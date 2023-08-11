« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 412 413 414 415 416 [417]   Go Down

Author Topic: Roberto Firmino  (Read 1899999 times)

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,204
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16640 on: August 11, 2023, 09:24:03 pm »
Pub football
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,882
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16641 on: August 11, 2023, 09:32:06 pm »
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16642 on: August 12, 2023, 02:14:08 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on August 11, 2023, 09:13:27 pm
Hat-trick on his first game over there. He might actually score if you give him the ball every time over there  :lmao

I hope he scores 107 goals this season.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,396
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16643 on: August 12, 2023, 03:22:58 am »
Saw the headline, didn't click.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,882
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16644 on: August 12, 2023, 06:47:50 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on August 11, 2023, 09:13:27 pm
Hat-trick on his first game over there. He might actually score if you give him the ball every time over there  :lmao
Would they allow his celebrations, pointing to the sky and thanking Jesus?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,350
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16645 on: August 12, 2023, 09:41:16 am »
Reckon he gets bored and asks to leave after a season. Sounds way too easy a league for his calibre. The man's a walking cheat code when it comes to footie. 🙃
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 277
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16646 on: August 12, 2023, 09:55:06 am »
Quote from: farawayred on August 12, 2023, 06:47:50 am
Would they allow his celebrations, pointing to the sky and thanking Jesus?
I've been wondering the same. Some players also like the "spectacles, testicles, wallet and watch" routine (copyright Robbie Coltrane) before stepping on the pitch. I guess they just have to keep themselves under firm control. Presumably the threat of losing your head and the obscene amounts of money on offer help  :(
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,956
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16647 on: August 12, 2023, 12:13:31 pm »
I wonder if as a sportswashing project they turn a blind eye to such things?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,061
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16648 on: August 12, 2023, 12:36:26 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on August 12, 2023, 03:22:58 am
Saw the headline, didn't click.

Same. Would like to feel pleased for him but cant. And dont want to engage with that league at all.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,728
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16649 on: August 12, 2023, 12:39:23 pm »
World class strikers scores 3 goals in farmers league, news at 11
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,086
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16650 on: August 12, 2023, 02:15:48 pm »
Shouldn't have gone there. Don't give a fuck about what happens over there. Regret him ever being associated with the club, taking the sportwashing homophobic misogynistic murderous blood money.
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16651 on: August 13, 2023, 03:48:35 am »
Apparently Firmino got a warning not to do a celebration like this again.

 :lmao you guys are crazy , players been doing the sign of the cross celebration for a long time especially Ighalo who will do it like ten times in one game. Anyhow just watched the extended highlights and always to a joy to watch Firmino play and the atmosphere was insane it seems.
« Last Edit: August 13, 2023, 03:54:41 am by Egyptian36 »
Logged

Offline skidz73

  • Kind Kenny... what a gent...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,038
  • Don't Drink and Post.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16652 on: August 13, 2023, 07:45:21 am »
Quote from: Jake on August 12, 2023, 02:15:48 pm
Shouldn't have gone there. Don't give a fuck about what happens over there. Regret him ever being associated with the club, taking the sportwashing homophobic misogynistic murderous blood money.

You must feel the same about Gerrard as well.
Logged
By the way, I should tell you that I havent had a chance to shower while making my way up here, my balls are extra vinegary.

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16653 on: Today at 11:38:46 am »

Already injured.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 412 413 414 415 416 [417]   Go Up
« previous next »
 