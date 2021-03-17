« previous next »
Online rob1966

Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #440 on: March 17, 2021, 10:00:20 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 17, 2021, 08:51:29 pm
Is that still there? Remember going there with my Grandad when I was about 10 for a carvery. What about Don Luigi? :D

Nice one Jersey, regards to Jurgen.

Yes the Bay Horse is still there. If you went in between 1987 and about 1992 our kid probably cooked your food. Don Luigi is still there as far as I know.

There is a greek I've been told to go to, intend to give that a try when we are allowed out again.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #441 on: March 17, 2021, 10:45:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 17, 2021, 10:00:20 pm
Yes the Bay Horse is still there. If you went in between 1987 and about 1992 our kid probably cooked your food. Don Luigi is still there as far as I know.

There is a greek I've been told to go to, intend to give that a try when we are allowed out again.

Haha it would have been in that time frame I reckon. Who do I complain to?
Offline Medellin

Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #442 on: Today at 10:24:13 am »
Online Red Berry

Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #443 on: Today at 01:36:09 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 10:24:13 am
https://news.sky.com/story/government-poised-to-take-over-city-of-liverpool-after-corruption-claims-12252322

Anderson suing the police?  Fucking hell. :lmao

Irony of ironies that Liverpool could end up with the Tories in charge after all!
Offline Statto Red

Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #444 on: Today at 02:31:03 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on March 15, 2021, 08:02:24 pm
Ive just moved to Formby from West Yorkshire.

Its probably technically not Liverpool and its not really news, but after 34 years I finally have an L postcode ;D

Although i've been through Formby millions of times i've never been to Formby Point[i see it everytime i go to my local shore], one of those things to visit when lockdown is over
Offline Medellin

Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #445 on: Today at 04:21:46 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:36:09 pm
Anderson suing the police?  Fucking hell. :lmao

Irony of ironies that Liverpool could end up with the Tories in charge after all!

Whatapp circular special..

"Rumour

Bramley Moore off for the foreseeable. Jenrick wont approve it. That Operation Aloft investigation by police have been working with UNESCO in the background and uncovered further evidence of corruption. Joe Anderson and the stadium director Colin Chong both implicated. Expected to be re-arrested this week and Jenrick has ordered the govt to step in because it goes right to the top."

Most likely the revenge attack for the Klopp circulars sent out recently.
Online Red Berry

Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #446 on: Today at 05:10:22 pm »
Well I for one wouldn't be surprised to find out that money changed hands when it came to demolishing the Futurist.

As for suing the police, Joe "Do you know who I am!?" Anderson always was a bit of a bully by all accounts (allegedly).
Online GoldenGloves25

Re: Liverpool news thread
« Reply #447 on: Today at 10:18:44 pm »
Festival Gardens, Pall Mall, the flyovers, New Chinatown

Could be any, if not all of these.

