Liverpool news thread

Re: Liverpool news thread
March 3, 2021, 12:11:14 am
Quote from: Red Berry on March  2, 2021, 05:33:00 pm
I've never been out late enough in skies dark enough to be honest.  I've only ever seen the Milky Way a couple of times, and that was in Wales during Uni way back in 1996.  I'd hoped to see it when I went camping in the US back in 2016, but the sodding moon was waxing. :butt
It's often the way when you set out to see something. We spent a week in Iceland (the country, not the supermarket) hoping to see the Northern Lights. It was cloudy all week.  :butt

Shooting stars aren't that difficult to see. As I said, we often see them when watching telly with the blinds open sat indoors near Sefton Park, and we aren't even looking for them. They just catch your eye if they are bright enough.

Re: Liverpool news thread
March 4, 2021, 08:24:24 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March  3, 2021, 12:11:14 am
It's often the way when you set out to see something. We spent a week in Iceland (the country, not the supermarket) hoping to see the Northern Lights. It was cloudy all week.  :butt

Shooting stars aren't that difficult to see. As I said, we often see them when watching telly with the blinds open sat indoors near Sefton Park, and we aren't even looking for them. They just catch your eye if they are bright enough.

I'm on Park Road, and my building has a sodding floodlight fixed to the back over the car park. :(
Re: Liverpool news thread
March 4, 2021, 06:39:58 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on March  4, 2021, 08:24:24 am
I'm on Park Road, and my building has a sodding floodlight fixed to the back over the car park. :(

Light pollution central, then.  :-\
Re: Liverpool news thread
March 4, 2021, 07:29:54 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March  4, 2021, 06:39:58 pm
Light pollution central, then.  :-\

Pretty much, yeah mate.  Unless I fancy wandering around Princes Park.  Looking for dark areas with no streetlights around Toxteth and Dingle isn't something to be encouraged! ;D
Re: Liverpool news thread
Yesterday at 08:08:57 pm
Re: Liverpool news thread
Yesterday at 08:12:37 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:08:57 pm
A Merseyrail train has gone through the buffers at Kirkby
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/live-merseyrail-train-involved-accident-20140370

How the fuck do you do that  :o :o ? Its been the end of the line since I was a kid and the trains always go in really slow.
Re: Liverpool news thread
Yesterday at 08:24:28 pm
Wow.  Can't think what might have caused that other than driver error or something being on the line.  Passengers must have been really shook up, would have scared the shit out of me. Hope the driver is ok.

Wonder if the train was badly damaged?  Most of the current stock are over 40 years old and with Covid the new ones aren't likely to enter service until next year.  Might not be much point trying to repair it, so presumably they can manage without it?
Re: Liverpool news thread
Yesterday at 08:26:59 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:12:37 pm
How the fuck do you do that  :o :o ? Its been the end of the line since I was a kid and the trains always go in really slow.

It hit the bridge too which is a footbridge as the road is too narrow for a pavement on one side, so luckily looks like no one walking on the footbridge too.

 
Re: Liverpool news thread
Yesterday at 08:37:25 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:26:59 pm
It hit the bridge too which is a footbridge as the road is too narrow for a pavement on one side, so luckily looks like no one walking on the footbridge too.

Yeah, I was just checking on Googlemap.  When the report said "hit a bridge" I wasn't sure whether it was referring to the footbridge or the road bridge.  :-\

Photo from the scene:

Re: Liverpool news thread
Yesterday at 08:43:55 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:37:25 pm
Yeah, I was just checking on Googlemap.  When the report said "hit a bridge" I wasn't sure whether it was referring to the footbridge or the road bridge.  :-\

Photo from the scene:



 Luckily too of lockdown restrictions, train at that time of the day even on Kirkby line would normally be busy.
Re: Liverpool news thread
Yesterday at 08:48:15 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:43:55 pm
Luckily too of lockdown restrictions, train at that time of the day even on Kirkby line would normally be busy.

Yeah.  There's not a lot to see but it looks like the train has ended up under the road bridge and that the platform is something of a mess.  No physical injuries thankfully.

If I'm understanding the reporting it looks like the train has somehow jumped the tracks, then hit the buffers, but somebody here might see it different. Can't tell which carriage has come of the tracks, but it looks like the middle one to me.
Re: Liverpool news thread
Yesterday at 09:20:37 pm


Defiantly going for scrap, luckily Merseyrail are replacing the 507/8s for the new 777s
Re: Liverpool news thread
Yesterday at 10:16:35 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 09:20:37 pm


Defiantly going for scrap, luckily Merseyrail are replacing the 507/8s for the new 777s
That looks bad; hopefully nobody got seriously hurt.
Re: Liverpool news thread
Yesterday at 10:28:42 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 10:16:35 pm
That looks bad; hopefully nobody got seriously hurt.

