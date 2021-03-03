Are the extending it through? They stopped the through trains in the Mid 70's after exchange street was closed and the electric trains were introduced, I can just about remember the old station but I can still remember the first time on the new trains and going underground rather than into Exchange Street.
Getting him was probably more down to the internal door being locked? I assume they are reinforced so no one can get in?
Merseyrail has a very extensive and rather ambitious plan to expand the network when the Class 777 trains arrive, funding permitted. The new trains can run on third rail or overhead lines, and a small number of units will have batteries to enable them to operate on unelectrified track for a fair distance.
As I recall the plan, the long term aims are to extend Ormskirk through to Preston, , Kirkby through to Skelmersdale, and take over the Bidston to Wrexham service. It's all quite long term, so no clue as to the timetable though.
The failsafe mode would be that when the power fails, the doors locks open. You still might have to pull them open, but you can't leave them locked without power - how would anyone get out is there was a fire?
Afaik the driver's door is just a normal door though, no power needed.
Hmm. As I recall the emergency door opening mechanism cuts they hydraulic lines, which drains the fluid and enables the doors to be forced apart. A few years back my train got stranded at Birkenhead Park after an intruder was spotted about a mile up the track and they had to cut the power to the third rail. They used the onboard batteries to open the doors.
I'm not sure the doors are locked in the way you describe, but then again I could be wrong. As I understand it, electricity opens and closes them by actuating the hydraulic system, but it's the latter that actually keeps them open or closed. They don't just snap open in the event of a loss of power.