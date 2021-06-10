I spent most of my life on the 10A route. Let's say you meet some characters.



Haha I could write a book about things I've witnessed on that bus. I live in Page Moss and work in Old Hall Street so its a necessary evil. One day a few years ago I'd had a really shit day in work and just wanted to go home. The 10A had got as far as Kensington, just past the Royal when some fella tried to get on with a blag ticket. The driver pulled him about it and the guy just lost the plot, screaming, foaming at the mouth, trying to pull the plastic screen open to get at the driver. The bus driver pressed some alarm and radioed for the police but he was like a man possessed. I shouted to him, "ay mate, theres kids on this bus, pay your fare or fook off!" but he didn't even acknowledge me, he was screaming and shouting. The hilarious thing about it, a group of three or four labourers were on the bus, went to the front, grabbed hold of him and gave him an old fashioned 'fish in the water' (do you all remember that in school) and literally threw him off the bus!When I eventually got off in Page Moss I said to the driver, "are you alright mate?" and he was like, yeah thanks pal, happens most days. Grim.