BTP have confirmed no serious injuries
Tweet : We were called to #Kirkby station at 7.01pm this evening following reports that a train derailed while travelling into the station. Officers, paramedics and fire services attended  thankfully no one sustained serious injuries. Enquiries are ongoing.
https://twitter.com/BTPMersey/status/1370858817337057284
Re: Liverpool news thread
Yesterday at 10:41:35 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 10:28:42 pm
BTP have confirmed no serious injuries
Tweet : We were called to #Kirkby station at 7.01pm this evening following reports that a train derailed while travelling into the station. Officers, paramedics and fire services attended  thankfully no one sustained serious injuries. Enquiries are ongoing.
https://twitter.com/BTPMersey/status/1370858817337057284
Great news  :thumbup
Re: Liverpool news thread
Today at 07:37:43 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 09:20:37 pm


Defiantly going for scrap, luckily Merseyrail are replacing the 507/8s for the new 777s

Damn. 507006, probably one of the oldest trains on the network. Yeah, can't imagine them fixing it now.

Looks like buffer hits have happened a few times at Kirkby. Might just be the law of averages catching up though.
Re: Liverpool news thread
Today at 11:04:46 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 09:20:37 pm


Defiantly going for scrap, luckily Merseyrail are replacing the 507/8s for the new 777s

Fucking hell, he's been travelling at some clip to end up there. That pic is taken from the other side of the bridge from the Merseyrail station, that is the platform for the Wigan line which is the diesels, we used to walk under the bridges and climb the embankment when we bunked home from Crosby. The platform at Kirkby is long enough to take a 6 car carriage and the drivers always decelerate just after they cross the M57 and then slow to a crawl by the station and come in quite slowly.

You can see the buffers in this pic, they always stop short of them anyway, he's gone through them, under iron bridge and ended up where the Wigan train is.





Re: Liverpool news thread
Today at 12:54:06 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:04:46 am
Fucking hell, he's been travelling at some clip to end up there. That pic is taken from the other side of the bridge from the Merseyrail station, that is the platform for the Wigan line which is the diesels, we used to walk under the bridges and climb the embankment when we bunked home from Crosby. The platform at Kirkby is long enough to take a 6 car carriage and the drivers always decelerate just after they cross the M57 and then slow to a crawl by the station and come in quite slowly.

You can see the buffers in this pic, they always stop short of them anyway, he's gone through them, under iron bridge and ended up where the Wigan train is.


That puts in better perspective as to how far it's travelled past the buffers.
It must have been derailed a lot further up the track to have missed the concrete square that's sticking out.
Re: Liverpool news thread
Today at 01:18:32 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 12:54:06 pm
That puts in better perspective as to how far it's travelled past the buffers.
It must have been derailed a lot further up the track to have missed the concrete square that's sticking out.

Yeah.  I think it's probably clipped the block on its way, which has shunted it to where it is.  But it must have already been off the tracks before it got there.  Wonder if there was a concrete block on the line?

Was walking through Central today and all Kirkby trains were down as cancelled.  I'm presuming they've had to turn the current off that whole stretch of track so workers can get in and start the clean up.
Re: Liverpool news thread
Today at 01:28:33 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 12:54:06 pm
That puts in better perspective as to how far it's travelled past the buffers.
It must have been derailed a lot further up the track to have missed the concrete square that's sticking out.

Looking at the pics, I think its gone straight through the buffers, hit the concrete platform and smashed it to pieces and then bounced to the left, you can see all the debris in front of the train. Its hard to tell from the pics, but that walkway comes out just past the road bridge- we used to mess about under the bridge as kids while waiting for the train to come in.

Makes you wonder if the driver has fallen ill and been unable to do anything to stop the train, madly there's a video on you tube of Kirkby station and you can see how slowly the train arrives.

Maxwell Hodge solictors in the townie will be full of people who were "on that train" tomorrow morning ;)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3XEcHuhnHH0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3XEcHuhnHH0</a>
Re: Liverpool news thread
Today at 01:40:07 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:28:33 pm
.

Maxwell Hodge solictors in the townie will be full of people who were "on that train" tomorrow morning ;)




 :D
Re: Liverpool news thread
Today at 02:19:55 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:28:33 pm
Looking at the pics, I think its gone straight through the buffers, hit the concrete platform and smashed it to pieces and then bounced to the left, you can see all the debris in front of the train. Its hard to tell from the pics, but that walkway comes out just past the road bridge- we used to mess about under the bridge as kids while waiting for the train to come in.

