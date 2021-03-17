« previous next »
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #440 on: March 17, 2021, 10:00:20 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 17, 2021, 08:51:29 pm
Is that still there? Remember going there with my Grandad when I was about 10 for a carvery. What about Don Luigi? :D

Nice one Jersey, regards to Jurgen.

Yes the Bay Horse is still there. If you went in between 1987 and about 1992 our kid probably cooked your food. Don Luigi is still there as far as I know.

There is a greek I've been told to go to, intend to give that a try when we are allowed out again.
BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #441 on: March 17, 2021, 10:45:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 17, 2021, 10:00:20 pm
Yes the Bay Horse is still there. If you went in between 1987 and about 1992 our kid probably cooked your food. Don Luigi is still there as far as I know.

There is a greek I've been told to go to, intend to give that a try when we are allowed out again.

Haha it would have been in that time frame I reckon. Who do I complain to?
Medellin

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #442 on: March 21, 2021, 10:24:13 am »


Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #443 on: March 21, 2021, 01:36:09 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on March 21, 2021, 10:24:13 am
https://news.sky.com/story/government-poised-to-take-over-city-of-liverpool-after-corruption-claims-12252322

Anderson suing the police?  Fucking hell. :lmao

Irony of ironies that Liverpool could end up with the Tories in charge after all!








Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #444 on: March 21, 2021, 02:31:03 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on March 15, 2021, 08:02:24 pm
Ive just moved to Formby from West Yorkshire.

Its probably technically not Liverpool and its not really news, but after 34 years I finally have an L postcode ;D

Although i've been through Formby millions of times i've never been to Formby Point[i see it everytime i go to my local shore], one of those things to visit when lockdown is over
Medellin

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #445 on: March 21, 2021, 04:21:46 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on March 21, 2021, 01:36:09 pm
Anderson suing the police?  Fucking hell. :lmao

Irony of ironies that Liverpool could end up with the Tories in charge after all!

Whatapp circular special..

"Rumour

Bramley Moore off for the foreseeable. Jenrick wont approve it. That Operation Aloft investigation by police have been working with UNESCO in the background and uncovered further evidence of corruption. Joe Anderson and the stadium director Colin Chong both implicated. Expected to be re-arrested this week and Jenrick has ordered the govt to step in because it goes right to the top."

Most likely the revenge attack for the Klopp circulars sent out recently.


Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #446 on: March 21, 2021, 05:10:22 pm »
Well I for one wouldn't be surprised to find out that money changed hands when it came to demolishing the Futurist.

As for suing the police, Joe "Do you know who I am!?" Anderson always was a bit of a bully by all accounts (allegedly).








GoldenGloves25

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #447 on: March 21, 2021, 10:18:44 pm »
Festival Gardens, Pall Mall, the flyovers, New Chinatown

Could be any, if not all of these.



So... Howard Phillips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #448 on: March 21, 2021, 10:40:17 pm »
Quote from: GoldenGloves25 on March 21, 2021, 10:18:44 pm
Festival Gardens, Pall Mall, the flyovers, New Chinatown

Could be any, if not all of these.

What's the problem here? I now about the others.
CONFIAMOS

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #449 on: March 22, 2021, 10:29:35 am »
Quote from: GoldenGloves25 on March 21, 2021, 10:18:44 pm
Festival Gardens, Pall Mall, the flyovers, New Chinatown

Could be any, if not all of these.


The new China town was scandalous. Tbf there's probably an element of it in may projects. I hope it all comes out but it could be damaging for the city and it's development. Having said that, there's some really poor stuff getting thrown up with overseas money, not much gets put back into the local economy at all.
Ｓｎａｉｌ

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #450 on: Today at 10:22:08 am »
Very important news:

The Leather Shop is back open.

kavah

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #451 on: Today at 10:38:41 am »
^ the smell - love it  ;D
Craig 🤔

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #452 on: Today at 10:41:25 am »
Liverpool kinksters silently rejoice behind their new leather gimp masks.
So... Howard Phillips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #453 on: Today at 10:58:48 am »
St John's seems to be stuck in a 1970s time warp. I was there a couple of years ago and they had one shop with a special section for First Communions.
Ｓｎａｉｌ

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #454 on: Today at 11:03:46 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:41:25 am
Liverpool kinksters silently rejoice behind their new leather gimp masks.

I have genuinely never been in there, but I'm assuming there's a secret password you tell the entity that lurks within its walls and the entity will then open a secret entrance to a room filled with things that will haunt your every waking moment?
Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #455 on: Today at 01:46:50 pm »
I remember that place back when it was the computer store Bits and Bytes.  ;D








liverbloke

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #456 on: Today at 02:39:44 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:46:50 pm
I remember that place back when it was the computer store Bits and Bytes.  ;D

ha ha - great name
Son of Spion＊

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #457 on: Today at 04:49:09 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:41:25 am
Liverpool kinksters silently rejoice behind their new leather gimp masks.




rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #458 on: Today at 04:55:12 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 10:22:08 am
Very important news:

The Leather Shop is back open.



Is that the one in Central? I bought an ex a full length leather coat from there about 20 years ago.
BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #459 on: Today at 05:21:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:55:12 pm
Is that the one in Central? I bought an ex a full length leather coat from there about 20 years ago.

Alright Neo.
