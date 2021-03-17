Anderson suing the police? Fucking hell.



Irony of ironies that Liverpool could end up with the Tories in charge after all!



Whatapp circular special.."RumourBramley Moore off for the foreseeable. Jenrick wont approve it. That Operation Aloft investigation by police have been working with UNESCO in the background and uncovered further evidence of corruption. Joe Anderson and the stadium director Colin Chong both implicated. Expected to be re-arrested this week and Jenrick has ordered the govt to step in because it goes right to the top."Most likely the revenge attack for the Klopp circulars sent out recently.