Makes you wonder if the driver has fallen ill and been unable to do anything to stop the train, madly there's a video on you tube of Kirkby station and you can see how slowly the train arrives.


tbf, the three car train came in fairly fast on that video ;)  Arriving at Hunts Cross is usually far more sedate.  Ah well, they would have had to remove that piece of platform anyway when they extend the line through.

More seriously, there were no reports last night that the driver was ill, but maybe it's not been released yet.    Seems that they had to clear debris from the front of the train to get the driver out through the front access door.  I guess the accident cut power to the carriage and disabled the doors.

Re: Liverpool news thread
Today at 03:13:18 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:19:55 pm
tbf, the three car train came in fairly fast on that video ;)  Arriving at Hunts Cross is usually far more sedate.  Ah well, they would have had to remove that piece of platform anyway when they extend the line through.

More seriously, there were no reports last night that the driver was ill, but maybe it's not been released yet.    Seems that they had to clear debris from the front of the train to get the driver out through the front access door.  I guess the accident cut power to the carriage and disabled the doors.



The failsafe mode would be that when the power fails, the doors locks open. You still might have to pull them open, but you can't leave them locked without power - how would anyone get out is there was a fire?

Afaik the driver's door is just a normal door though, no power needed.
Re: Liverpool news thread
Today at 05:49:31 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:19:55 pm
tbf, the three car train came in fairly fast on that video ;)  Arriving at Hunts Cross is usually far more sedate.  Ah well, they would have had to remove that piece of platform anyway when they extend the line through.

More seriously, there were no reports last night that the driver was ill, but maybe it's not been released yet.    Seems that they had to clear debris from the front of the train to get the driver out through the front access door.  I guess the accident cut power to the carriage and disabled the doors.



Are the extending it through? They stopped the through trains in the Mid 70's after exchange street was closed and the electric trains were introduced, I can just about remember the old station but I can still remember the first time on the new trains and going underground rather than into Exchange Street.

Getting him was probably more down to the internal door being locked? I assume they are reinforced so no one can get in?
Re: Liverpool news thread
Today at 05:52:55 pm
NW News just said the driver was taken to hospital as a precaution so doesn't sound like he was taken ill whilst driving.
Re: Liverpool news thread
Today at 06:20:02 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:49:31 pm
Are the extending it through? They stopped the through trains in the Mid 70's after exchange street was closed and the electric trains were introduced, I can just about remember the old station but I can still remember the first time on the new trains and going underground rather than into Exchange Street.

Getting him was probably more down to the internal door being locked? I assume they are reinforced so no one can get in?

Merseyrail has a very extensive and rather ambitious plan to expand the network when the Class 777 trains arrive, funding permitted.  The new trains can run on third rail or overhead lines, and a small number of units will have batteries to enable them to operate on unelectrified track for a fair distance.

As I recall the plan, the long term aims are to extend Ormskirk through to Preston, , Kirkby through to Skelmersdale, and take over the Bidston to Wrexham service.  It's all quite long term, so no clue as to the timetable though.

Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 03:13:18 pm
The failsafe mode would be that when the power fails, the doors locks open. You still might have to pull them open, but you can't leave them locked without power - how would anyone get out is there was a fire?

Afaik the driver's door is just a normal door though, no power needed.

Hmm.  As I recall the emergency door opening mechanism cuts they hydraulic lines, which drains the fluid and enables the doors to be forced apart. A few years back my train got stranded at Birkenhead Park after an intruder was spotted about a mile up the track and they had to cut the power to the third rail.  They used the onboard batteries to open the doors.

I'm not sure the doors are locked in the way you describe, but then again I could be wrong.  As I understand it, electricity opens and closes them by actuating the hydraulic system, but it's the latter that actually keeps them open or closed.  They don't just snap open in the event of a loss of power.
Re: Liverpool news thread
Today at 07:00:18 pm
There have been long term plans to extend the line to Headbolt Lane[between Northwood & Tower Hill], proposed for opening in 2023
Re: Liverpool news thread
Today at 07:09:24 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 07:00:18 pm
There have been long term plans to extend the line to Headbolt Lane[between Northwood & Tower Hill], proposed for opening in 2023

Cheers.

Mi infant school was Overdale, we used to cross Headbolt lane over the iron bridge that crossed the road and railway to get to school. Good job the line wasn't electrified as we used to have to go on it during games to get the ball back. Can you imagine a modern teacher letting under 11's go onto a railway line to retrieve a ball ;D
