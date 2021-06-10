« previous next »
I read that too. I was expecting attempted murder charges going by the way the story was framed by the Manc Echo, but it appears the 'hammer' only managed to cause a swollen lip. Honestly, the Echo have totally lost the plot in recent years. It's no more than a localish tabloid now. Their website is appalling too.

The buses have always been dodgy. I know a driver who quit decades ago due to the violence. He was dragged out of his seat and had his head kicked in at Mann Island. It pretty much left him with PTSD.

I remember going into town on Saturday nights in the 80s, and that could be dodgy. I remember one night a gang got on in Kirkdale and walked straight past the driver without paying then went upstairs. There was all kinds of noise going on, then they kicked the windows in before all piling off at Juvenal Street. The driver just kept his head down.

A couple of years ago I was at Sir Thomas street waiting for a bus and some fella was there being really aggressive and terrifying a group of girls so much that they were going to not get on the bus because the fella was also boarding. It was night and it was dark, so I said to them to get on and I'd make sure they got home ok and I'd knock the twat out if he started on them on the bus. Anyway, it was fine and they got home ok, but it's pretty dodgy out there on public transport at times. The same could be said of travelling the Northern Line on Merseyrail, especially in summer when the loons were travelling to Formby. I've seen absolute mayhem on the train back in the day.



Absolutely spot on, its sadly not a new problem, its gone on for years. I have to use that 10A a lot of the time and really is a freak show on four wheels. Even worse, I used to go to the quiz night in the Jolly Miller with the lads a few years ago and I'd get the last 12 or 13 back to Page Moss. I'd literally dread going round Canny Farm because I was just waiting for the windows to go in.

As for that rag of an Echo, everything is just click bait to them nowadays, all sensational 'stories' to get people clicking on them.
I spent most of my life on the 10A route.  Let's say you meet some characters.
I spent most of my life on the 10A route.  Let's say you meet some characters.

Haha I could write a book about things I've witnessed on that bus. I live in Page Moss and work in Old Hall Street so its a necessary evil. One day a few years ago I'd had a really shit day in work and just wanted to go home. The 10A had got as far as Kensington, just past the Royal when some fella tried to get on with a blag ticket. The driver pulled him about it and the guy just lost the plot, screaming, foaming at the mouth, trying to pull the plastic screen open to get at the driver. The bus driver pressed some alarm and radioed for the police but he was like a man possessed. I shouted to him, "ay mate, theres kids on this bus, pay your fare or fook off!" but he didn't even acknowledge me, he was screaming and shouting. The hilarious thing about it, a group of three or four labourers were on the bus, went to the front, grabbed hold of him and gave him an old fashioned 'fish in the water' (do you all remember that in school) and literally threw him off the bus! :)

When I eventually got off in Page Moss I said to the driver, "are you alright mate?" and he was like, yeah thanks pal, happens most days. Grim.
I spent most of my life on the 10A route.  Let's say you meet some characters.

Was it the 10A where some fella got stabbed with a screwdriver a year or two ago and they had to close Queen Square?
Absolutely spot on, its sadly not a new problem, its gone on for years. I have to use that 10A a lot of the time and really is a freak show on four wheels. Even worse, I used to go to the quiz night in the Jolly Miller with the lads a few years ago and I'd get the last 12 or 13 back to Page Moss. I'd literally dread going round Canny Farm because I was just waiting for the windows to go in.

As for that rag of an Echo, everything is just click bait to them nowadays, all sensational 'stories' to get people clicking on them.

There is also the other side of the coin for the drivers, don't come knocking if the bus is rocking ;) One young lad my Dad worked with had 8 students on the go at one time.
Was it the 10A where some fella got stabbed with a screwdriver a year or two ago and they had to close Queen Square?

Couldn't say, mate. I've not needed the 10A at all for most of the past six years, and as I don't read the Echo I miss most of the local news.  Wouldn't surprise me, although I've seen fellas kick off at buses other than the 10A. 

Was on the 21 a few years back where a guy tried to get on after the bus pulled out the stop and he had a right proper gob on him.  He started walking up past St Georges Hall, clocked my bus stopped in the traffic near the lights, and sprinted across the road just to kick hell out of the doors and give it large to the female driver. Fucking knob. Hope he had to walk home the fucking scruff.
I spent most of my life on the 10A route.  Let's say you meet some characters.

My missus lived by the Bluebell before we got married. One Friday night I was waiting at the Bluebell for the last bus home, down to Page Moss to get the last 12. The bus rolled up, chocka with a crowd from the Hillside pub, I suppose, and there was a fight on the lower deck. The driver opened the door and the two lads spilled out onto the street to continue their scrap. I got on the bus as the fight continued. The driver then waited for the scrap to finish. Both of the lads, winner & loser, got back on the bus and we went on our way. The way the driver just took it all in stride, I guess it was a normal, everyday experience for him.
