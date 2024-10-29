Presumably, he would have told them if they'd asked. Ultimately, you can see what the fallout is at clubs like Everton, West Ham and many others where the DOF and the manager want different things. People can point to someone like Guardiola, but would he have been as keen if the sporting director wasn't an old friend from Barcelona? Even here, you got to a point where Klopp was picking out a lot of the players he wanted over the wishes of the backroom staff.



There's almost always going to be some level of conflict, because the managers with a big enough personality to lead a dressing room and enough knowledge to win things are probably going to be more likely to want autonomy. And why not? It's their job on the line and they have to take the flak for results publicly.



Rodgers didnt have that personality though, hes always been a cringe merchant.And with someone like Klopp, it was only late into his time here he had that influence, he had zero interest in having that say originally - all he wanted was to have the last say. And only ended up with more influence at a time when Liverpool where fucking around scrabbling to find new sporting directors and other staff members. Always got the impression it was a big part of the reason he was done with Liverpool, he was forced into doing about 5 jobs at once. But thats another story!What happened here with Rodgers was utterly bizarre and very weak - allowing a young manager with an very average CV to rule over them like that. Not that it matters now, his failures and shit transfer dealings led the club to Klopp, so it worked out in the end!