelling to Liverpool City Centre on public transport costs no more than when I lived in South Liverpool.



You pay extra even on public transport, because it's a different zone. Even just the one stop between Hamilton Sq and James St is expensive for the time/distance.And....I live in South Liverpool, and I get to work for free, because I just ride my bike. No such option for you, at least not unless you work very odd times. Don't get me started, as tht is one of my biggest tunnel hates, but there really should be an option to cross the river by bike or on foot. There is a cycling tunnel under the Tyne in Newcastle, why don't we have one?