That puts in better perspective as to how far it's travelled past the buffers.

It must have been derailed a lot further up the track to have missed the concrete square that's sticking out.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3XEcHuhnHH0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3XEcHuhnHH0</a>

Looking at the pics, I think its gone straight through the buffers, hit the concrete platform and smashed it to pieces and then bounced to the left, you can see all the debris in front of the train. Its hard to tell from the pics, but that walkway comes out just past the road bridge- we used to mess about under the bridge as kids while waiting for the train to come in.Makes you wonder if the driver has fallen ill and been unable to do anything to stop the train, madly there's a video on you tube of Kirkby station and you can see how slowly the train arrives.Maxwell Hodge solictors in the townie will be full of people who were "on that train" tomorrow morning